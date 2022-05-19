 Skip to content
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: FWD: FWD: RE: FWD: You have cancer   (wbtv.com)
21
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This almost seems more like a failure in a cultural expectation (Ie, the doctor calling rather than receiving bad news by email or status update) than any real sin by the establishment...

Realistically, is that any more shocking than checking your covid test online and finding it positive, or looking at STD/HIV testing results online?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As I get older, and have had more serious health issues (prostate cancer, for one), the major issue I have is with all the different "portals" used by hospital systems, healthcare insurers, pharmacies, and the medical practice offices.

I have two different doctor's offices that use the same portal provider, and they each gave me a different login. But something got crossed up, and I can't log in to either account. I can't reset anything on my own, the company that runs the system only does support for the doctor's offices, where the underpaid and overwhelmed receptionist is expected to support the damn thing.

I managed to track down the portal company support people, but they were completely useless. Everything goes back to the doctor's office. It's a stupid system.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pretty sure I have cancer. I am okay with that. who wants to live forever.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You should get the news from your Facebook feed, like everything else.
Or possibly in a tweet.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What the fark is an "all-about-pink attitude"?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is exactly why the law was enacted. People don't want to wait to find out their test results.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cancer goes to the doctor. Says, "Doctor, I don't feel so good."  Doctor does some tests and comes back with the results.  Doctor says, "Cancer, there's no easy way to say this.  You've  stage four Putin."
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's it! I'm unfollowing cancer on ALL social media!
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: As I get older, and have had more serious health issues (prostate cancer, for one), the major issue I have is with all the different "portals" used by hospital systems, healthcare insurers, pharmacies, and the medical practice offices.

I have two different doctor's offices that use the same portal provider, and they each gave me a different login. But something got crossed up, and I can't log in to either account. I can't reset anything on my own, the company that runs the system only does support for the doctor's offices, where the underpaid and overwhelmed receptionist is expected to support the damn thing.

I managed to track down the portal company support people, but they were completely useless. Everything goes back to the doctor's office. It's a stupid system.


Yep, Why pay for decent tech support when your clientele have no choice, you can't apply capitalism to healthcare without breaking the first rule of health care "cause no harm"
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheDarkSaintOfGin: What the fark is an "all-about-pink attitude"?


It's a pornhub category.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: This almost seems more like a failure in a cultural expectation (Ie, the doctor calling rather than receiving bad news by email or status update) than any real sin by the establishment...

Realistically, is that any more shocking than checking your covid test online and finding it positive, or looking at STD/HIV testing results online?


I think the idea is that the doctor can not only deliver the news in a less clinical way than an email, but also that they are immediately there to answer questions.

For example, I knew I had cancer before the doc told me, not because of this kind of notification, but because I read the labs and interpreted them. But I had to wait like 2 days to talk to the doctor. For some people, it would have been much better if they waited the two extra days with no news, than to sit there and know the bad news, but have no idea what can/will be done about it.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
seenonceleb.comView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It should be pointed out that these problems in American health care are not the fault of doctors and nurses, but on the carpet baggers that want healthcare to remain a publicly traded commodity
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you want your doctor to tell your about your lab results, then don't check your farking lab results before talking to your doctor. This isn't hard. And they don't email you the results, they send you an email telling you your lab results have been published in your lab portal. There are multiple steps you have to take to get the information.

You can also "opt out" if you don't want to be notified of your lab results directly, but she didn't opt out. Maybe now she will.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheDarkSaintOfGin: What the fark is an "all-about-pink attitude"?


Breast cancer culture. Some people embrace it. Others, yours truly's breast-cancer-surviving spouse included, take a different view.

https://pinkribbonblues.org/wp-content/uploads/2010/08/Ehrenreich-2001-WelcomeToCancerland-Harpers.pdf
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reminds me of an "awkward text messages" screen capture of a doctor's office refusing to tell a patient their test results via text and insisting that they schedule an appointment to get the results.  When they refuse to tell you the results by text or over the phone, it's just as traumatizing for anyone with an IQ above room temperature.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Begoggle: You should get the news from your Facebook feed, like everything else.
Or possibly in a tweet.


I hesitatingly funnied this, but I really wanted to sad this.
 
alex10294
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: It should be pointed out that these problems in American health care are not the fault of doctors and nurses, but on the carpet baggers that want healthcare to remain a publicly traded commodity


Actually, in this case, it was congress in 2021. The physicians told them this kind of thing would happen, but they pushed it through anyway. Now it happened, and the person is mad at the doctors/hospital for following a law they disagree with.
 
phedex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
this is one of those situations where you're damned if you do, damned if you don't.  results in our system auto release to the patient in a very short timeframe, though there are specific ones that have an extended stay with the expectation that they're contacted before that timeframe comes up (i know HIV is one of them).

On one hand, patients want to know as soon as possible, and theres regulations invovled too. so we set the system up that way.  the big problem is when implementing those changes, lab personel really need to tell us programmers "set these specific results to not release until X".  and no one ever cares until you have a patient complaint/issue like this at hand.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I think the idea is that the doctor can not only deliver the news in a less clinical way than an email, but also that they are immediately there to answer questions.


The flip side to this that you'll probably not hear anything the doctor has to say after they tell you, and won't think of the questions you wanted to ask until after you leave. Having some time lets you get over the initial shock and lets you research some ideas about treatment options so you can see the doctor more informed with the necessary terminology and a basic idea of the options.

I just had to play telephone tag with the doctor just for her to tell me there was no issue. Was freaked out for a couple days about my STI test.

Apparently, it's common in China to not even tell the patient they have cancer, just the family.
 
