NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dyslexic aficionados of gingers?
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What tf is wrong with people?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Goooooooo DeSantis!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In the photo, each of the six students is shown holding up a large letter that spells out the N-word.

So, hard-r version.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sozelle: What tf is wrong with people?


They're Floridians. They have missing or extra chromosomes and a meth addiction.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
DeSantis said "Don't say gay", he never said "Don't say the n-word"
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That made me nervous. At first I thought there was a teacher teaching CRT.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Dyslexic aficionados of gingers?


Prejudice by Tim Minchin
Youtube KVN_0qvuhhw
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
" Pryor told NPR "

img.nbc.comView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Disciplinary consequences?

What about their free speech!?

I thought this was America.

I guess Florida will have to ban more school things as retribution for the school administration overreach.

Maybe no more geography. America is the only country in the world now and it was created in the current form by God.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The Martin County School District is committed to promoting and maintaining a learning environment free of hateful, racist and discriminatory actions or conduct," John Millay, superintendent for Martin County School District, said in a statement.

This sounds a lot like some CRT going on at this school. SOMEONE CALL IN DEATHSANTA TO SHUT THIS PLACE OF LIBERAL BRAINWASHING DOWN!!!
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A South Florida school district said it is launching a comprehensive investigation into a photo showing students spelling out a racial slur that was shared online Monday.

For fark's sake

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
These kids today 🙄
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I want to sing this headline to the tune of Van Morrison.

FLOOOOOOORIDA, F-L-O-R-I-D-A
FLOOOOOOORIDA
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That article is a mess. Let's ask an instructor at the University of Kentucky College of Social Work for his opinion and parse why a graduate level course is important.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyway, right wingers are garbage people who pollute their kids' minds.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sozelle: What tf is wrong with people?


It's nothing more than kids being the assholes they are and it's been happening since the beginning of time.  Kids can be mean and that's just a factm  But in this day and age OMG RACISM gets the clicks.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The school district said it cannot identify the students involved or discuss the discipline they will face.

so the only consequence is a 3 page typed letter saying how they were sorry they were caught ?
but what if they were spelling out their favorite rap song ?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA: The students involved in the photo are facing "severe disciplinary consequences" in accordance with the district's code of student conduct ....

That until gov DickShiatis issued an order reversing that in name of freeze peach for these little poor and unfairly victimized students.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sozelle: What tf is wrong with people?


They think they invented a lifehack without thinking about what their desire for such a lifehack says about them

/ Sort of like the OK sign 'joke'
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I went to high school in Florida mid 2000s. Stuff like this happened then; this isn't new

It was disgusting then, and it still is now.

Oh and f*ck you DeSatan
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: sozelle: What tf is wrong with people?

It's nothing more than kids being the assholes they are and it's been happening since the beginning of time.  Kids can be mean and that's just a factm  But in this day and age OMG RACISM gets the clicks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WTP 2: but what if they were spelling out their favorite rap song ?


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: sozelle: What tf is wrong with people?

It's nothing more than kids being the assholes they are and it's been happening since the beginning of time.  Kids can be mean and that's just a factm  But in this day and age OMG RACISM gets the clicks.


Yeah. Many kids that age can be the assholes they are, and other kids can be the racist little assholes they were brought up to be by their parents/family etc.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sozelle: What tf is wrong with people?


Religion,
Shiaty racist parents,
Conservative Family Values,
Florida education system,

I can go on if you like.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: sozelle: What tf is wrong with people?

It's nothing more than kids being the assholes they are and it's been happening since the beginning of time.  Kids can be mean and that's just a factm  But in this day and age OMG RACISM gets the clicks.


Are you suggesting that holding up signs with racial slurs isn't racism?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wherever did they get the idea that this is acceptable? Boy, I wonder. Such a mystery. Maybe, one day, the "liberal" media will figure it out.

One day.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Montrell Pryor, an instructor at the University of Kentucky College of Social Work, told NPR that this incident shows why critical race theory is important.

"From a diversity perspective, this is why critical race theory is important," Pryor told NPR. "[Critical race theory] allows students of all races, creeds, and backgrounds to understand America's volatile past within the context of the educational curriculum so that generational trauma, such as this, is not repeated."

Oh, FFS.  We've been over this a billion farking times.  If a member of the media reaches out to you asking you about CRT, tell them that CRT is a framework that is only taught in higher education.  It does not get taught in high school, much less grade school.  If you talk about teaching CRT to high school or grade school students, it's an automatic signifier that you have no farking clue what you're talking about.

Don't call it CRT if you're trying to defend it.  Call it Anti-Racism Education.  Call it "don't be a farking white supremacist" training.  Call it "LET'S BE REALLY farkING POLITE TO EVERYONE".  Just don't call it Critical Race Theory.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BunchaRubes: sozelle: What tf is wrong with people?

It's nothing more than kids being the assholes they are and it's been happening since the beginning of time.  Kids can be mean and that's just a factm  But in this day and age OMG RACISM gets the clicks.


Kids being racists assholes and posting it for clicks will most definitely get OMG RACISM clicks.

Not sure why that is though, maybe it has something to do with them being racist assholes.
 
