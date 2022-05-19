 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from All About Eve, Orange Juice, Ian Dury & The Blockheads, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #345. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
24
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

52 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 19 May 2022 at 12:30 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hi everybody. I may or may not be here. Covering for a coworker. You all have fun and don't break anything.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sziasztok mindenkinek.
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm currently slurping down a bowl of über-delicious Bun Bo Hue at my local Vietnamese joint.

But I'll be home in time for the music.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: I'm currently slurping down a bowl of über-delicious Bun Bo Hue at my local Vietnamese joint.


Jó étvágyat :o)
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For some reason, I was thinking of this today

Monty Python - Spam
Youtube 7v4TY-NeNMc
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I may or may not be here. Covering for a coworker. You all have fun and don't break anything.


*pinkie promise*
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: I'm currently slurping down a bowl of über-delicious Bun Bo Hue at my local Vietnamese joint.

But I'll be home in time for the music.


with or without huyết?

/bánh canh tôm cua ftw
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I am soooo ready fro this today...
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jonathan_L: I'm currently slurping down a bowl of über-delicious Bun Bo Hue at my local Vietnamese joint.

But I'll be home in time for the music.

with or without huyết?

/bánh canh tôm cua ftw


Is that the block of pig's blood? If so, with. But I don't actively eat that, I just kind of let it sit in the broth and add to the flavor.
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pista: jonathan_L: I'm currently slurping down a bowl of über-delicious Bun Bo Hue at my local Vietnamese joint.

Jó étvágyat :o)


If that translates to "COYP effing smear the Toffees!" then I agree, whole-heartedly. ;-)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: For some reason, I was thinking of this today

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7v4TY-NeNMc]


spam you say?

Shonen Knife S-P-A-M
Youtube JdFT5NcPb9M
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: Pista: jonathan_L: I'm currently slurping down a bowl of über-delicious Bun Bo Hue at my local Vietnamese joint.

Jó étvágyat :o)

If that translates to "COYP effing smear the Toffees!" then I agree, whole-heartedly. ;-)


It'll be a treble when we do
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Uranus: I am soooo ready fro this today...


That's what I'm talking about -- good to see you all again!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Double Whammy (also an excellent book) today. Zoom meetings and internet outage. My poor phone can barely keep up as a hotspot so no music for me today :(

Wasn't able to turn it up yesterday to hear, but the Stuffies track really should have been this one to tie in with the previous day's discussion of "that song": 
Good Night Though - The Wonder Stuff
Youtube 9CwRdmgAdS8
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Welcome all to the pastFORWARD Fan Page

assets1.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Currently drinking beers; exshersizing intermittently; crushing/bagging-up the previous week's beer cans for recycling; pre-soaking a pot of beans.

/YOLO
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: Pista: jonathan_L: I'm currently slurping down a bowl of über-delicious Bun Bo Hue at my local Vietnamese joint.

Jó étvágyat :o)

If that translates to "COYP effing smear the Toffees!" then I agree, whole-heartedly. ;-)


i'm hoping the eagles get all curbstompy today.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: Currently drinking beers; exshersizing intermittently; crushing/bagging-up the previous week's beer cans for recycling; pre-soaking a pot of beans.

/YOLO


I'm drinking hot chocolate for lunch and cursing under my breath. Latency issues with a system at work. IT is on the case.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Double Whammy (also an excellent book) today. Zoom meetings and internet outage. My poor phone can barely keep up as a hotspot so no music for me today :(

Wasn't able to turn it up yesterday to hear, but the Stuffies track really should have been this one to tie in with the previous day's discussion of "that song": [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9CwRdmgAdS8]


BOOOO to zoom and outages! Hope everything is back to normal soon. I'll dance wildly and turn it up real loud today in your honor.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: IT is on the case.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: pre-soaking a pot of beans.


Rock & Roll!
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.