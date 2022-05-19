 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Where's the beef?   (nj.com) divider line
27
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where's the Beef?
Youtube Ug75diEyiA0
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's fine, as long as my footlong sub is 12 inches long.

What's that, you say?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Wendy's materially overstates the amount of toppings and the size of the beef patties for nearly every menu item in its current advertisements," the lawsuit states.

On Tuesday, I received a burger with two pickle slices.  On Wednesday, ordering the same burger, I received one pickle slice.  I reported it to management and I hope the people responsible were fired.  I have photographic evidence of both with a time stamp and everything.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kick them when they're down, kick them when they're up, dirty business.

This looks like a very clever and professional attack on fast food generally. Apart from nutritionists and anti-capitalists, I wound who is bringing suit? Maybe it's Putin.  Ha, ha, ha, just joking, not joking.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
-Artfully arrange all the ingredients that are on a burger so most of it is visible to the camera, maybe even rearrange some sesame seeds
-Professional lighting
-Wide-angle lens
-low perspective

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Does there exist a parody of Orwell's 1984 in which the proles endlessly attend religious conferences, every worker is paired with a lawyer, and party members are media celebrities?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The subject of beef is being covered in the Heard/Depp case.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The suit alleges Wendy's undercooks their beef patties to make them appear 15-20% larger in advertisements than those sold in stores.

So what he's saying is that Wendy's doesn't cook their burgers until they're small, dense, rock hard pancakes. Good luck with that in court dumbass.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: -Artfully arrange all the ingredients that are on a burger so most of it is visible to the camera, maybe even rearrange some sesame seeds
-Professional lighting
-Wide-angle lens
-low perspective

[miro.medium.com image 768x357]


You also forgot slice burger in the back, Stretch burger out to look bigger and hold the back open and together with toothpicks.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait until they find out that advertisements showing scoops of ice cream are really using mashed potatoes.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The suit alleges Wendy's undercooks their beef patties to make them appear 15-20% larger in advertisements than those sold in stores.

So what he's saying is that Wendy's doesn't cook their burgers until they're small, dense, rock hard pancakes. Good luck with that in court dumbass.


He's saying the ones they actually serve you are cooked down to dense pucks. The ones in photos are left undercooked to appear larger.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Every time there's a McDonalds story, makes me want a Big Mac, which I loved as a kid.  Then I go get one, and realize, yeah, that wasn't good.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I always thought the best burger commercials show them throwing the raw beef on the hot grill to start cooking with a bubbly sizzle you can almost taste with eyes and ears.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jclaggett: Russ1642: The suit alleges Wendy's undercooks their beef patties to make them appear 15-20% larger in advertisements than those sold in stores.

So what he's saying is that Wendy's doesn't cook their burgers until they're small, dense, rock hard pancakes. Good luck with that in court dumbass.

He's saying the ones they actually serve you are cooked down to dense pucks. The ones in photos are left undercooked to appear larger.


How can he prove how cooked a burger is in an ad?
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ads lie... where the hell did you grow up?!?  Can I interest you in this bridge I found just laying on the ground?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The suit alleges Wendy's undercooks their beef patties to make them appear 15-20% larger in advertisements than those sold in stores.

So what he's saying is that Wendy's doesn't cook their burgers until they're small, dense, rock hard pancakes. Good luck with that in court dumbass.


That isn't what that says, at all.
It says they actively lie to to consumer.
They are correct .
The question will be is the lie so outrageous a normal person would understand it is an absolute exaggeration.
If a normal people would actually reasonably expect the images to match the reality then their in trouble.

Now that every one has become apathetic about the lies isn't fair.
But sure the court won't care.
And clearly you don't.
But.  Seriously you think there can be zero expectation of so degree of honesty?
Those images are an absolute lie.
And it is intentional.  Why are you okay with that?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If the burgers are undercooked in the ads or pictures, but are the same weight before cooking, then does it actually matter?  You're still getting the same amount of meat, it's just smaller because more fat has rendered out of the real final product, meaning there's no material difference between what you see and what you get.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Wait until they find out that advertisements showing scoops of ice cream are really using mashed potatoes.


Why are you okay with that?
Do you spend you time lying?
Advertising does. And you think that's okay?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jclaggett: Russ1642: The suit alleges Wendy's undercooks their beef patties to make them appear 15-20% larger in advertisements than those sold in stores.

So what he's saying is that Wendy's doesn't cook their burgers until they're small, dense, rock hard pancakes. Good luck with that in court dumbass.

He's saying the ones they actually serve you are cooked down to dense pucks. The ones in photos are left undercooked to appear larger.


Bait and switch
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: jclaggett: Russ1642: The suit alleges Wendy's undercooks their beef patties to make them appear 15-20% larger in advertisements than those sold in stores.

So what he's saying is that Wendy's doesn't cook their burgers until they're small, dense, rock hard pancakes. Good luck with that in court dumbass.

He's saying the ones they actually serve you are cooked down to dense pucks. The ones in photos are left undercooked to appear larger.

How can he prove how cooked a burger is in an ad?


Deposition...
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought these suits were frivolous until TFA mentioned the expert hired by the defendants who mentioned in an interview her technique of undercooking the meat specifically so it would appear larger in ads.  Oops!  Should I not have said that?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: Ads lie... where the hell did you grow up?!?  Can I interest you in this bridge I found just laying on the ground?


So you think lies involving money are okay and should be defended and continue?
Should your doctor lie to you? Who else would give freedom to LIE?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Psychopusher: If the burgers are undercooked in the ads or pictures, but are the same weight before cooking, then does it actually matter?  You're still getting the same amount of meat, it's just smaller because more fat has rendered out of the real final product, meaning there's no material difference between what you see and what you get.


Maybe.  But it is all lies.
They say quarter pound. (But asterisk before cooking)
100 pure beef. That can be ture and not mean meat.
Nevermind even the raw pattie (right out of the cooler) isn't as farking big as their print add.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hoyt clagwell: I thought these suits were frivolous until TFA mentioned the expert hired by the defendants who mentioned in an interview her technique of undercooking the meat specifically so it would appear larger in ads.  Oops!  Should I not have said that?


You mean you support lie by omission?
 
Gleeman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
