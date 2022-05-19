 Skip to content
(Vice)   Karma, meet Dogma   (vice.com) divider line
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dog delivered justice ahead of time
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good doggie.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the dog ok?
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's a good boy?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what he was doing to the dog. Rotties don't turn on their owners without cause.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the dog is up on his shots
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This doesn't mean ADAB. He was just one rottie apple.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the dog gets a better home
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog, ma, got run over by my car, ma.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: I wonder what he was doing to the dog. Rotties don't turn on their owners without cause.


All the ones I've met have always been super chill. They look big and scary but are more like oversized lap dogs.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I hope the dog gets a better home


I hope the dog gets a whole pot roast.
 
headslacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is awesome!
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I remember this episode of Game of Thrones. Was quite satisfying.
 
Bslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
d"aaaaawwww WHO'S A GOOD BOY!
 
hammettman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Karma, karma, karma, karma, karma, chameleon Rottweiler
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Marcos P: I hope the dog gets a better home

I hope the dog gets a whole pot roast.


He's full up on pork.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: NotARocketScientist: I wonder what he was doing to the dog. Rotties don't turn on their owners without cause.

All the ones I've met have always been super chill. They look big and scary but are more like oversized lap dogs.


My cousin has one that's farking psycho and will absolutely go after someone for no reason. I'm surprised something hasn't happened considering she two kids.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

flamark: My dog, ma, got run over by my car, ma.


I actually learned those two words when I asked my dad to explain a bumper sticker that said "my karma ran over my dogma."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hmmm... I always thought dogs liked steak, not pork.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: RTOGUY: NotARocketScientist: I wonder what he was doing to the dog. Rotties don't turn on their owners without cause.

All the ones I've met have always been super chill. They look big and scary but are more like oversized lap dogs.

My cousin has one that's farking psycho and will absolutely go after someone for no reason. I'm surprised something hasn't happened considering she two kids.


That means she is a horrible owner. If a dog is violent, it means it's being tortured by it's supposed 'master'. I'd take a good long look at your cousin, and her children. She's probably hitting them, too.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
