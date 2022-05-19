 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Police reassure the public that the shooting at Taco Bell was not related to the shooting across the street at McDonald's   (ajc.com) divider line
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Waffle House shooting on the other corner, still awaiting arrival of cops...
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
totsandpears.gif
 
the_rhino
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Waffle House shooting on the other corner, still awaiting arrival of cops...


When seconds count, cops are minutes away
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Mr. Shabooboo: Waffle House shooting on the other corner, still awaiting arrival of cops...

When seconds count, cops are minutes away


That's why you never hear about shootings at Dunkin Donuts.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
From McDonalds to Taco Bell?  That was one magic bullet.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jalen Jackson and his fiancée were parked and waiting for their food when he said a man wearing a Taco Bell uniform came outside with a rifle. The couple were talking to a manager about problems with their order when the man started shooting toward another vehicle, he said.

Sounds like someone had enough of the ol' "Yo quiero Taco Bell" joke from the drive-through customers.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Whew, that's a relief.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But dont you dare talk about gun control.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I mean, other than via lax gun laws...
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know things are bad when the White Supremacists TM are shooting up Atlanta's fast food restaurants.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well clearly we need more guns at late night fast food establishments
/s
 
mr0x
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They just happen to have the same last name, huh?
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But was there gunfire at the disco?

Electric Six - Danger High Voltage W/ Lyrics
Youtube Amjx1YKyliY
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bandito King: But dont you dare talk about gun control.


Can't have strong gun control because of the 1 to 68 problem.  Gun control has the biggest urban/rural split of any issue, and with the rural hicks getting to have the their thumb on the scale, it ain't happening.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Taco Bell "shots" turned out to be methane explosions.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
when i worked at taco bell we loved trading food with mcdonalds or burger king managers.  i would always get the triple whopper with melty cheese.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
im.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"
Jalen Jackson and his fiancée were parked and waiting for their food when he said a man wearing a Taco Bell uniform came outside with a rifle. The couple were talking to a manager about problems with their order when the man started shooting toward another vehicle, he said.
"By the time the manager even got the last few words out, the dude was coming out the door with an assault rifle," Jackson told reporters from the scene Wednesday."

WHEN YOU ABSOLUTELY CANNOT HAVE IT YOUR WAY!
 
