(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Old and busted: Gay frogs. New hotness: High fish   (cbs12.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mackie Messer unavailable for comment
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White fish on dope

/can't swim upstream
//even though I know I should
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fish ain't the only thing on drugs in the water in Florida
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never touch the stuff.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are many colors in the flag of aquatic life.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't new, and has been in the news for decades.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article fails without concentration data. I've been on earth for decades, so it's 100% certain that each of your bodies, and every animal, contains at least 1 atom of my urine.

It's not that it couldn't be a problem, but the article doesn't say anything that wouldn't have been obvious to anyone who understands how statistics work.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was a fish constantly being chased by predators, I'd want to be high all the time too.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Just, just stay away from the water and stop talking to the fish.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jesus, TFA read like a 7th grade report or something...
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sea Weed is the bomb!
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No way! I guess that's why they call 'em adventures on the high seas, bro!
 
greggerm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The average number of drugs reported in just one bonefish was seven and some had up to 16 different prescriptions in their systems."

Heh - Just wait until they do the news story of how many drugs are in YOUR system that you've never intentionally taken...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait so I should eat more fish? Because I could use some meds
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They're putting chemicals in the water that are turning Alex Jones friggin' face small!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What about the gay fish?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Obscure.
Mack The Knife (original)
Youtube _QXJ3OXWaOY
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
