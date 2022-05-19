 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Woman in Kansas with superhuman bowels and an ax to grind at the beauty shop didn't just spray those eight wigs, she rectum   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Repeat, Defecation, American films, 1, woman's name, public enemy number, surveillance camera, Authorities, Amber Heard  
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Big black women shiatting in public sounds really up the NY Post's, erm, alley.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
public enemy number 2

Got a chuckle out of me.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
...who was caught on surveillance camera going to the bathroom in an aisle of the...

I'd say the problem was that she didn't "go to the bathroom". She sh*t on a bunch of wigs instead. There's a difference.
 
culebra
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sxacho: ...who was caught on surveillance camera going to the bathroom in an aisle of the...

I'd say the problem was that she didn't "go to the bathroom". She sh*t on a bunch of wigs instead. There's a difference.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Big black women shiatting in public sounds really up the NY Post's, erm, alley.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Rated #1 in NY Post best albums to poop too...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"We've already confirmed that this is NOT Amber Heard so please stop calling and emailing that info," the department quipped in the comments.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
golly.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
According to police, the "defecation was significant enough that 8 wigs were destroyed as a result."

I don't want to know where she's wearing those wigs.

/Akshually would love to see pictures of her in those 8 wigs
 
vestona22
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
According to police, the "defecation was significant enough that 8 wigs were destroyed as a result."

One would think that that would a rather low bar.
 
JS64
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like my old neighborhood's really went to shiat.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: According to police, the "defecation was significant enough that 8 wigs were destroyed as a result."

I don't want to know where she's wearing those wigs.

/Akshually would love to see pictures of her in those 8 wigs


ikr.
Aren't wigs usually kept on a stand or display of some kind?  Usually at eye-level I would think?
What does that say about her "internal compression" - yeef!


/skank
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Shiatting on 8 Whigs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tried to come up with something snarky to say, but my pun skills today are shiat.
 
culebra
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vestona22: According to police, the "defecation was significant enough that 8 wigs were destroyed as a result."

One would think that that would a rather low bar.


Yeah, what an amateur defecator. A real bowel movement would have taken out at least a dozen wigs, sixteen toupees in assorted colors, and a stray merkin or three.
 
detonator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Goin' to Witchata
Youtube CTdcPADzxyU
 
JRoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: According to police, the "defecation was significant enough that 8 wigs were destroyed as a result."

I don't want to know where she's wearing those wigs.

/Akshually would love to see pictures of her in those 8 wigs


Frank Zappa & The Mothers - Who Needs the Peace Corps ?
Youtube WnjufR8GDcw
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: golly.


Iunderstoodthatreferencedotjaypeg
 
TaskForce26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Found the video
 
Rectum damn near killed em
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I see most everything pertinent has already been addressed.

/carry on
 
