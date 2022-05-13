 Skip to content
(MassLive)   The last of 88 cats that were surrendered last year to Second Chance Animal Services have found their forever home just in time for Caturday   (masslive.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Can we start skipping 88, like the 13th floor in buildings?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My Lionel from when we lived in an overhead camper shell on blocks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So I'm just stumbling out of the shower, drying mah hairz, and Bubbles is lying there looking at me like:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



Bubbles want's to say hi, and to help usher in Caturday this week -- also to tell you how amazing mah hairz smell right now.  :)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

in May. in GA. it's 90 degrees.

this does not bode well for July
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thank Bast it's Caturday!! Sweet lord what a week. imma done with the "Ptabe". Seriously. I sometimes wonder what planet they are on.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 492x420]
in May. in GA. it's 90 degrees.
this does not bode well for July


Friday we are supposed to hit 88 and that is near the lake..Now watch, over Memorial Day we'll be freezin our arses off in camp.
 
SomeTexan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 492x420]
in May. in GA. it's 90 degrees.
this does not bode well for July


Texas regards your concern with amusement...
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SomeTexan: valnt9: [Fark user image 492x420]
in May. in GA. it's 90 degrees.
this does not bode well for July

Texas regards your concern with amusement...


I love warm weather, but I could not live in Texas
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
What you can't see is the humming bird feeder hanging at the porch...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Thank Bast it's Caturday!! Sweet lord what a week. imma done with the "Ptabe". Seriously. I sometimes wonder what planet they are on.


Planet 'Karen'?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
For those of you who enjoy The Bloggess (Jenny Lawson), she and her husband did an author event the other night that was basically an hour long ask me anything.  It was flipping HYSTERICAL.  She posted it to her blog for all to enjoy:
https://thebloggess.com/2022/05/19/help-us-kenny-chesney/
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Quick and Dirty: So I'm just stumbling out of the shower, drying mah hairz, and Bubbles is lying there looking at me like:

[Fark user image 480x640]
[Fark user image 480x640]
[Fark user image 480x640]


Bubbles want's to say hi, and to help usher in Caturday this week -- also to tell you how amazing mah hairz smell right now.  :)


LOVE Stu's shoes. I REMEMBER those. There used to be necklace globes with a guppy in them too. Never owned either, felt sorry for them!
 
HookedonOnyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Tigerosevalnt9: [Fark user image 492x420]
in May. in GA. it's 90 degrees.
this does not bode well for July

Friday we are supposed to hit 88 and that is near the lake..Now watch, over Memorial Day we'll be freezin our arses off in camp.

It will be ~91 the next 2 days In Central OH.  Yeah; too soon.  But Monday will be 67.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 492x420]
in May. in GA. it's 90 degrees.
this does not bode well for July


Yesterday was 90°F here in San Jose, CA. It was warmer up here than at my dad's house in LA, which rarely happens. Hot dry winds have kicked off the red flag warnings, too, but locally, we're just at regular fire threat level.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: tigerose: Thank Bast it's Caturday!! Sweet lord what a week. imma done with the "Ptabe". Seriously. I sometimes wonder what planet they are on.

Planet 'Karen'?


Powersthatbe
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Greetings, Caturdayers! Dulce says, "sup?"

Fark user imageView Full Size


He goes the the vet tomorrow for routine blood work and whatever else they're going to do to him. Probably draw a urine sample and see how much longer we can delay any dental work. He's been in good spirits and hasn't thrown up since last Tuesday, so I'm much less stressed about him. He has not adjusted to me going to the office 2 days a week, but at least the plan to go back 3 days/week has been put on hold while we deal with a stealth COVID surge here in the Bay Area. Hopefully, he'll get used to having the place to himself on Mondays and Tuesdays. Hopefully, I will too! I miss him when I'm at the office and check on my cat cams several times a day :-)
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Greetings, Caturdayers! Dulce says, "sup?"

[Fark user image 640x480]

He goes the the vet tomorrow for routine blood work and whatever else they're going to do to him. Probably draw a urine sample and see how much longer we can delay any dental work. He's been in good spirits and hasn't thrown up since last Tuesday, so I'm much less stressed about him. He has not adjusted to me going to the office 2 days a week, but at least the plan to go back 3 days/week has been put on hold while we deal with a stealth COVID surge here in the Bay Area. Hopefully, he'll get used to having the place to himself on Mondays and Tuesdays. Hopefully, I will too! I miss him when I'm at the office and check on my cat cams several times a day :-)


Take one of your "stinky" shirts and put it in a place where he sleeps. It might help make him feel better to be close to your scent. And it gives you and excuse to not do the laundry..
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeTexan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well Ashley hasn't shown up all day and Buffy refuses to go outside, so Mom and I are concerned.  Coyote and owl have both been sighted in the neighborhood, and of course there's always traffic.  I wish these cats were strictly indoor, but Ashley won't have it.  Sigh.

I have my air conditioner set at 77, a degree cooler than recommended, and it is running a fair amount now.  The high has gotten to 94.  Further west from our East Texas abode it has been higher.  I don't envy those who must work in the outdoors.  The humidity is atrocious.

I have a heart catheterization set for Wednesday of next week.  I am out of breath just walking to the kitchen from my bedroom, and heavy exertion results in chest pain.  I actually hope I get an angioplasty and stents.  Not looking forward to the rehab after, either.  Wish me good luck!
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

HookedonOnyx: Tigerosevalnt9: [Fark user image 492x420]
in May. in GA. it's 90 degrees.
this does not bode well for July

Friday we are supposed to hit 88 and that is near the lake..Now watch, over Memorial Day we'll be freezin our arses off in camp.

It will be ~91 the next 2 days In Central OH.  Yeah; too soon.  But Monday will be 67.


Yep, which makes me a little scared what these storms are going to be like for that kind of temperature drop.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well we had a few days of spring here and it was wonderful now the heatwave starts. But after this winter I welcome the chance to thaw out finally. And I'm looking forward to a kinda lazy weekend with Mango. I came home last night and a lamp shade was askew and dented, of course she played innocent about that.
Fark user imageView Full Size

But she gave some good cuddles so I guess I'll let it slide. I am such a sucker for the ladies.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SomeTexan: Well Ashley hasn't shown up all day and Buffy refuses to go outside, so Mom and I are concerned.  Coyote and owl have both been sighted in the neighborhood, and of course there's always traffic.  I wish these cats were strictly indoor, but Ashley won't have it.  Sigh.

I have my air conditioner set at 77, a degree cooler than recommended, and it is running a fair amount now.  The high has gotten to 94.  Further west from our East Texas abode it has been higher.  I don't envy those who must work in the outdoors.  The humidity is atrocious.

I have a heart catheterization set for Wednesday of next week.  I am out of breath just walking to the kitchen from my bedroom, and heavy exertion results in chest pain.  I actually hope I get an angioplasty and stents.  Not looking forward to the rehab after, either.  Wish me good luck!


Hope teh kitteh comes home soon! And good luck with the Heart Cath. hope it fixes you right up.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Quick and Dirty: So I'm just stumbling out of the shower, drying mah hairz, and Bubbles is lying there looking at me like:

[Fark user image 480x640]
[Fark user image 480x640]
[Fark user image 480x640]


Bubbles want's to say hi, and to help usher in Caturday this week -- also to tell you how amazing mah hairz smell right now.  :)


♥♥♥
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Greetings, Caturdayers! Dulce says, "sup?"

[Fark user image 640x480]

He goes the the vet tomorrow for routine blood work and whatever else they're going to do to him. Probably draw a urine sample and see how much longer we can delay any dental work. He's been in good spirits and hasn't thrown up since last Tuesday, so I'm much less stressed about him. He has not adjusted to me going to the office 2 days a week, but at least the plan to go back 3 days/week has been put on hold while we deal with a stealth COVID surge here in the Bay Area. Hopefully, he'll get used to having the place to himself on Mondays and Tuesdays. Hopefully, I will too! I miss him when I'm at the office and check on my cat cams several times a day :-)

Take one of your "stinky" shirts and put it in a place where he sleeps. It might help make him feel better to be close to your scent. And it gives you and excuse to not do the laundry..


He misses his servant, and all the things his servant does for him, not his servant's odor ;-)
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Quick and Dirty: So I'm just stumbling out of the shower, drying mah hairz, and Bubbles is lying there looking at me like:

Bubbles want's to say hi, and to help usher in Caturday this week -- also to tell you how amazing mah hairz smell right now.  :)


I saw this article whist I was searching for stuff to submit for Caturday this week and Bubbles immediately came to mind.... The Disco Turkeys celebrate Caturday Night Fever
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SomeTexan: Well Ashley hasn't shown up all day and Buffy refuses to go outside, so Mom and I are concerned.  Coyote and owl have both been sighted in the neighborhood, and of course there's always traffic.  I wish these cats were strictly indoor, but Ashley won't have it.  Sigh.

I have my air conditioner set at 77, a degree cooler than recommended, and it is running a fair amount now.  The high has gotten to 94.  Further west from our East Texas abode it has been higher.  I don't envy those who must work in the outdoors.  The humidity is atrocious.

I have a heart catheterization set for Wednesday of next week.  I am out of breath just walking to the kitchen from my bedroom, and heavy exertion results in chest pain.  I actually hope I get an angioplasty and stents.  Not looking forward to the rehab after, either.  Wish me good luck!


I hope Ashley comes home as soon as it's safe and that your procedure and recovery go smoothly.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: skybird659: tigerose: Thank Bast it's Caturday!! Sweet lord what a week. imma done with the "Ptabe". Seriously. I sometimes wonder what planet they are on.

Planet 'Karen'?

Powersthatbe


Oh. Thought it was a mashup of PTA babes or something.
I apologize to all women named 'Karen'!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: in May. in GA. it's 90 degrees.
this does not bode well for July


Is that all? My forecast is calling for 99° tomorrow (when I have to go get my wound care done) and expected to break all-time records for this time of year on Saturday. *blargh*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Quick and Dirty: So I'm just stumbling out of the shower, drying mah hairz, and Bubbles is lying there looking at me like:

Bubbles want's to say hi, and to help usher in Caturday this week -- also to tell you how amazing mah hairz smell right now.  :)

I saw this article whist I was searching for stuff to submit for Caturday this week and Bubbles immediately came to mind.... The Disco Turkeys celebrate Caturday Night Fever


Minor league teams have the best names!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SomeTexan: Well Ashley hasn't shown up all day and Buffy refuses to go outside, so Mom and I are concerned.  Coyote and owl have both been sighted in the neighborhood, and of course there's always traffic.  I wish these cats were strictly indoor, but Ashley won't have it.  Sigh.

I have my air conditioner set at 77, a degree cooler than recommended, and it is running a fair amount now.  The high has gotten to 94.  Further west from our East Texas abode it has been higher.  I don't envy those who must work in the outdoors.  The humidity is atrocious.

I have a heart catheterization set for Wednesday of next week.  I am out of breath just walking to the kitchen from my bedroom, and heavy exertion results in chest pain.  I actually hope I get an angioplasty and stents.  Not looking forward to the rehab after, either.  Wish me good luck!



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: tigerose: skybird659: tigerose: Thank Bast it's Caturday!! Sweet lord what a week. imma done with the "Ptabe". Seriously. I sometimes wonder what planet they are on.

Planet 'Karen'?

Powersthatbe

Oh. Thought it was a mashup of PTA babes or something.
I apologize to all women named 'Karen'!


my mind went down the same path. the "Karen" made sense to me.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: What you can't see is the humming bird feeder hanging at the porch...[Fark user image 425x566]


♥ :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: For those of you who enjoy The Bloggess (Jenny Lawson), she and her husband did an author event the other night that was basically an hour long ask me anything.  It was flipping HYSTERICAL.  She posted it to her blog for all to enjoy:
https://thebloggess.com/2022/05/19/help-us-kenny-chesney/


Thanks!  I love her!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: tigerose: skybird659: tigerose: Thank Bast it's Caturday!! Sweet lord what a week. imma done with the "Ptabe". Seriously. I sometimes wonder what planet they are on.

Planet 'Karen'?
Powersthatbe

Oh. Thought it was a mashup of PTA babes or something.
I apologize to all women named 'Karen'!


I'm extremely familiar with the 'Karen' definition, but up till now it never crossed my mind that one of my Physical Therapists is named Karen. (She doesn't have the haircut, has a great sense of humor, and loves to read. We spend our appointments together recommending books to one another)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SomeTexan: Well Ashley hasn't shown up all day and Buffy refuses to go outside, so Mom and I are concerned.  Coyote and owl have both been sighted in the neighborhood, and of course there's always traffic.  I wish these cats were strictly indoor, but Ashley won't have it.  Sigh.

I have my air conditioner set at 77, a degree cooler than recommended, and it is running a fair amount now.  The high has gotten to 94.  Further west from our East Texas abode it has been higher.  I don't envy those who must work in the outdoors.  The humidity is atrocious.

I have a heart catheterization set for Wednesday of next week.  I am out of breath just walking to the kitchen from my bedroom, and heavy exertion results in chest pain.  I actually hope I get an angioplasty and stents.  Not looking forward to the rehab after, either.  Wish me good luck!


Best of luck with your procedure!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: sherpa18: Quick and Dirty: So I'm just stumbling out of the shower, drying mah hairz, and Bubbles is lying there looking at me like:

Bubbles want's to say hi, and to help usher in Caturday this week -- also to tell you how amazing mah hairz smell right now.  :)

I saw this article whist I was searching for stuff to submit for Caturday this week and Bubbles immediately came to mind.... The Disco Turkeys celebrate Caturday Night Fever

Minor league teams have the best names!


Agreed! In my neck of the woods, I have the Flying Squirrels.

*pop quiz* Who rooted for the Toledo Mud Hens?
 
