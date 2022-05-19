 Skip to content
(Deseret News)   Good: you're converting your coal-fired plant to hydrogen to save the planet. Bad: the fuel comes from water in a state experiencing severe drought. Who needs drinking water trifecta in play   (deseret.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fuel comes from water... OK do they need another power plant to provide the electricity to split the water into H and O? It's zero-sum at best to use that hydrogen as 'fuel'.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When you burn hydrogen you get pure water.

Don't they teach chemistry in public schools anymore?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Fuel comes from water... OK do they need another power plant to provide the electricity to split the water into H and O? It's zero-sum at best to use that hydrogen as 'fuel'.


The article is actually pretty good.

They are using surplus capacity of green tech (solar, wind) to release for electrolysis and using  local salt caves to store the hydrogen. It's a clever "battery" behind green generation.


The scale alone is staggering and makes the article worth the read.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Fuel comes from water... OK do they need another power plant to provide the electricity to split the water into H and O? It's zero-sum at best to use that hydrogen as 'fuel'.


The article explains that it's temporary energy storage for wind and solar generation. Expect to see more of it in the future. Another step will be using the hydrogen as a chemical feedstock to produce ammonia fertilizer etc. instead of only for power generation. It's also an option for a future aviation fuel.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We need nuclear. Like now.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We should be out there mining Jupiter, Expanse style.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: When you burn hydrogen you get pure water.

Don't they teach chemistry in public schools anymore?

[Fark user image 622x302]


If I saw that diagram in high school I would not have thought of those two on the right as molecules.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hydrogen is an energy storage medium.

A highly explody energy storage medium.

One you can't just pour into a tank. It requires pressurized vessels and specialized equipment to transfer.

However what is really going on hasn't been hidden at all

"Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said the federal funding is a huge deal on multiple fronts. "
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A slick solution to the intermittent nature of wind and solar. There is no good way to store bulk electricity, but storing hydrogen is a much simpler problem. And extra points for generating it in a renewable way, instead of generating it from natural gas.
 
Two16
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
JACKPOT
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, and there are two main source for the production of hydrogen.

Steam-Methane Reformulation and Electrolysis

The first takes natural gas, water, and heat and makes H2, CO, and a little CO2. See anything we don't want in there?
The second uses a ton of electricity as it passes voltage through water to produce both hydrogen and oxygen gas (which are then compressed into liquid form).
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Screw that. I can generate even more energy on Fark using eletrollisys.   Stupid greenies think Big Oil has been suppressing this tech because we already have inefficient solar cells charging lead acid batteries through inefficient switching circuits. But PROFITS! So agreeing with this techology forces you to admit to a lifetime of spouting bad concepts.

Now attach the leads to your temples WOW voltage spike.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: When you burn hydrogen you get pure water.

Don't they teach chemistry in public schools anymore?



When you fuse hydrogen you get pure helium and a LOT of energy.

Don't they teach physics in public schools anymore?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In spite of its name, H2, it only runs on dinosaur juice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Screw that. I can generate even more energy on Fark using eletrollisys.   Stupid greenies think Big Oil has been suppressing this tech because we already have inefficient solar cells charging lead acid batteries through inefficient switching circuits. But PROFITS! So agreeing with this techology forces you to admit to a lifetime of spouting bad concepts.

Now attach the leads to your temples WOW voltage spike.


Strange Brew - electroshock therapy
Youtube EsYqPRIMzfM
 
