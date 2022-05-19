 Skip to content
(Some Guy) Twerking class heroes (knock-la.com)
19
    More: Interesting, Striptease, Peep show, Employment, Strip club, Star Garden, Trade union, Racism, Star Garden workers  
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
RaeRae is my kind of Hero
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Velveeta, a stripper on the picket line...


is this a prudent business decision or what.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aungen: RaeRae is my kind of Hero


Now that I've read the article, I realize these may be my last moments of life.
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: Velveeta, a stripper on the picket line...


is this a prudent business decision or what.


The big cheese can do whatever they want.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
B-b-but, I like 'Ho strippers.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrparks: Isitoveryet: Velveeta, a stripper on the picket line...


is this a prudent business decision or what.

The big cheese can do whatever they want.



velvet cheetah = velveeta
 
BFletch651
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aungen: aungen: RaeRae is my kind of Hero

Now that I've read the article, I realize these may be my last moments of life.


Cause of Death:  DNRTFA
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: Velveeta, a stripper on the picket line...


is this a prudent business decision or what.


Velveeta should be compensated for her Kraft and no one wants scabby strippers.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Live Nude Girls Unite!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Look for the union tramp-stamp, when you are eyeing that Crystal, Tiffany, or Beth
Remember somewhere, our union's stripping, our wages going to feed the kids and buy the meth.
We work hard, but who's complaining?
 
bthom37
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good for them.  Lord knows they need a union.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Look for the union tramp-stamp, when you are eyeing that Crystal, Tiffany, or Beth
Remember somewhere, our union's stripping, our wages going to feed the kids and buy the meth.
We work hard, but who's complaining?


♪Look for ♫ the union labia♪
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Isitoveryet: Velveeta, a stripper on the picket line...


is this a prudent business decision or what.

Velveeta should be compensated for her Kraft and no one wants scabby strippers.


Username checks out...


/You don't need lube once the scabs break...
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Whar pics?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aungen: RaeRae is my kind of Hero


*blushes*

I'm not going to post my twerking videos.....you can find those on Youtube    ;-)
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Isitoveryet: Velveeta, a stripper on the picket line...


is this a prudent business decision or what.


She melts smooth with no clumps or separation?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ now  
Treatment from management often includes wage theft disguised as "stage fees."

What BS. And they deserve to keep any tips they receive. Some don't appreciate the 100 pennies I put in their g-strings, but I am on their side.
 
