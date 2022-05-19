 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Ford is not content to let the EVs have all the unexplained fires   (cbsnews.com)
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Companies no longer care about making a product.  It's only the appearance of doing so.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That does it. Now I'm buying Chevrolet
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well at least it's a may catch fire and not the Ford Pinto. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If you don't want sudden fires around your Eevee, choose a different evolution.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
'Kudos to NHTSA and Ford for getting the word out about this, but why did it take 16 vehicles catching fire to do so?" (asks) Teresa Murray, Consumer Watchdog...'

0.041025641025641% isn't a high enough incident percentage Teresa

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Companies no longer care about making a product.  It's only the appearance of doing so.


No longer care?

Ford's have been having problems spontaneously catching fire while parked for a long damm time.

Let's see....the brake pressure switch recall (9.6 million vehicles recalled), the alternators with the "plug in" main output (no recall), the ignition switch recall (7.9 million vehicles recalled), and so on...all three of those were known for vehicles catching fire while parked and sometimes burning down houses.

39k vehicles recalled is a drop in the bucket.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ZeroTheHero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Unexplained fires are a matter for the courts!

prosebeforehos.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ZeroTheHero: Unexplained fires are a matter for the courts!

[prosebeforehos.com image 480x360]


The canyonero ad slays me every time, especially when it burns through the flag at the end
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

scanman61: waxbeans: Companies no longer care about making a product.  It's only the appearance of doing so.

No longer care?

Ford's have been having problems spontaneously catching fire while parked for a long damm time.

Let's see....the brake pressure switch recall (9.6 million vehicles recalled), the alternators with the "plug in" main output (no recall), the ignition switch recall (7.9 million vehicles recalled), and so on...all three of those were known for vehicles catching fire while parked and sometimes burning down houses.

39k vehicles recalled is a drop in the bucket.


Oh yeah, almost forgot.  When the brake switch fires first started happening Ford was telling insurance investigators that there was nothing wrong with the vehicles (even though they knew of the problem) leading to denial of insurance claims and prosecutions for insurance fraud.  Ford was implying that people were burning the vehicles because they were upside down in their payments and wanted out of the loan notes.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fire
On
Road,
Dammit!
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They want to better compete with Hyundai and Kia now.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ford recalls, however minor, always seem centered around the vehicle potentially bursting into flames.

It's been an astounding run for the company in that regard.
 
