New York City isn't even the country's top 100 metro areas to live.
    New York City, Colorado Springs, high scores, U.S. News, America's best metro areas, new annual list, key indices, high net migration rate  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This really isn't a surprise to me. Yet I am considering a bus trip to Coney Island since I liked it three years ago.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am a 54 year old native New Yorker and have lived in it's suburbs the last 22 years. My wife and I LOVED our time living in Brooklyn Heights for the five years from our first apartment to leaving when our first child was born.

NYC is in my blood and the thought of living in a different metro area is both frightening and interesting. I may want to retire to Manhattan one day for a simpler more convenient life (shows, museums, doormen, grocery delivery etc) but I'd equally love to escape to a smaller city with the same amenities (I'll settle for a 55 plus community with trips to PHI, NYC and AC).
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't worry about it NY; lots of places outside the top 100:

San Diego, CA
#107 in Best Places to Live

Los Angeles, CA
#128 in Best Places to Live

New Orleans, LA
#136 in Best Places to Live

Miami, FL
#137 in Best Places to Live
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As much as it frustrates me sometimes, I can't imagine living anywhere else.  Also, our transportation system is good so I can get out quickly when I am feeling homicidal.

Hit it Judy...
Judy Garland - I Happen To Like New York
Youtube ex84a-oyd1M
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What I was going to say has mostly already been expressed. If you've got a built-in social base, are willing to live in the outer boroughs or (still pretty cosmopolitan) suburbs, and know the affordable leisure options, it's a great place to live. If you're moving here and limiting your search for living arrangements to Manhattan, the prospect can be daunting.

This is anecdotal, but I haven't noticed any increase in reports of violent crime. Granted, I grew up in Queens in the 80s when parts of the city were scary bad.

Finally, NYC is no more or less friendly than any other major city in the world. Treat people well and they'll mostly treat you well in return.
 
