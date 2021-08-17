 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Who needs drinking water anyway?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decides to stay out of water related disputes

/There is probably a lot more going on here than you will get out of an article.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How would the water overlords be able to profit off of free natural resources if we just started putting more supply into circulation!?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The tag makes no sense at all, subby.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

drewsfarkthrowaway: How would the water overlords be able to profit off of free natural resources if we just started putting more supply into circulation!?


Water in the desert is *never* free.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Several environmental justice and ocean groups, as well as the commission itself, opposed the project for reasons including environmental conservation

We can't save the environment because it will be detrimental to the environment. There's no way out of this folks.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Water can kill you.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We all should really be working to conserve water. Although, like pretty much the entirety of the climate crisis, individual action isn't going to cut the mustard.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

drewsfarkthrowaway: How would the water overlords be able to profit off of free natural resources if we just started putting more supply into circulation!?


1. Drink beer
2. Make water
 
zez
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Water? Like from the toilet?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Several environmental justice and ocean groups, as well as the commission itself, opposed the project for reasons including environmental conservation

We can't save the environment because it will be detrimental to the environment. There's no way out of this folks.


We are our own worst enemy, every time.   This has to be by design.   You have wind power proponents fighting against solar power proponents, but the oil and gas people are rock solid.   Nestle owns all the fresh water, but think of the marine life near shore!

The human race truly doesn't deserve this fine planet.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Decides to stay out of water related disputes

/There is probably a lot more going on here than you will get out of an article.


They want the best solution not the first solution.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So the government cares more about possible damage to marine life while their state burns? That makes sense. Surely there's no deep-pocketed corporations pulling the strings to keep money flowing to them? Of course not. This is about Nemo and his friends.
 
Muta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can't you just drink the water in swimming pools because they all look full.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If they get desperate enough, like no water all, they will change their mind.
But people refuse until they have no choice anymore.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stud Gerbil: The human race truly doesn't deserve this fine planet.

And I feel like the planet knows this and is reacting accordingly
 
Nimbull
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So when the water runs out and those people who voted against the thing die off from lack of water then someone will move in and build the plant?
 
hammettman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What a pisser!  Apparently, we'll take that recycled wastewater and love it.

FFS, gonna need a solution one way or another.

Crimony, farking infuriating, where's the damn Musk thread when you need one?
 
reyreyrey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is indeed a complex issue and will definitely continue to be discussed.

It is always interesting to see in the comments how many people have such strange and wrong takes on California.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for them to move on this about the time L.A. goes dark because Hoover Dam shuts down due to lack of water.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark desalination.
I prefer moisture farms so we can also get blue milk.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well how will the bottling companies make money if there is more water around ?
 
alex10294
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: If they get desperate enough, like no water all, they will change their mind.
But people refuse until they have no choice anymore.


Buy out the farmers at 150% of fair market value.  There's enough water for 5 times the people who live in the southwest to waste all they want if this is done.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Fark desalination.
I prefer moisture farms so we can also get blue milk.


It's my understanding that the blue milk is, in the words of the renowned scholar Charles Barkley, turrible
 
Spectrum
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
50 million gallons of water a day. Not yours.
 
KeithLM
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Desalination takes a lot of energy and produces a lot of waste.  It could just be that this council is looking for more cost effective results that are less harmful to the surrounding ecosystem.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
California has the highest homeless population in the country.
humans are 45 to 75% precious bodily fluids.

/just sayin'
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hammettman: What a pisser!  Apparently, we'll take that recycled wastewater and love it.

FFS, gonna need a solution one way or another.

Crimony, farking infuriating, where's the damn Musk thread when you need one?


We should be doing the wastewater recycling.  Should have been doing it decades ago, really.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
$3000 per acre foot is roughly a penny a gallon.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: California has the highest homeless population in the country.
humans are 45 to 75% precious bodily fluids.

/just sayin'


Soylent Clear...
 
patrick767
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: So the government cares more about possible damage to marine life while their state burns? That makes sense. Surely there's no deep-pocketed corporations pulling the strings to keep money flowing to them? Of course not. This is about Nemo and his friends.


You mean like the corporation that wants to build the desalinization plant, which is a very expensive way of getting water?

TFA:
"The cost of treating seawater is about $2,000 to $3,000 an acre foot. That is about two or three times the cost of the next cheapest source, which is water conservation -- such as buying water from farmers and reusing wastewater, Jay Lund, professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California, Davis and the head of the school's Center for Watershed Sciences, told ABC News last year."
 
patrick767
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

alex10294: stevenvictx: If they get desperate enough, like no water all, they will change their mind.
But people refuse until they have no choice anymore.

Buy out the farmers at 150% of fair market value.  There's enough water for 5 times the people who live in the southwest to waste all they want if this is done.


Nah, let's keep growing most of the world's almonds in a farking desert.

Almonds take a shiat ton of water and have grown from 370 million lbs in California in 1995 to 3.1 million pounds in 2020.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: California has the highest homeless population in the country.
humans are 45 to 75% precious bodily fluids.

/just sayin'


I think the Soylent Company has first dibs on dead people, they do something with them I think.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nimbull: So when the water runs out and those people who voted against the thing die off from lack of water then someone will move in and build the plant?


The people that made this decision will run out of water last.  If America ever runs out of potable water to the point that people are injured by thirst, the people that made this decision will still have enough water for golf greens and swimming pools.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
With ocean levels rising, it seems like we should take advantage of the abundant resource.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The cost of treating seawater is about $2,000 to $3,000 an acre foot. That is about two or three times the cost of the next cheapest source, which is water conservation -- such as buying water from farmers and reusing wastewater, Jay Lund, professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California, Davis and the head of the school's Center for Watershed Sciences, told ABC News last year.

Ummm... wtf? Somebody is proposing buying water from farmers? Aren't the farmers suffering from drought as well?
 
iaazathot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There has to be ways to mitigate the impact on the wildlife. I understand the concerns, and they need to be studied. At the same time California needs water. So, eventually this is going to happen.

What do Dubai's and UAE's desalination plants do to marine life? It's not like this isn't being used in the world.
 
sleze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think you are all missing the big picture here.  The #1 output of a desalination plant is dihydrogen monoxide and is found in 100% of all cancerous tumors.
 
PolyHatSnake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Water, what are you, a fish?

/from the people who say "Milk, what are you, a baby?"
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Desalination has its place in water management and use, but it's not without its problems.

First, desalination creates waste that is incredibly difficult to manage.  It's not like desalination magically transmutes salt water into drinking water.  We dump a lot of shiat into the ocean, whether it's diesel fuel, fertilizer, or industrial runoff.  The ocean also naturally has a lot of of toxic substances that, when in the ocean, are diluted and are generally harmless, but when desalination occurs, those substances need to be treated as hazardous waste and disposed of accordingly.  You can't just dump it back into the ocean.

Second, desalination requires a ton of energy.  This wouldn't be an issue if we used wind/solar/geo to provide that energy, but those options aren't always available and might not be able to provide energy on their own.  Nuclear could be a viable option, but that comes with its own issues.  If you want desalination, you may need more output from coal/natural gas, and that also comes with their own issues.

Third, while we are in the midst of a drought on the west coast, one of the best ways to deal with water shortages is through better use and management.  Allocations of water rights are grossly out of date and based on historical water levels from eras that massively exceeded normal water levels.  Farmers should not be utilizing irrigation techniques from the 1900s.  We also have zero business planting water-intensive crops in Mediterranean and desert climates.  The same can be said for municipalities with populations and infrastructure outgrowing the amount of water actually available in those areas.  This isn't just about people watering their lawns and maintaining golf courses (although those are part of it), but it's also about water-intensive commercial and industrial activities that are part and parcel of any modern city.

I know it's pie in the sky, because water rights and use are the third rail of west coast politics with billions of dollars at stake, but a lot of these water issues can be resolved through urban planning and reformation of water rights and use.  You don't need desalination plants when you can get just as much (if not more!!) water through reform.  There's enough water to allow for the West to continue growing and supporting the population, but the current level of water waste is going to strangle the goose that laid the golden egg.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is Professor NIMBY an evil character or what!


/Laughs evilly, coughs
//Passes out
///Glass of water to stop coughing unavailable
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Nimbull: So when the water runs out and those people who voted against the thing die off from lack of water then someone will move in and build the plant?

The people that made this decision will run out of water last.  If America ever runs out of potable water to the point that people are injured by thirst, the people that made this decision will still have enough water for golf greens and swimming pools.


I think I've read that book:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KeithLM: Desalination takes a lot of energy and produces a lot of waste.  It could just be that this council is looking for more cost effective results that are less harmful to the surrounding ecosystem.


The California Coastal Commission is famous for blocking the vast majority of development anywhere near the ocean in California.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

awruk!: The cost of treating seawater is about $2,000 to $3,000 an acre foot. That is about two or three times the cost of the next cheapest source, which is water conservation -- such as buying water from farmers and reusing wastewater, Jay Lund, professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California, Davis and the head of the school's Center for Watershed Sciences, told ABC News last year.

Ummm... wtf? Somebody is proposing buying water from farmers? Aren't the farmers suffering from drought as well?


Farmers have very few requirements to conserve water in California or anywhere because reasons.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do not, my friends, become addicted to water.
/witnessed
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Karma Chameleon: Several environmental justice and ocean groups, as well as the commission itself, opposed the project for reasons including environmental conservation

We can't save the environment because it will be detrimental to the environment. There's no way out of this folks.

We are our own worst enemy, every time.   This has to be by design.   You have wind power proponents fighting against solar power proponents, but the oil and gas people are rock solid.   Nestle owns all the fresh water, but think of the marine life near shore!

The human race truly doesn't deserve this fine planet.


Nestle used 58 million of gallons of California water last year.

California uses 38 billion gallons of water a day.

So nestle uses 2 minutes of the average annual water useage or about 1/262,800th of their water useage.

Surely they are the biggest problem.   Leaky faucets, distribution pipe leaks, leaving the water running while brushing your teeth are all much larger problems.

You pick on nestle because you can put a name to the problem, point fingers and call it a day instead of looking for the actual problems and solutions.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As far as ruining the shoreline, couldn't the plant be built anywhere, just needs a pipe to the ocean.  You could build the plant 100's of yards inland.

And killing 275 millions gallons of ocean life a day?  I am not sure what that statement means, killing microscopic life?  Krill? The fish within the 275 million gallons?

Desalination is coming, it's the only water solution for people.  I know it's expensive, but the Colorado river is tapped out.   There are tests for giant solar stills that look promising.  People are going to have their heads in the sand about water until it is way too late.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: If they get desperate enough, like no water all, they will change their mind.
But people refuse until they have no choice anymore.


By then it's to late, these plants take a long time to build.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

groppet: Well how will the bottling companies make money if there is more water around ?


I live on long island where we have massive aquifers that fully recharge every year and tons of people walk around with single use water bottles.... water shortage is not going to make a noticeable difference in useage.  I know VERY few people who drink tap water even if it's filtered
 
