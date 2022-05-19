 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   The first time I saw them / They were tumbled marble lovely and white / That little spark between us / Took only seconds to ignite / And then it occured to me / But suddenly I was off-roading alone / On the Spanish steps of Rome   (theautopian.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Sylvester Stallone, Corriere della Sera, Audrey Hepburn, Saudi engineer, Maserati Levante, iconic Spanish Steps, rented Maserati  
•       •       •

568 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2022 at 3:05 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark dot com is reporting a second saudi  off roader has hit the Spanish steps?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Fark dot com is reporting a second saudi  off roader has hit the Spanish steps?


Saudis, it would seem, do have issues navigating *around* structures.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
'Oopsie -'scuzy!'
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Linkai repeatus
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Typical Saudi response

Fallon Smart was 15 when she was killed by a speeding driver in Southeast Portland. The driver was a 20-year-old Saudi citizen in college in Oregon. He was arrested but somehow fled the country and went back to Saudi Arabia - despite his passport being confiscated.
Some American politicians say it's not worth upsetting an ally in the fight against terrorism over a case like this. Sen. Ron Wyden thinks otherwise.
"I just don't buy the idea that fighting terrorism and securing justice are mutually exclusive," Wyden tells Scott Pelley on 60 Minutes. "Our government ought to be doing both."

Bullshiat.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.