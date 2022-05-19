 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   An actual article that is all about the latest trend in Butt Stuff   (huffpost.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess every generation is allowed to have one stupid fashion trend.

Butt lifts, bloated alien lips, man buns, skinny jeans, hipster beards... wait, I think that's all one generation.

/ ok, ok, we had JNCO jeans and hammer pants and shoulder pads and platform shoes
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really hoping the next trend for hot your ladies is farking old fat guys that don't have any money.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're not mature enough for...oh, Huffpost?  Carry on.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what if, while you're gettin' it on with your girl, you smack her ass too hard and she suffers a blowout?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You forgot man buns
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Um.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

...fake ol' bitties. If this keeps up they're going to look like spheres.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During those 12 weeks, Bryant wasn't supposed to sit on her butt without a special pillow. The horizontal cushion was placed under her thigh, allowing her to sit down without putting any pressure on the new fat transferred to the buttocks....Bryant paid $8,000 for the surgery and an additional $12,000 on aftercare and transportation - altogether, the procedure cost her about $20,000. But she said it was worth it.

Somehow this is preferable to a gym membership and doing leg and glute weights 3x per week?

The tiktok they embedded with all the women sitting butt-up in the airplane was hilarious.  I cannot imagine spending a multi-hour flight that way.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I peg my derrière aesthetic filter around here

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


And for me this has been true since middle school, really,
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Face down, booty high
That's the way we like to fly
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Big Beautiful Llamas
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

But I will repeat an earlier point: Making permanent changes to one's body is not following a fashion trend. It is stupidity.

Hair always grows back. Clothes can be taken off. But it's not the same with massive tattoos or butt lifts or surgically-enhanced lips.
 
Snort
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Body Dysphoria is bad.
 
starsrift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Also, the goatees, the "yoga pants", and the man buns.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

We're all saying "man buns" more than twice.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The larger the butt, the lower the IQ....
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The folks from Lardass Resigner jeans quietly cranks up the production line.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
we're adding volume, which inflates and lifts the butt

Fark user imageView Full Size


Whoa, too much.
 
