Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That boob sweat sure looks dusty.

/Wife complains about boob sweat.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sitting through a 30 second Viking cruise ad for a second of auto caption
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Not sitting through a 30 second Viking cruise ad for a second of auto caption


Ziiiiiiip
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah...took me a second...they were trying to say an apocalyptic looking haboob swept in. Slow on the uptake this afternoon.

\I suppose boob sweat can be apocalyptic...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the screen shots. I didn't get any closed captioning when I watched and couldn't figure out what the hell I was supposed to be laughing at.

Psychopusher: Yes, the struggle is real.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lost a lot of weight & no longer have "heboobs".
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clintoned in the boobies.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apocalyptic Licking Her Boob Sweat is the name of my Master of Puppets tribute album in the style of Madonna.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Clintoned in the boobies.


It's an older meme, sir, but it checks out.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why say "boob sweat" when humidititties" is right there?
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: [Fark user image 706x500]


It's an older meme, sir, but it checks out..
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

admiral_neckbeard: Why say "boob sweat" when humidititties" is right there?


suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Ghastly: Clintoned in the boobies.

It's an older meme, sir, but it checks out.


D'oh.  One second too late..
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago when I was in Virginia I was checking The Weather Channel on TV and for Current Conditions it said, "Heavy Snow. Temperature: 119º"

/csb
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Clintoned in the boobies.


Oldermeme.jpg
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
haboob swept -> her boobs sweat

This is a problem that voice recognition systems will always face.  Things are a little better now, but I don't think it'll ever be Star Trek level.  This was 1999-10-08:

static.sluggy.comView Full Size


So better, but still not perfect.  Also because of the tag, I should link to the image archive (PNSFW). Excelsior!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why human transcriptionists aren't going away any time soon.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't know why but that reminded me of this, for some reason.


Gorgeous Tiny Chicken Machine Show (Episode 1)
Youtube 0YQmkDDCyXQ


i don't know why.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There she was, an apocalyptic look, her boobs sweat from southeastern Colorado into Kansas.  Day turned into night and visibility was reduced to zero...

/feel free to continue...
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: lol[Fark user image 797x591]


All I can think of is Rocky Horror & Oprah. IYKYK
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little later in the same video.......

Hi, Bob!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cnocnanrionnag: A little later in the same video.......

Hi, Bob!

[Fark user image image 850x483]


As an arabic speaker, I can tell you it doesn't come from the word for "Hi, Bob."

It comes from the word for "Hi, boob."
 
Xerxes2004
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cnocnanrionnag: A little later in the same video.......

Hi, Bob!

[Fark user image image 850x483]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Big Bang Theory - Howard's phone
Youtube Y0hl1-06gOo
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wrote that caption? Zapp Brannigan?

Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kripke using Siri on his iPhone - Funny
Youtube WA5Zhir8rbc
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image image 200x200]


Reminded me of:

buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: This is why human transcriptionists aren't going away any time soon.


In theory, yes, but more and more entities are declaring that automated captioning is 'good enough' because they don't want to pay humans to caption.  It's going to get worse - MUCH worse - before it gets better.

/Deaf
//Ain't got no time for 'craptions'
///Slashes come in threes
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haboob has got to be my very favorite Arabic borrow word.
 
pheelix
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I get the feeling the meteorologist used haboob deliberately, knowing it would fark up the closed captioning algorithm, much like people fark with the Fark filters by talking about that nuclear reactor.
 
pheelix
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Goddamn it they fixed it. It was supposed to say tha coontlear reactor!
 
scalpod
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Over CO KS, no less!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Not sitting through a 30 second Viking cruise ad for a second of auto caption


It was the cap not the vid
'Why Sky Turned Black Over CO, KS'
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have never heard of the word 'haboob' until today.
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ktonos: Ah...took me a second...they were trying to say an apocalyptic looking haboob swept in. Slow on the uptake this afternoon.

\I suppose boob sweat can be apocalyptic...


BrerRobot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
BOB LOG III - Boob Scotch (official music video)
Youtube PNpBSKjFXxQ
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fine.  I'll do it.

Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here's my boy Haboob perplexed by the sounds of a 5.25" floppy drive:

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/instead of 'dirt storm', he's 'derp storm'.
 
guestguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Flop sweat, indeed...

*eyebrow wiggle*
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah the closed captioning I use (not deaf) is pretty crappy. If you're an adult, you can figure the shiat out by context, but I bet it's confusing AF for kids.
 
Slypork
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Haboob has got to be my very favorite Arabic borrow word.


I prefer alcohol.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: haboob swept -> her boobs sweat

This is a problem that voice recognition systems will always face.  Things are a little better now, but I don't think it'll ever be Star Trek level.  This was 1999-10-08:

[static.sluggy.com image 850x304]

So better, but still not perfect.  Also because of the tag, I should link to the image archive (PNSFW). Excelsior!


I've not read that strip before, I'll have to check it out.
 
