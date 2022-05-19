 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   Finnish brewery celebrates nation's NATO application in the most Finnish way possible   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
23
    NATO, European Union, Finland, NATO-themed beer, eastern Finnish town of Savonlinna, Olaf Brewing's OTAN lager  
•       •       •

23 Comments
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ugh. Aquavit is death warmed over. God help us if it's an Aquavit-flavored beer.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Drunkenly assassinating Russians with a cheap cigarette hanging out of their mouths?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
NATO would benefit from Finland and Sweden joining.  Erdogan can screw himself.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finland , Finland , Finland. The country where I want to be, pony trekking or camping or just watching T.V.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surstromming Ale?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
margarito bandito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vodka made with sauna sweat?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
By getting drunk at home alone in its underwear?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: By getting drunk at home alone in its underwear?


Is that Finland,...or you?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Finland , Finland , Finland. The country where I want to be, pony trekking or camping or just watching T.V.


Are those the lyrics of their national anthem?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Gordon Bennett: By getting drunk at home alone in its underwear?

Is that Finland,...or you?


Yes.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

margarito bandito: Vodka made with sauna sweat?


It's that hint of birch leaves and cedar that make it so delicious.... :D
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They put an extra reindeer in the vat just like Red Tick Beer (Duff).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtqbk9pgPXw
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
formula1.comView Full Size


This sort of news always brings out the raw emotion of the Finnish people.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: [formula1.com image 850x478]

This sort of news always brings out the raw emotion of the Finnish people.


Kimi is missed.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Hawk the Hawk: [formula1.com image 850x478]

This sort of news always brings out the raw emotion of the Finnish people.

Kimi is missed.


Don't worry.  He knows what he's doing.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Gordon Bennett: By getting drunk at home alone in its underwear?

Is that Finland,...or you?


Miksi ei molempia?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As a matter of principle I only drink 6.5 or higher unless it's dirt cheap
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Coed naked sauna drinking beer until you're so hot you rush out and jump in a freezing lake for a quick cool down and then return to the sauna for another beer. Repeat. Note: sunset at about 10 PM in Helsinki this time of year with twilight lasting all night long.
 
King Something
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wademh: Coed naked sauna drinking beer until you're so hot you rush out and jump in a freezing lake for a quick cool down and then return to the sauna for another beer. Repeat. Note: sunset at about 10 PM in Helsinki this time of year with twilight lasting all night long.


No better place to cool off than Molten Lake.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
coffee + cigarette + 12 oz

almööstBlörö
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: OkieDookie: Gordon Bennett: By getting drunk at home alone in its underwear?

Is that Finland,...or you?

Miksi ei molempia?


And mickey's in Olympia to you too
 
