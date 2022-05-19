 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   "Welcome to Portugal, the new expat haven. Californians, please go home"   (msn.com) divider line
63
    More: Interesting, MSN  
•       •       •

1578 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2022 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It happens everywhere Californians go.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Austin TX unavailable for comment.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOX News

Stopped reading there. Bad subby. Bad, evil, wicked subby.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the cost of living like compared to central/S.America - and are the Europeans just as attractive?

/weighing all the options
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh? Most of the people I know in Portugal like American expats. They aren't stupid Brits who think the EU should kowtow, and they're generally educated with money.
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, snap!

/ from CA
// mind-boggling home prices here, would love to sell and move to a place like that..
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News.
 
I know a guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark off, Fox "News".

Bad subby! Bad!

I now find myself doubting the existence of California and Portugal.
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: FOX News

Stopped reading there. Bad subby. Bad, evil, wicked subby.


Will there be a spanking?
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I know a guy: fark off, Fox "News".

Bad subby! Bad!

I now find myself doubting the existence of California and Portugal.


Christ. It's from the LA Times.
 
Pixter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fleeing" California or just..."moving?"

Sounds like the government has suspended their golden visa program after it was wildly successful, to the detriment/benefit of some locals.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strutin: What's the cost of living like compared to central/S.America - and are the Europeans just as attractive?

/weighing all the options


Equal attractiveness, higher cost of living, but far fewer guns.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this a repeat from a few days ago?

Anyway...I got my eye set on Italy, DON'T RUIN THIS FOR ME!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass expat story, bro:
My crazy mother-in-law and her ex-husband moved to Ecuador when Obama was elected because America was about to be destroyed and blah blah blah. They moved back when tfg was put in office and wouldn't shut up about how they would have stayed in Ecuador if it wasn't for all the "Mexicans". I wish I was joking.

/crazy MIL isn't allowed to come to my house anymore and I refuse to go to any function where she is present.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blasterz: The Reverend Sam Hill: FOX News

Stopped reading there. Bad subby. Bad, evil, wicked subby.

Will there be a spanking?


Fark is not your personal erot- oh, who am I even kidding anymore?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: What the hell is this?

[Fark user image 422x750]


Seriously...what kind of sketchy, fly-by-night Farker uses Boost Mobile?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally fake news.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: It happens everywhere Californians go.


You ever had a Texan move in next door though? Ugh.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And sometimes the Portuguese come to California too
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love when Farkers collapse into a fetal position and wail about Fox News.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: blasterz: The Reverend Sam Hill: FOX News

Stopped reading there. Bad subby. Bad, evil, wicked subby.

Will there be a spanking?

Fark is not your personal erot- oh, who am I even kidding anymore?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stuart, get out of here! Just get on the N5, take it west to the A12 and take that to the E1 to the airport and just go!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portuguese activists have reportedly taken to the streets to protest the gentrification caused by Americans

If only there were some way to verify this.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: I love when Farkers collapse into a fetal position and wail about Fox News.


Your sense of what is reality is pretty f*cking stupid.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 350x144]
/obscure?


Hell no, that's a great movie.
/ Getting to the point where I'd relocate if I could get in somewhere
// I'd just sit in the corner and not get in anyone's way
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another example of those with money being able to flee from the problems leaving the rest of us to try to fix things. Of course, eventually they just recreate the problems in their new location. You can run but you can't hide.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Portuguese activists have reportedly taken to the streets to protest the gentrification caused by Americans

If only there were some way to verify this.


Turnabout is fair play.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: What the hell is this?

[Fark user image image 422x750]


It's a pop up menu. Based upon a preview. You can either open the link in the same window, or create a new tab to view the link in so as not to disturb the page you are on.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important part should be if you move to a different country be humble and try to assimilate into the host culture.

/If you don't it may cause resentment from the locals. You chose to move there not the other way around.

// that said Fox News so highly suspicious
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Isn't this a repeat from a few days ago?

Anyway...I got my eye set on Italy, DON'T RUIN THIS FOR ME!


Greece is cheaper but I don't know if I could learn Greek at my age.  Portuguese is doable though so don't screw this up for me California- I've got a few years to go.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when Portugal gets its own In-N-Out.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the number of Americans living in Portugal has risen by 45% in the past year with many of those Americans moving from California

Yes, they have the most people. I would expect that more of the newcomers to any place would be California than would be from Wyoming.

You hear this deep thought a lot.  "All of the cars on the road are from New York or California.  That means everyone is leaving there."  If I applied this logic, I'd say that everyone is leaving Florida, because I see about 10 Florida plates every day.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Portugal is probably a great place to live.  You can walk everywhere.  The food is great.  They don't have shootings every day.  You can get decent healthcare.  Wine is also cheap in Europe.  In America, we pay way to freaking much for wine.

As an American, the one thing that will annoy you is that any contractor you can find will barely show up and take forever to finish the job, but you get the same thing in Florida with the disadvantage that the Floridian does a halfass job and is likely casing how to break in when you're gone.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can't believe that The State Brimming With Very Intelligent Centrists™ would gentrify such that they're personally comfortable, and shoving locals out of their own neighborhoods. That is so unlike them. Take San Francisco, for example -- the shining light on the hill where a middle class income gets you ... *checks notes* okay bad example. MY BAD. I'm sure it won't be the same in Los Angeles or Sacramento or... OH CRAP
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

strutin: and are the Europeans just as attractive?


Depends a bit on your taste for attractive.  A lot of Latin America still has a lot people in their 20s.  Portugal, like rather a lot of Europe, has a median age over 45 now and still going up.  Add in a town with other retired ex-pats and, well, it's a retirement community.

On the other hand, you have a lot more Chodus Americanus... (most common are rednecks with a big police union retirement package)... living in expat spots in Mexico or Costa Rica.  Not nearly as many in Portugal.  And not as many of the Russian tracksuit-wearing equivalent as in Bulgaria or Romania.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: raerae1980: Isn't this a repeat from a few days ago?

Anyway...I got my eye set on Italy, DON'T RUIN THIS FOR ME!

Greece is cheaper but I don't know if I could learn Greek at my age.  Portuguese is doable though so don't screw this up for me California- I've got a few years to go.


Heh, good luck!!   I've been working with an Italian tutor so I can lean the customs, blend in, disappear.....
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: raerae1980: Isn't this a repeat from a few days ago?

Anyway...I got my eye set on Italy, DON'T RUIN THIS FOR ME!

Greece is cheaper but I don't know if I could learn Greek at my age.  Portuguese is doable though so don't screw this up for me California- I've got a few years to go.


cyrillic is more nonsensical than tonal languages. and tonal languages are nonsensical af.
 
ar393
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: As an American, the one thing that will annoy you is that any contractor you can find will barely show up and take forever to finish the job, but you get the same thing in Florida with the disadvantage that the Floridian does a halfass job and is likely casing how to break in when you're gone.


2004 I went to Athens for the Olympics (spectator, not participant). I seriously thought about staying there as I really only needed an internet connection and dhl for most of my work at the time. But if your internet connection went down, you might get a guy scheduled to come out that month if you were lucky. If you really lucky he showed up at some point within 3 days of the scheduled repair.

Decided it wasn't worth it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: strutin: and are the Europeans just as attractive?

Depends a bit on your taste for attractive.  A lot of Latin America still has a lot people in their 20s.  Portugal, like rather a lot of Europe, has a median age over 45 now and still going up.  Add in a town with other retired ex-pats and, well, it's a retirement community.

On the other hand, you have a lot more Chodus Americanus... (most common are rednecks with a big police union retirement package)... living in expat spots in Mexico or Costa Rica.  Not nearly as many in Portugal.  And not as many of the Russian tracksuit-wearing equivalent as in Bulgaria or Romania.


I'd love to live in a 'elected an anti-Bolsonaro' Brasil... omg the t h i c c n e s s
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
sure the locals would be disappointed by my average sized penis. as long as i came, it's cool by me.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: FOX News

Stopped reading there. Bad subby. Bad, evil, wicked subby.


What are the 'approved' media sites?
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
To become a Portuguese Citizen by marriage, I had to prove to the Consul that we had been married at least 3 years and I could hold a conversation in Portuguese. That was it. I had my passport in a couple of weeks, I think. It's been at least 5 years now.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I love when Farkers collapse into a fetal position and wail about Fox News.


I love that you're willing to out yourself as the kind of con who thinks people looking at you in disgust like you just loudly shiat your pants in public is 'owning the libs'.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A reprint of Fox "News" derp.

fark and no.
 
Bslim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Ragin' Asian: What the hell is this?

[Fark user image 422x750]

Seriously...what kind of sketchy, fly-by-night Farker uses Boost Mobile?


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bslim: Shaggy_C: Ragin' Asian: What the hell is this?

[Fark user image 422x750]

Seriously...what kind of sketchy, fly-by-night Farker uses Boost Mobile?

[img.ifunny.co image 480x360]


Where you at, dawg?
 
3.1415926
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: What are the 'approved' media sites?


The ones that tell us what we want to hear.   Echo chambers are prefered.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Ragin' Asian: What the hell is this?

[Fark user image 422x750]

Seriously...what kind of sketchy, fly-by-night Farker uses Boost Mobile?


Us poors/cripples don't have much choice. ( ._.)

/virgin mobile usa quit on us! bastards.
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.