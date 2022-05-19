 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   US considering sending submarine conversion kits to Ukraine   (yahoo.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Russia, Russian Navy, Black Sea, Ukraine, Crimea, advanced U.S. capabilities, Sevastopol, unanimous opinion  
•       •       •

1066 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2022 at 8:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustHereForThePics: ???

[Fark user image image 362x750]


Damn this airplane WiFi!  That's what I came here to post!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/watching HFRO right now
 
scalpod
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: ???

[Fark user image 362x750]


Just 'cause they're returning from Poland doesn't mean they're bringing any military tech with them.
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The US should send them Air-Launched Harpoons. Or course, they would have to include launching platforms to go with them.
 
bthom37
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Silly article.  The blockade threat is economic & submarines, not surface ships.

Also, I'd assume any trouble with mounting Harpoons on shore is with integrating fire control, not the physical mounting.  They've been mounted off and on in shore battery setups for decades.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: ???

[Fark user image 362x750]


Done in one.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is the smoke in this pic photoshopped (well, all of it, for that matter)?

Fark user imageView Full Size


The Ukrainian flag blue/yellow is just so perfect
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought we already gave them some. Isn't how they sank that other ship supposedly?
 
p51d007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just another PROXY WAR between Russia & the USA.  Been fighting them since Korea.
Korea, Vietnam, etc... The only winners are the fat cats in the "defense" industry.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We have covered this before subby. If a ship can't come back to the surface by itself, it is not a submarine; it's a target.

/Ex-attack sub officer.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

p51d007: Just another PROXY WAR between Russia & the USA.  Been fighting them since Korea.
Korea, Vietnam, etc... The only winners are the fat cats in the "defense" industry.


And Ukraine.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

p51d007: Just another PROXY WAR between Russia & the USA.  Been fighting them since Korea.
Korea, Vietnam, etc... The only winners are the fat cats in the "defense" industry.


Well, them and the destruction of the Soviets' empire of terror. Don't kid yourself on what a horrible, horrible thing the USSR was.

If the newest proxy war brings about the downfall of Putin's delusions of a neo-USSR - and since Russia is on the path to defeat it very likely will - it'll be worth it. The Ukranians certainly seem to think it's worth dying to not be part of it.
 
Fungal Infection
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I thought we already gave them some. Isn't how they sank that other ship supposedly?


No. That was sunk by a Neptune missle of Ukrainian design
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

p51d007: Just another PROXY WAR between Russia & the USA.  Been fighting them since Korea.
Korea, Vietnam, etc... The only winners are the fat cats in the "defense" industry.


This time the winner is the human race, and we are playing for ALL the marbles, comrade.
 
Fungal Infection
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
+1 to subby for the title.

/Something something subby's mom
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

natazha: We have covered this before subby. If a ship can't come back to the surface by itself, it is not a submarine; it's a target.

/Ex-attack sub officer.


Then a sunken submarine is a "target"?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It was announced a month ago that the UK was sending anti ship missiles, type unspecified. Ukraine: UK Sends Anti-Ship Missiles. Why? | The Dock on the Bay (medium.com)
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: natazha: We have covered this before subby. If a ship can't come back to the surface by itself, it is not a submarine; it's a target.

/Ex-attack sub officer.

Then a sunken submarine is a "target"?


Was a target.  Now a navigation hazard.
 
inner ted
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good and I hope they already have them
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.