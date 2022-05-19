 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Florida man "cooked alive" when cops tased him while pumping gas   (realradio921.iheart.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Sheriff, Filling station, American films, Coroner, Fuel dispenser, Deputy sheriff, sheriff's deputy, Police  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There is a silver lining:

The deputy who tackled Barreto also suffered third-degree burns to half of his body.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Only the best and brightest.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: There is a silver lining:

The deputy who tackled Barreto also suffered third-degree burns to half of his body.


Yeah, because fully paid disability/retirement for the shiatbird is a positive.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Had to look up gast, and now it sounds even scarier.
 
heavymetal [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: There is a silver lining:

The deputy who tackled Barreto also suffered third-degree burns to half of his body.


Now its Chimichanga.

/ Sorry, couldn't resist
// I'll take a window seat in the handbasket to hell
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 minute ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fuck the Police
Youtube HptGHm5cc1I
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That seems like something even a C-student cop should know...don't play with a potential ignition source around flammable liquids.

I'm sure one of Fark's dedicated badge bunnies will be around shortly to explain why this is all completely justified.
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is why I never multi-task.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
'He is wrapped and unwrapped in gauze daily, bleeding profusely still as he doesn't have the requisite amount of skin to contain his body fluids.'

I think I see his future:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


As a side note: Holy f**k.

Oh and: Police refused to turn over bodycam footage of the incident, and have yet to identify the deputies involved, pending an internal investigation

Well that is completely unexpected expected.
 
