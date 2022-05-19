 Skip to content
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What does a pet Nope? look like
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Data asks Worf to take care of Spot
Youtube 46fKmI9sVaE
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Name it Portia, naturally
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Ode To Spot' Star Trek: The Next Generation
Youtube SySZdvsFYt4
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exotic pets? Monkeypox?

/just sayin'
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/sorry, wrong Nope
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Name the pet Stay

Come here, STAY!
Come here, STAY!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HomoHabilis: [Fark user image image 233x302]

/sorry, wrong Nope


Ah dammit. I was hoping spiders would come out.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no way that I would let something like that come in my house.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: There is no way that I would let something like that come in my house.


Spiders? Bad news, they already are.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought I should have a big fenced back yard and a dog named Spot. That way when he needed to go, I could open the back door and go:

"Out! Out, damned Spot! Out, I say!"
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: Name the pet Stay

Come here, STAY!
Come here, STAY!


I remember that one from a USENET list of Steven Wright jokes.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a Mexican Red Kneed tarantula for about 4.5 yrs.  Named it Amelia.

\\also had a gecko named José.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were to ever be reborn as a dog, and subsequently be adorned the name Spot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had a dog, I'd name it 'Quat". Then if it was running toward the street, I'd just holler... 'Come Quat'.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: If I were to ever be reborn as a dog, and subsequently be adorned the name Spot.


[Fark user image image 850x702]


Just like now, you'd choke the chicken?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a cat I named Spot. I had a cockatiel I named Spot, I had a fish I named Spot, and my daughter let me choose a name for one of their yard birds: Spot of course. So whether you think it's a good name or not, it's been very useful for me.
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my 4-year old mind, "Spotless" was a good name for a collie.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: tonguedepressor: If I were to ever be reborn as a dog, and subsequently be adorned the name Spot.


[Fark user image image 850x702]

Just like now, you'd choke the chicken?


uhmmm...like yeah, my name they gave me is Spot.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: Prof. Frink: tonguedepressor: If I were to ever be reborn as a dog, and subsequently be adorned the name Spot.


[Fark user image image 850x702]

Just like now, you'd choke the chicken?

uhmmm...like yeah, my name they gave me is Spot.


So, I'd leave dead chickens and spots.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have in my life known one person who named his iguana Fido and another who named her cat God.

If you want to call your spider Spot, you're in fine company.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The spider that lurks in the web behind my toilet is Steve.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

daffy: There is no way that I would let something like that come in my house.


Don't worry. That's a jumping spider as you can see from the two big eyes. They are utterly harmless, interesting to watch (and they will turn and look at your eyes, to see if you are one of them) and they are not trafficked. Scorpions and tarantulas are trafficked. The article does not even rise to fear-mongering; it is stupid-mongering, thank the Daily Beast. There is little or no chance that any arachnids will become invasive species or be at risk of extinction (unless they are already going extinct) because of human intervention. Nor do they have much effect on the local ecology where they naturally live, being generalist predators. The picture of the jumping spider is very nice.
 
razyjean
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jackandwater: I had a Mexican Red Kneed tarantula for about 4.5 yrs.  Named it Amelia.

\\also had a gecko named José.


My sister had 2 pet tarantulas at different times in her life, both named Charlie.

I had bearded dragons that would walk on a leash. They were super chill.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Are You On Druuugs?"
 
