(MLive.com)   Not content to let Lake Powell have all the fun, the Great Lakes have lost 20 trillion gallons of water in the past two years. Subby really needs to build a stillsuit   (mlive.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For what we piss away in defense spending every year, we could have already been a decade into a national aqueduct and desalinization plant construction effort.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But have they found any bodies in barrels yet? Inquiring (mobster) minds want to know!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time to let Nestlé manage our water, since access to fresh water isn't a basic human right.  The government should sell them as much water as they can pump for $500 a year and they can sell it back to us at the reasonable price of $2 per 12 oz.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From lakefront to beachfront. I'd count that as a win.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stillgar/Kynes 2024!
The spice must flow!
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: For what we piss away in defense spending every year, we could have already been a decade into a national aqueduct and desalinization plant construction effort.


National aqueduct?  So we can continue to try and sustain 30+ golf courses in the Las Vegas desert, or let companies like Nestle shiat all over water rights without meaningful reprimand in the West?  Yeah, no thanks.  Besides, there's already a treaty with Canuckistan.  No siphoning for you.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I'll be the guy to point this out. These are losses from record high levels in the lakes. The article is stupid for not giving a comparison to the historical average levels of the lakes.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, you mean no one can use this fact as an excuse to talk crap about CA, too bad.  #sarcasm
 
PressTowChainJoeYo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby really needs to read the article to the end. "In all, this adds up to the entire Great Lakes system having lost 33.7 trillion gallons over the past few years."
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: I guess I'll be the guy to point this out. These are losses from record high levels in the lakes. The article is stupid for not giving a comparison to the historical average levels of the lakes.


Beat me to it.   The current levels are right around normal.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: It's time to let Nestlé manage our water, since access to fresh water isn't a basic human right.  The government should sell them as much water as they can pump for $500 a year and they can sell it back to us at the reasonable price of $2 per 12 oz.


But we have to give them $billions in refundable tax credits to incentivize the $500 annual purchase.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: I guess I'll be the guy to point this out. These are losses from record high levels in the lakes. The article is stupid for not giving a comparison to the historical average levels of the lakes.


Can confirm.  The lakes were at an all-time peak two years ago.  They are almost back to a normal level.

/ No, we're not selling it to Nevada.
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: I guess I'll be the guy to point this out. These are losses from record high levels in the lakes. The article is stupid for not giving a comparison to the historical average levels of the lakes.


Nothing but a sensationalist headline w/no real meaning if they only reference the "record highs" and not averages/normal levels
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two years ago it was far too high.  Chicago was having flood problems because of it.  This is just a return to 2017 levels.  My favorite beach in Indiana, Central Beach, was closed.  My friend lived near Foster Beach which was completely underwater.

This is a good thing.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Comic Book Guy: markie_farkie: For what we piss away in defense spending every year, we could have already been a decade into a national aqueduct and desalinization plant construction effort.

National aqueduct?  So we can continue to try and sustain 30+ golf courses in the Las Vegas desert, or let companies like Nestle shiat all over water rights without meaningful reprimand in the West?  Yeah, no thanks.  Besides, there's already a treaty with Canuckistan.  No siphoning for you.


Who cares what we do with the water if we can solve the mechanics of it? Which are solvable. With current tech. Which would get better if we spent the money.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 years ago the lakes were at record highs and areas that hadn't flooded in over a century were being flooded with every wind storm. I stayed at a campsite on Lake Michigan last summer and we had the worst flooding I've ever experienced because the water had nowhere to go. Basically this is just the great lakes returning to normal levels.

/We're .35 inches over average precipitation since Jan 1st here in NE Ohio
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: I guess I'll be the guy to point this out. These are losses from record high levels in the lakes. The article is stupid for not giving a comparison to the historical average levels of the lakes.


Yeah, we'll see if this is a serious issue in a few years. We vacation on the Green Bay side of Lake Michigan every year and a couple years ago there was no beach due to the water level being very high. High enough that people were starting to add rock walls to their property to prevent flooding. Now we'll have a couple years of a massive beach.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: For what we piss away in defense spending every year, we could have already been a decade into a national aqueduct and desalinization plant construction effort.


Or, oooor, YOU COULD MOVE TO WHERE FARKING THE WATER IS!
Fark user imageView Full Size


STOP BUILDING CITIES IN THE DESERT WITH GRASS LAWNS AAAHHHHHHH!!
 
thornhill
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, it's going to be nearly 100 degrees in Philadelphia this weekend. But let's keep wringing our hands about the 20 coal workers who will be out of a job if we make it inexpensive for homeowners to have solar panels on their roofs.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MythDragon: It's time to let Nestlé manage our water, since access to fresh water isn't a basic human right.  The government should sell them as much water as they can pump for $500 a year and they can sell it back to us at the reasonable price of $2 per 12 oz.



Hey don't for get Coca Cola they created and sold "spit"
https://www.mashed.com/203683/the-untold-truth-of-dasani-water/#:~:text=Dasani%20is%20made%20by%20using,materials%20(via%20Fast%20Company).

Anyway we rented a houseboat and took the kids to Lake Powell watch any video then put it on your bucket list.
The boat had something like 200+ feet and an anchor. Its so deep there you get out of the boat run up on the rocks and tie off to anything.

We were in a light rain (even light rain is dangerous as the wind traps everything in.... anyway a nice summer day a light drizzle and then about a 10 acre field of 2ft rockfish broke surface to feed amazing, as much as I have seen on the Chesapeake.
 
alienated
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: markie_farkie: For what we piss away in defense spending every year, we could have already been a decade into a national aqueduct and desalinization plant construction effort.

National aqueduct?  So we can continue to try and sustain 30+ golf courses in the Las Vegas desert, or let companies like Nestle shiat all over water rights without meaningful reprimand in the West?  Yeah, no thanks.  Besides, there's already a treaty with Canuckistan.  No siphoning for you.


That's not what was being said. Just like we need to do major overhauls on highways and the electric grid , we also really need to put real effort into a pipeline grid and water storage for the CONUS. And it should have been started years , if not decades ago.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Drink up
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We lost 20 trillion gallons of water? Has anyone checked under the couch?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oooh....it rains, the lakes fill, it's hot and dry, the lake water evaporates.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: Comic Book Guy: markie_farkie: For what we piss away in defense spending every year, we could have already been a decade into a national aqueduct and desalinization plant construction effort.

National aqueduct?  So we can continue to try and sustain 30+ golf courses in the Las Vegas desert, or let companies like Nestle shiat all over water rights without meaningful reprimand in the West?  Yeah, no thanks.  Besides, there's already a treaty with Canuckistan.  No siphoning for you.

Who cares what we do with the water if we can solve the mechanics of it? Which are solvable. With current tech. Which would get better if we spent the money.


https://news.mit.edu/2022/100k-competition-nona-0516
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Also the Great Lakes contain about six quadrillion gallons of water. Thirty four trillion is about 1/176th of that.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: Oooh....it rains, the lakes fill, it's hot and dry, the lake water evaporates.


Can't explain that!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
so....to get away from the sea level rise of a quick .14 inches a year...i should move to a lake ???
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
 Brwando
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: I guess I'll be the guy to point this out. These are losses from record high levels in the lakes. The article is stupid for not giving a comparison to the historical average levels of the lakes.


Thanks for clarifying!
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: I guess I'll be the guy to point this out. These are losses from record high levels in the lakes. The article is stupid for not giving a comparison to the historical average levels of the lakes.


Will also confirm the water is basically back to "normal" levels now.  The end of the south pier here in St. Joseph was completely submerged even in calm water two years ago.  This year you can finally walk all the way to the end again.
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: Oooh....it rains, the lakes fill, it's hot and dry, the lake water evaporates.


Actually it was that it didn't get cold enough for the lakes to freeze until late in the season and ice coverage was about 20% down from normal levels. That leads to higher winter evaporation rates.

The record highs were a combination of very cold winters causing lower evaporation and high infills from higher than normal Gulf moisture trains coming up the Mississippi and Ohio valley.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lost? Have you not heard of the Water Cycle.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Two years ago it was far too high.  Chicago was having flood problems because of it.  This is just a return to 2017 levels.  My favorite beach in Indiana, Central Beach, was closed.  My friend lived near Foster Beach which was completely underwater.

This is a good thing.


Agreed- I have friends who have a cottage on a bluff near Grand Haven, who just had to spend a six figure sum importing giant rocks to prevent erosion.  Their beachfront was completely gone.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wasn't I reading a couple of months ago that the Great Lakes were like super full right now.

https://www.lre.usace.army.mil/Missions/Great-Lakes-Information/Great-Lakes-Water-Levels/Water-Level-Forecast/Weekly-Great-Lakes-Water-Levels/

Seems fine. Get farked panic inducing headline.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: markie_farkie: For what we piss away in defense spending every year, we could have already been a decade into a national aqueduct and desalinization plant construction effort.

National aqueduct?  So we can continue to try and sustain 30+ golf courses in the Las Vegas desert, or let companies like Nestle shiat all over water rights without meaningful reprimand in the West?  Yeah, no thanks.  Besides, there's already a treaty with Canuckistan.  No siphoning for you.


I think the plan is to desalinate on the coast then pump to the center.
 
sleze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: I guess I'll be the guy to point this out. These are losses from record high levels in the lakes. The article is stupid for not giving a comparison to the historical average levels of the lakes.


THIS

It's in the first farming sentence of the article:

"The Great Lakes have been receding from record high water levels over the past few years."
 
robodog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Lost? Have you not heard of the Water Cycle.


It's been removed from the great lakes basin, through evaporation and draining out the St. Lawrence seaway. It might or might not return anytime soon, so yeah it's been lost.

/Won't be worried unless it keeps up at this pace for another 20 years
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Two years ago it was far too high.  Chicago was having flood problems because of it.  This is just a return to 2017 levels.  My favorite beach in Indiana, Central Beach, was closed.  My friend lived near Foster Beach which was completely underwater.

This is a good thing.


I used to live down the road from that beach. It's back and almost as nice.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Comic Book Guy: markie_farkie: For what we piss away in defense spending every year, we could have already been a decade into a national aqueduct and desalinization plant construction effort.

National aqueduct?  So we can continue to try and sustain 30+ golf courses in the Las Vegas desert, or let companies like Nestle shiat all over water rights without meaningful reprimand in the West?  Yeah, no thanks.  Besides, there's already a treaty with Canuckistan.  No siphoning for you.

I think the plan is to desalinate on the coast then pump to the center.


They don't seem to want to do that either,
https://www.fark.com/comments/12353832/Who-needs-drinking-water-anyway

/posted a few hours ago
 
snitramc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Own a home in the newly minted Indiana Dunes National Park. When we bought the house in 2009, the Lake Michigan beach 4 blocks from our place was at least 40-50 feet deep (from dune grass to water). In 2019, it was about 6' deep. Any extra beach right now is a welcome thing. The referenced article sux balls.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

alienated: Comic Book Guy: markie_farkie: For what we piss away in defense spending every year, we could have already been a decade into a national aqueduct and desalinization plant construction effort.

National aqueduct?  So we can continue to try and sustain 30+ golf courses in the Las Vegas desert, or let companies like Nestle shiat all over water rights without meaningful reprimand in the West?  Yeah, no thanks.  Besides, there's already a treaty with Canuckistan.  No siphoning for you.

That's not what was being said. Just like we need to do major overhauls on highways and the electric grid , we also really need to put real effort into a pipeline grid and water storage for the CONUS. And it should have been started years , if not decades ago.


Not from the Great Lakes.

Not yours.

You want water from the Great Lakes? Move to a Great Lakes state or province.

Stay the fark away from our water.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Has anyone asked what the hell is a stillsuit?
 
stuartp9
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm in Australia and I think I know where all your water has gone to..

images.theconversation.comView Full Size
 
Mad Bowl Hoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PressTowChainJoeYo: Subby really needs to read the article to the end. "In all, this adds up to the entire Great Lakes system having lost 33.7 trillion gallons over the past few years."


Unfortunately for some of my relatives, it had gained it was up much more than that a few years ago.
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hi, northern lower Michigan resident here.  The water is WAY up over what it was 10 years ago or so.  When I say WAY up we had for sale signs on the little islands that were showing up because of the low water levels.  A couple years ago they came back up to no beach territory.  I don't think we have much to worry about right now.
 
Braggi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We will soon find out what happened to the Edmund Fitzgerald
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: For what we piss away in defense spending every year, we could have already been a decade into a national aqueduct and desalinization plant construction effort.


You libs need to decide if you are happy that we have the weaponry to give to Ukraine to kick ol' Puty Pute's ass, or you're mad that we spend money to have the weaponry to give to Ukraine to kick ol' Puty Pute's ass.

Which is it?
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My thighpads feel like I shouldn't have trusted that old TacoBell.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: It's time to let Nestlé manage our water, since access to fresh water isn't a basic human right.  The government should sell them as much water as they can pump for $500 a year and they can sell it back to us at the reasonable price of $2 per 12 oz.


Are you the same guy bashing nestle in the other article on California?

Nestle used 58 million gallons of California water last year.   It's the equivalent of 2 minutes of California's useage for the entire year.   Keep spreading the hate in the wrong place.

If you read this article you would see most of the lakes are less than a foot off their all time highs so it just a clickbait article.
 
