Fark NotNewsletter: COVID Whac-A-Mole Edition
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-05-19 12:37:45 PM (4 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone hope your week's been well.
I play trivia with some friends every Wednesday at a local pizza pub. This week half of the regulars didn't show up - turns out four of them caught COVID last week. The restaurant has one wall of garage doors, all were open to the outside and fans were running. Two of them were sitting on either side of me and one was across from me. I've tested negative twice since then.
Been keeping tabs on this mostly through Fark submissions and through Josh Marshall's excellent epidemiology twitter list. Seems like they're worried. Also here comes the monkeypox. Meanwhile, North Korea appears to be in the middle of an epidemic, luckily Kim Jong-Un has told everyone they can cure it by gargling salt water, which I think is also the official national food there.
Gonna chat a little about this and much much more on the Fark News Livestream today at 4 p.m. with me, Lucky, Dill, and hopefully Christine who might be late due to a thing. It was a banner week for weird news; I pulled the weirdest ones including never take a nap at a morgue, it might now be legal to name your kid Pikachu in Japan, and Lou Ferrigno comes out of retirement to play a cannibalistic pig farmer. And much, much, much more.
Be careful out there folks.
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Combustion complimented a fellow Farker
JerseyTim shared the plot of the new "Top Gun" movie
Rapmaster2000 told us more about a Minnesota stranger who helped two refugees 23 years ago
capt.snicklefritz figured that a certain Farker was definitely qualified to offer an opinion about "Top Gun"
moothemagiccow shared an original personal story about plagiarism
TelemonianAjax defended the show "Shoresy"
wildcardjack thought that John Deere could soon be inspiring art
Excelsior canceled plans for the lunar eclipse
Kalashinator remembered when McDonald's rued the day they decided to sue an Irish restaurant chain
Naido found some valuable information in an article about the capture of Casey White and Vicky White
Smart:
Winterlight was the hero the HOA needed
Aussie_As wanted to know what's the deal with unfarkable losers these days
Merltech pointed out that you can get a good look at a T-bone by sticking your head up a bull's ass, but it's better to just take a butcher's word for it
spaceberry had plans if working in the office becomes mandatory
syrynxx explained what the Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II is
ryebread discussed the evolution of working from home
Speef talked about the effects of the technical restrictions on John Deere's farm equipment
TWX shared a story about unwanted phone calls at dinnertime
foo monkey called attention to the people at work who'll never bother you about your TPS reports
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Your most memorable dream
Smart: The Third Man lectures people in bed
Funny: HoytArcher45 was here
Politics Funny:
Colour_out_of_Space recognized the racist rantings of the excrement who went on a shooting spree in a Buffalo, NY supermarket
Bootleg figured out what would get the livestreaming murderer in trouble
Mr. Coffee Nerves explained why some "red" counties had way higher "non-COVID" death rates than average
bloobeary guessed at why 10-year-old Logan would want a birthday cake that curses out Joe Biden
Notabunny explained why Louisiana would claim their abortion ban is not subject to judicial oversight
Politics Smart:
UberDave addressed a weird attempt to politicize the fact that Pizza Hut is not the same happening place it was in the '80s and '90s
revrendjim looked at Rep. Paul Gosar's complaints about helping Ukraine
bloobeary considered potential consequences of legislation Josh Hawley introduced to punish Disney by limiting copyrights
I want that sauce Morty! came up with a plan for taking advantage of Twitter's "free speech" policy if Elon Musk takes over
potierrh wondered if there will be another task added to doctors' jobs
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Mojongo showed a tense game of "Jeopardy!"
Yammering_Splat_Vector envisioned a violent end to Putin's attack on Ukraine
RedZoneTuba gave us a look at Trump earning his first impeachment
Godscrack designed a kickass hood ornament
RedZoneTuba demonstrated the firepower of this fully armed and operational battle stoat
derfiticulum gave Zelenskyy what he needs to win any fight
Yammering_Splat_Vector proved that weasels can fly
Yammering_Splat_Vector learned that it was too much red meat that killed off the dinosaurs
bugdozer gave this president some pets
RedZoneTuba smooshed an unlucky coyote
Farktography theme: Happy Farktography Anniversary 17
This Farktography contest ended in a tie between beerrun's floofy pale blue birb and kittyhas1000legs' moving Vietnam veterans memorial
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
A reminder that Russian tanks are simply following their migratory instincts
Lincoln College gets assassinated
Casey White, Vicky White captured. Snow, Vanna, still on the loose
How do you make recalcitrant Europeans get vaccinated? Subby suggests a group of men dressed in red cassocks who ambush the vaccine hesitant, sticking the needle in while shouting "No one expects the Spanish vaccination"
Carpet pythons invade Australian home for breeding season, use performance enhancing rugs
Some good news on the baby formula shortage
Bob Lanier dies after being dragged up and down the court for 48 minutes
Tiffany redesigns the NBA Championship and MVP trophies and Debbie Gibson never had a chance
You were not brought upon this world to get it, Mr. Burton, but James Hong was put on this world to get a star on the Walk of Fame
Famed German director Wim Wenders is making a film about high-end public restrooms in Japan. Yes, he is literally going there
New York Times editor aborts fetus
Stop: collaborate and listen / ICE is back with a brand new invention / Data: gets collected widely / Warrantless surveillance daily and nightly / Will it ever stop? Yo, I don't know / Why don't you trust the cops, bro?
What unprofessional things have you done at work? This being Fark: apparently, being drunk at work is generally considered unprofessional
Duck duck duck duck duck duck duck duck duck duck duck duck duck sewer
Owl spots some wildlife photographers, gets in on the action while also contemplating murder the entire time
Two Iowa men found nearly 200 lbs. of morels. They must be fun guys to be with
'NASA's InSight records monster quake on Mars." This could only be cooler if it were literal
We can dance if we want to, we can leave this world behind. Strasbourg's the scene, in 1518, and the 'Dance Plague' is undefined
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on this week's Quiz, where we learned that you don't have to be superstitious yourself to make money off of the people who are. Having a lot of wealthy friends and a good recipe for pickled onions doesn't hurt, either. On the Quiz itself, we have two folks in the 1000 club, where we'll be testing out new potato salad recipes that substitute black currants or grilled pineapple for the raisins. So congratulations to SoundOfOneHandWanking with your score of 1014 and Dead Skin Mask with 1002, you're in for a treat. Denjiro made third with 961, The Third Man made fourth with 945, and LizardOnAStick made it into the top five with 942.
The hardest question on this week's Hard Quiz was about how to spot a fake toonie, Only 31% of quiztakers knew that the first step is to see if it has a bear on the back of the coin. For the record, if it has a beaver on the back it's a Canadian nickel, and a schooner is on the back of a Canadian dime. And on the front of all of them is some old foreign lady that spent 45 days touring the entire country back in 1959 and apparently left such an impression they put her on their money.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which founding father actually included a recipe for an abortifacient (and instructions on administering the dose) in a general handbook he published in the 18th Century called "The Instructor". 89% of quiztakers went with the safe bet - the guy who owned his own print shop, Benjamin Franklin. And they were correct. One might also surmise Franklin was the one who might want said recipe close to hand, as his reputation as a ladies' man is well documented, whereas evidence of his discretion in choosing partners is rather lacking.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about why actor James Cromwell glued himself to the counter at a Manhattan Starbucks. Only 57% of quiztakers knew that it wasn't about labor disputes or fair trade coffee, it was about having to pay more for nondairy milk-like substances to go in his coffee. I hesitate to think how Starbucks corporate offices are taking this, but I imagine they're working on plans for easily detachable countertops to make arrests quicker with spare counters in the back to keep the overpriced coffee flowing.
.The easiest question on the Easy Quiz is about what generation-defining product Apple was discontinuing. 98% of quiztakers knew that this is your last chance to grab the last remaining model of iPod, the iPod Touch. Which is understandable, as now they are basically an iPhone that can't make calls over the cellular network. I guess they felt the lack of cellular capabilities meant they couldn't track the users as much, so they're making everyone upgrade.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again on Friday.
