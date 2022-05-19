 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Roo is all grown up now and he left the 100 acre woods for a golf course. Unfortunately he's not adjusting well
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, bother.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not bad-looking for 64, gotta say
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australia's fauna is merely reacting to an obnoxious invasive species.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are the steering wheels of their golf carts on the correct side but in their cars its on the wrong side?  How do you get cars wrong and golf carts right?  What a weird country.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only attacking golfers.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an easy one.

I'm rooting for the kangaroos all day, every day, against the golfers.

/Worked at a golf course in high school
//fark golf
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i suppose if you had 3 vaginas, you'd be picking fights on golf courses too, and wining them.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Roos are willful and mean.  Like horses.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Time for an assault 9 iron.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Happy Gilmore: Australian edition?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pfft. I bet I could take a kangaroo.

*takes long hard swig from the bottle*

In fact, you know what? Zoo's only an hour from here...
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: i suppose if you had 3 vaginas, you'd be picking fights on golf courses too, and wining them.


If I had 3 vaginas I'd leave the house even less than I do now and I'd own a pull-start Hitachi.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Why are the steering wheels of their golf carts on the correct side but in their cars its on the wrong side?  How do you get cars wrong and golf carts right?  What a weird country.


Unlike the road system, golf courses lack markings and rules as to which side you drive on, so there's no point in customising them to suit the local road rules.

Weird is relative. We drive on the left, you let crazy people own semi-automatic weapons and take no action to prevent them from slaughtering innocents. We use different spellings for certain words, and you elected Donald Farkin' Trump to be your President. So yeah, that makes us weird.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn, guess they'll have to close up shop and make affordable housing.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Roos are willful and mean.  Like horses.


Best solution is to plow up the golf course and turn it into a wildlife preserve.
Problem solved.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who would have guess that golf would be hazardous in Australia?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Teddy Brosevelt: Why are the steering wheels of their golf carts on the correct side but in their cars its on the wrong side?  How do you get cars wrong and golf carts right?  What a weird country.

Unlike the road system, golf courses lack markings and rules as to which side you drive on, so there's no point in customising them to suit the local road rules.

Weird is relative. We drive on the left, you let crazy people own semi-automatic weapons and take no action to prevent them from slaughtering innocents. We use different spellings for certain words, and you elected Donald Farkin' Trump to be your President. So yeah, that makes us weird.


Yeah, you've kind of got us on that trump thing.  Though at least we aren't assholes about banning video games.  Yet.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Teddy Brosevelt: Why are the steering wheels of their golf carts on the correct side but in their cars its on the wrong side?  How do you get cars wrong and golf carts right?  What a weird country.

Unlike the road system, golf courses lack markings and rules as to which side you drive on, so there's no point in customising them to suit the local road rules.

Weird is relative. We drive on the left, you let crazy people own semi-automatic weapons and take no action to prevent them from slaughtering innocents. We use different spellings for certain words, and you elected Donald Farkin' Trump to be your President. So yeah, that makes us weird.


You're Arkansas with a beach, mate. Oh, and thanks for rupert farking Murdoch.
 
bthom37
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Pfft. I bet I could take a kangaroo.

*takes long hard swig from the bottle*

In fact, you know what? Zoo's only an hour from here...


Tomorrow's Fark headline: local drunk found bottoms up in kangaroo enclosure, heard muttering "I think he put a baby in my pouch"
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ifky: It's only attacking golfers.


And boy, they will Roo the day they set foot on the golf course!
 
Monocultured
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Jesus McSordid: Teddy Brosevelt: Why are the steering wheels of their golf carts on the correct side but in their cars its on the wrong side?  How do you get cars wrong and golf carts right?  What a weird country.

Unlike the road system, golf courses lack markings and rules as to which side you drive on, so there's no point in customising them to suit the local road rules.

Weird is relative. We drive on the left, you let crazy people own semi-automatic weapons and take no action to prevent them from slaughtering innocents. We use different spellings for certain words, and you elected Donald Farkin' Trump to be your President. So yeah, that makes us weird.

Yeah, you've kind of got us on that trump thing.  Though at least we aren't assholes about banning video games.  Yet.


Nobody tell Texas about the fake ads in Cyberpunk. >.>
 
