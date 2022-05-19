 Skip to content
(The Verge) Weeners Elon's attempts to join the Mile High club might bring his attempt to buy Twitter crashing to the ground   (theverge.com) divider line
    Weeners, Sexual intercourse, Elon Musk, Massage, flight attendant's friends, Human sexual behavior, Business Insider, following story, full body massage  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see Musk has been hard at work establishing his Republican bona fides.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the f*ck is the matter with this guy.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

educated: What the f*ck is the matter with this guy.


This guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
His "switch" to the GOP and his "prescient" claim that he would be facing "attacks" in the coming months now make a lot more sense.

What a scumbag. I'll enjoy watching him flounder.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So... he's leaking the abuse allegations as another attempt to squirm out of the Twitter acquisition? Kind of weird but okay.
 
pacified
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If I had $200 billion you would not be hearing from me.
 
bthom37
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, if Tesla shares drop low enough, does this mean Twitter will wind up owning Tesla?

/My god, when Musk is banned the salt will be fantastic
 
davynelson
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Great, another pussy-grabbing sociopath.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

educated: What the f*ck is the matter with this guy.


How much time you got?
 
culebra
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Holy shiat! And he actively pressured flight attendants to become licensed in flight masseuses on their own dime!?

He's trying to become Epstein!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He was just showing her what the rocket was going to look like.

ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pacified: If I had $200 billion you would not be hearing from me.


He doesn't have that money. These lists are Forbes interns or whoever calling up rich assholes and asking how much they have and printing the answers. It's all bullshiat.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's a rich genius!  He can do whatever he wants!
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"SpaceX reportedly paid a flight attendant $250,000 to ensure she didn't speak out or sue the company after Elon Musk allegedly exposed himself and propositioned her for sex,"

Imagine being the world's richest man and having absolutely ZERO game. F*cking loser.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: He's a rich genius!  He can do whatever he wants!


He is rich.
 
wetrat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The billionaire founder exposed his penis to her and offered to buy her a horse."

But did they watch shark week??

Seriously, Elon Musk is just Donald Trump without the dementia and with actual wealth.
 
nytmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: He's a rich genius!  He can do whatever he wants!


When you're a star, they let you do it. Because of the implication.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ryebread: I see Musk has been hard at work establishing his Republican bona fides.


Wrong gender.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Elon Musk was gunning for a board seat at Twitter until the company asked for a background check.

Well then!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: pacified: If I had $200 billion you would not be hearing from me.

He doesn't have that money. These lists are Forbes interns or whoever calling up rich assholes and asking how much they have and printing the answers. It's all bullshiat.


John Barron says Musk is loaded, billions and billions of dollars. Just ask him.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

culebra: His "switch" to the GOP and his "prescient" claim that he would be facing "attacks" in the coming months now make a lot more sense.

What a scumbag. I'll enjoy watching him flounder.


And his rubes are already eating it up hook, line, and sinker. They actually believe his story was invented overnight to tarnish him instead of, you know, him knowing the story was coming (and he did) and getting ahead of it with his "I'm a republican now, they are going to attack me" nonsense.
 
culebra
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why would a Champion of Free Speech buy someone's silence? I'm so disillusioned right now!
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Trump was always an asshole, but I don't feel like he completely lost his mind until he was a bit older.
Elon has always seemed like he was a nutjob.
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

educated: What the f*ck is the matter with this guy.


Not especially much compared to average.  He's demonstrating what a lot of people would do if they were relatively free from consequences for their actions.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Totally coincidental that he jumped to the GOP after being contacted about this.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
STRIKE WHILE THE IRON IS HOT!!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: [Fark user image 720x900]


DYING HERE
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Elon invented whipping it out.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

culebra: Holy shiat! And he actively pressured flight attendants to become licensed in flight masseuses on their own dime!?

He's trying to become Epstein!


What is it with these dudes and wank jobs?
A wank job is boring AF.
And they ALL look like dudes who like wank jobs.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If it wasn't for that horse, I wouldn't have spent that year in space.
 
bthom37
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
His defense is 'oh no, I did it a bunch of other times and there's plenty more juicy details'.

"After Insider contacted Musk for comment, he emailed to ask for more time to respond and said there is "a lot more to this story."

"If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light," he wrote, calling the story a "politically motivated hit piece."'

Dig UP, stupid!

/This is why normal rich people hire crisis PR teams
//Elon is too smart for that, clearly
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bslim: "SpaceX reportedly paid a flight attendant $250,000 to ensure she didn't speak out or sue the company after Elon Musk allegedly exposed himself and propositioned her for sex,"

Imagine being the world's richest man and having absolutely ZERO game. F*cking loser.


One of the little secrets of having game is knowing the proper venue.  If 'the implication' plays a part, it's the wrong venue.  The recipient of a pass should not be made to feel uncomfortable or threatened in being able to turn down said offer.

At his level this rules-out most coworkers or subordinates generally, certainly any who are on-the-clock.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Trump was always an asshole, but I don't feel like he completely lost his mind until he was a bit older.
Elon has always seemed like he was a nutjob.


No, Donald has always been like this. He's always craved attention and pandered to anyone who gives it to him.

His only concrete belief is "I am the best." Everything else is negotiable.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, I'll certainly never vote for Elon now!
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

educated: What the f*ck is the matter with this guy.


The Ballad of Duke Baloney
 
culebra
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: culebra: Holy shiat! And he actively pressured flight attendants to become licensed in flight masseuses on their own dime!?

He's trying to become Epstein!

What is it with these dudes and wank jobs?
A wank job is boring AF.
And they ALL look like dudes who like wank jobs.


This feels gross to even type but I think it's probably the most impersonal sexual congress possible, allowing for the necessary gratification while maintaining sufficient emotional distance so the sociopath receiving the HJ doesn't have to worry about any yucky intimacy creeping in. The necessity of acknowledging women as human is thereby reduced.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He could have just offered a quarter million dollars for sex, probably have sealed the deal, and avoided a scandal.

But he has to be an asshole along with a creep
 
culebra
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: He could have just offered a quarter million dollars for sex, probably have sealed the deal, and avoided a scandal.

But he has to be an asshole along with a creep


Don't forget a total dipshiat as well!
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [Fark user image image 850x425]


I rest my case.
F*cking wankers.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: culebra: Holy shiat! And he actively pressured flight attendants to become licensed in flight masseuses on their own dime!?

He's trying to become Epstein!

What is it with these dudes and wank jobs?
A wank job is boring AF.
And they ALL look like dudes who like wank jobs.


They probably suck at actual sex
and that's not something you want your underlings whispering about.

They save real sex for the little girls and boys they buy on vacation.

That poor poor flight attendant.  The least the guy could have done is put a bag over his morose looking head of his.
I mean, look at that face. *shudder*
 
synithium
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a loser.
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Isn't that just called a Deshaun now?
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

educated: What the f*ck is the matter with this guy.


He thinks that power and popularity are tied to the number of zeroes in a bank account.  He also thinks that those same zeroes are a replacement for creativity and ingenuity, in that he can buy the real innovations up, pay the creators off, and claim he invented them himself. 

It might work, except he's a thoroughly obnoxious individual who also can't help but broadcast who he really is every time he's challenged by someone who isn't impressed by the bank statement.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: [Fark user image image 425x479]


Fark user imageView Full Size
I'm using this a lot today.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ElonPenis' nickname has been Falcon all along
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: If it wasn't for that horse, I wouldn't have spent that year in space.


That joke was on the comedy radio station here today, so I'm getting a kick out of this reply. ;)
 
