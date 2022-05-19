 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Hot air balloon pilot goes overboard mid-flight with tourists onboard. Panicking passengers forced to crash-land it, change underwear   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Wind, hot air balloon, Hot air balloon, moment passengers crash, So Paulo, remaining passengers, pilot, Brazil  
•       •       •

989 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2022 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anyone else want to drop out?

cinefilesreviews.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Best vacation story.  Ever.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The pilot said that everything would be fine, but I guess he was...

*puts on sunglasses*

...full of hot air.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The company is currently maintaining that the weather conditions were favourable at the time."

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Guys, I know what Speed 3 is gonna be
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The pilot just realized that they were going too far and wanted to avoid an 80 day trip to get back.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Easily one of the stupidest forms of travel and yet people still think that it's a great thing for sightseeing.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love to fly.  Approaching 1,000,000 butt in seat miles flown on various airlines.  But I've only ever been on one hot air balloon flight and I'll never board one again.  The flight itself was cool.  The landing, which I can only describe as a controlled crash, was terrifying.  The only reason we weren't dragged through a stand of trees is because the basket overturned in a muddy field and plowed a furrow through the ground -- with 8 of us upside-down in it.  My wife and I avoided any injuries, but one of the ladies on the wrong side of the basket ended up with road rash on her face.  The Sheriff came out, and the operator was shut down.  Bad news.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Guys, I know what Speed 3 is gonna be


Canceled!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Warthog: I love to fly.  Approaching 1,000,000 butt in seat miles flown on various airlines.  But I've only ever been on one hot air balloon flight and I'll never board one again.  The flight itself was cool.  The landing, which I can only describe as a controlled crash, was terrifying.  The only reason we weren't dragged through a stand of trees is because the basket overturned in a muddy field and plowed a furrow through the ground -- with 8 of us upside-down in it.  My wife and I avoided any injuries, but one of the ladies on the wrong side of the basket ended up with road rash on her face.  The Sheriff came out, and the operator was shut down.  Bad news.


Sounds like a perfectly normal balloon landing. They have less control over their craft than curlers have over a stone once it's thrown.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hrm,....a new game of "Sinkers or Floaters"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Warthog: I love to fly.  Approaching 1,000,000 butt in seat miles flown on various airlines.  But I've only ever been on one hot air balloon flight and I'll never board one again.  The flight itself was cool.  The landing, which I can only describe as a controlled crash, was terrifying.  The only reason we weren't dragged through a stand of trees is because the basket overturned in a muddy field and plowed a furrow through the ground -- with 8 of us upside-down in it.  My wife and I avoided any injuries, but one of the ladies on the wrong side of the basket ended up with road rash on her face.  The Sheriff came out, and the operator was shut down.  Bad news.


I've been in one but it stayed tethered to the ground at a fair. Just up a bit to look around for a few minutes and then safely back down.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Warthog: I love to fly.  Approaching 1,000,000 butt in seat miles flown on various airlines.  But I've only ever been on one hot air balloon flight and I'll never board one again.  The flight itself was cool.  The landing, which I can only describe as a controlled crash, was terrifying.  The only reason we weren't dragged through a stand of trees is because the basket overturned in a muddy field and plowed a furrow through the ground -- with 8 of us upside-down in it.  My wife and I avoided any injuries, but one of the ladies on the wrong side of the basket ended up with road rash on her face.  The Sheriff came out, and the operator was shut down.  Bad news.

Sounds like a perfectly normal balloon landing. They have less control over their craft than curlers have over a stone once it's thrown.


Yeah, I'm pretty sure balloons can't be landed, it's always a controlled crash
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When I was a kid there was a hot-air balloon that crashed in the field next to my house. Watching it come down was kinda surreal.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was under the impression that if you stop tugging on the rope that makes fire you'll eventually come down. I guess it makes sense that there's another rope that releases more air from the top.
 
tn_prvteye
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It was more fun when they were flammable... 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.