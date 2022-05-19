 Skip to content
(CTV News)   17 Monkeypox cases in Montreal? How bad could it- OH MY DEAR LORD   (montreal.ctvnews.ca)
    Scary, Smallpox, Vaccine, Infectious disease, Montreal Public Health, Epidemiology, Human sexual behavior, Vaccination, Edward Jenner  
1451 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2022 at 4:35 PM (52 minutes ago)



foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never been there and you can't prove it.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
17 cases, all among gay dudes. Someone is a whore.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like monkey pox must be mutating into something new since previously it was only transmissible between humans under extended periods of close contact.

/what a time to be mostly alive
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So...

Someone farked a monkey and now we're all farked?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: 17 cases, all among gay dudes. Someone is a whore.


I really should've used a condom but I was like "When am I ever going to drunkenly break into the monkey house at the zoo again?"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Zut alors!!!!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If it is "not highly contagious" how is it spreading so easily?  Is there a large monkeyphile population in Montreal?  And why is the monkeyphile population not being quarantined?  And why is Montreal not being locked down?  Has the US canada border been closed?  If not why not?

Does Uncle Joe have the stones to end the monkey pox threat before it goes wildfire?  Will he nuke montreal to end the monkeyphile threat presented to the rest of us who are not monkeyphiles.

And why are there even monkeyphiles?  Can the monkeys consent?  If not why are we not eliminating the monkey slavers?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: If it is "not highly contagious" how is it spreading so easily?  Is there a large monkeyphile population in Montreal?  And why is the monkeyphile population not being quarantined?  And why is Montreal not being locked down?  Has the US canada border been closed?  If not why not?

Does Uncle Joe have the stones to end the monkey pox threat before it goes wildfire?  Will he nuke montreal to end the monkeyphile threat presented to the rest of us who are not monkeyphiles.

And why are there even monkeyphiles?  Can the monkeys consent?  If not why are we not eliminating the monkey slavers?


Ppl are dtf
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: The Devil's Bartender: 17 cases, all among gay dudes. Someone is a whore.

I really should've used a condom but I was like "When am I ever going to drunkenly break into the monkey house at the zoo again?"


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: AmbassadorBooze: If it is "not highly contagious" how is it spreading so easily?  Is there a large monkeyphile population in Montreal?  And why is the monkeyphile population not being quarantined?  And why is Montreal not being locked down?  Has the US canada border been closed?  If not why not?

Does Uncle Joe have the stones to end the monkey pox threat before it goes wildfire?  Will he nuke montreal to end the monkeyphile threat presented to the rest of us who are not monkeyphiles.

And why are there even monkeyphiles?  Can the monkeys consent?  If not why are we not eliminating the monkey slavers?

Ppl are dtf


Are monkeys?

TFA and other FAs said monkey pox is not highly contagious human to human.  So that either means the media is lying about the contagiousness or they are lying about the threat of monkeyphiles.

Which is it?  Mibkeyphiles or the media lying about the contagiousness?

If they are lying they are fake news and the government needs to shut them the fark down.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh sure, it doesn't sound too scary, but what if I told you that the 'monkey' in 'monkeypox' was actually the Sumatran Rat Monkey?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One day soon it will disappear like a mandrill.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey writers! We're coming out of pestilence (maybe), we're at the war stage now with famine coming soon.
 
Two16
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rake it
Take it like the good, the bad, the ugly
Break it, rollin' through ya hood in the caddy buggy
Butter softly, leather flossy, fatty juggy
Always threw me off when she told me "Daddy funk me"
I'm like anywho's
Seeds walkin' all out in street with out any shoes
I guess it's better than some funky socks
You need to get her some skips before she catch the monkey pox
Instead she wanna hear the beatbox
Take pills and make fake krills as sheetrock

- MF DOOM
 
noitsnot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is Marie-Claude Bourbonnais OK?

/Someone may want to post a recent pic as proof of life
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
1. The virus is transmitted by "close contact" and respiratory droplets
2. It's not a sexually transmitted disease

/ummm
 
Loucifer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
To be safe we need to know the identities and location of all the contagious carriers. Yes, I'm saying the monkey-poxxed need to be monkey-doxxed.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Hey writers! We're coming out of pestilence (maybe), we're at the war stage now with famine coming soon.


We have multiple threads about California drought, and Ukraine was a major wheat exporter.
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: One day soon it will disappear like a mandrill.


From TFA, it sounds like mandrilling is what is causing the spread.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Loucifer: To be safe we need to know the identities and location of all the contagious carriers. Yes, I'm saying the monkey-poxxed need to be monkey-doxxed.


They need to be doxxed and they and everybody they know needs to be quarantined.  And the cities or towns with monkey pox need to be locked the fark down.  If they wont lock down, truedue and biden need to be willing to use the power of atomic fusion weapons to cleanse the area of monkey pox virus.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I find it hard to believe that a virus would find a warm, damp, dimly lit bathouse, full of naked people, very hospitable.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So "monkey" is street slang for "buttstuff" these days?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x643]


Lock and load!
 
KB202
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: So...

Someone farked a monkey and now we're all farked?


Again.
 
KB202
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x420]


Well, she's clearly out of farks to give!
 
KB202
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: So "monkey" is street slang for "buttstuff" these days?


It is, now.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh crap! Montreal has all the best monkey whores too.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can't be worried about a disease that turns Canadian gay men into monkeys.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: MurphyMurphy: Ppl are dtf

Are monkeys?


I think I've made my position pretty clear.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: So...

Someone farked a monkey and now we're all farked?


Well actually it was a pangolin and I had been smoking a bunch of...I mean who knows with this kind of thing?
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Border wall is on the wrong side.
 
