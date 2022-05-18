 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 85 of WW3: More Avozstal soldiers surrender, Russia wants to treat them as terrorists. Russia fails to break through to Sloviansk. EU starts solidarity fund for Ukraine reconstruction. Biden to meet with Finland and Sweden. The grain must flow   (cnn.com) divider line
119
    More: News, Ukraine, Crimea, Russian airlines, Ukrainian animal shelters, mass deportation of the Tatar people, first Russian soldier, Crimean Tatar, Crimean capital  
•       •       •

424 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2022 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



119 Comments     (+0 »)
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Boom....orcs run away after the boom
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/🇺🇦
//Sorry for missing the past few Ukraine threads, life has been chaotic.
///Tres
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So wonderful to see you grace the Boobies in today's thread with some BOOMS!
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

never is not funny, that filter.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Posting in both new threads, just in case. I request many booms today, please. I believe they will improve my general mood.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is sore that they're being held accountable for acting like wild animals.  They need more sanctions.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Waiting to get released...can't wait to get home.  I'm so looking forward to food with flavor.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Russia is sore that they're being held accountable for acting like wild animals.  They need more sanctions.


More trials for War Crimes. Also more booms.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Posting in both new threads, just in case. I request many booms today, please. I believe they will improve my general mood.


i'm subby on the other thread, lets just stay here, Tracianne kicked us off right in this thread.

welcome home soon, T!
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And can we please all say a Prayer to Saint Javelin that today we will not threadjack our shiat all to hell with pet trolling?


"Saint Javelin, Deliver Us From Orc Shills And Malevolent Thread Jackers, and Bless Us With Many Booms And Good News From the Bloodlands of Ukraine. Slava Ukraina! Heroyam Slava, Amen!"
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.com
Darth Putin
@DarthPutinKGB
·
23h
Day 84 of my 3 day war. My generals are trying to find out who is to blame for the disastrous daylight river attack I ordered.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If they get to run away, that means you gotta retarget and drop a few more.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Latest map.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flee! Flee for your lives!

/some Steward, probably
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

About half as long ago as this war has been going on (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help.

If you have some cash to spare, there are plenty of charities that could use your help.  If you don't, there are still things you can do so keep reading.


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding: https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies): https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children: https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen: https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent: https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council: https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF: https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page): https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund: https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation: https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops: https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets): https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-updatehttps://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launchhttps://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO): https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art): https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students: https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer: https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine): https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy): https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGameshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine): https://artforukraine.world/
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs: https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax): https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago: https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty Python- How Not to be Seen
Youtube VokGd5zhGJ4
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pd2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2022/05/18/europe/turkey-nato-finland-sweden-cmd-intl/index.html
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

<beats Tannhauser senseless with a white staff>
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm worried about those Avolstal soldiers. They might "disappear". Articles say "No, Russia needs to follow the Geneva Convention when it comes to prisoners of war. I just laugh and laugh. Russia were literally were shooting civilians riding their bikes, walking down the street, or sitting in their homes. They've targeted apartment blocks, they've forcibly kidnapped and taken to Russia  thousands of Ukrainian civilians, but I'm sure they'll be much nicer to military guys who have been shooting at them and killing them for months than they were to children.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Erdogan-a bang?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to show that I don't just paste the same thing every day, today's change log:

Reduced the number of line returns (likely only matters for those using a desktop, not the phone users)

Added a link to a list of charities on Reddit

Added a link to a depression/anxiety help book 'Lost Connections' (well, to a review of it; ask your library for it so it'll then be on the shelves for other people)

Added a link to another pet charity

Added a link to a US charity that's working on military aid so people have a certified 501(c)3 for funding booms if they really want the tax write off and think they might get audited
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x320]


Noone likes you, iheartscotch. You have no friends.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Came to post that. Leaving satisfied
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Groot is not amused.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Second cup of boom
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Busy while I was asleep.

Russia is disciplining two higher up's.  Making a push in the east and I think they've gained .
Zelensky reiterated no ceasefire until Russia goes home.
Turkey being a turkey
Russia fabricating bullshiat to say the guys in mariupol were all war criminals
The 40 billion package will poetically pass today
Misc food aid packages as well
Military package to India to make them less Russia focused I think
Sorta unrelated but China and India are annoying each other again
Bunch of other stuff I'm lyrically forgetting too.
That George Bush Freudian slip was funny


⚡UK Intelligence: Russia fired top commanders for poor performance in Ukraine.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russia has fired Sergei Kisel, the commander of the elite 1st Guards Tank Army, for failing to capture Kharkiv.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 19, 2022
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tactical pillow or bag of grain?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: And to show that I don't just paste the same thing every day, today's change log:

Reduced the number of line returns (likely only matters for those using a desktop, not the phone users)

Added a link to a list of charities on Reddit

Added a link to a depression/anxiety help book 'Lost Connections' (well, to a review of it; ask your library for it so it'll then be on the shelves for other people)

Added a link to another pet charity

Added a link to a US charity that's working on military aid so people have a certified 501(c)3 for funding booms if they really want the tax write off and think they might get audited


Added a change log. :-)
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Posting in both new threads, just in case. I request many booms today, please. I believe they will improve my general mood.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here you go...
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This culture of indifference to its personnel fundamentally compromises the Russian military's efficacy, no matter how extensively it has been modernized. In the United States, a good soldier is a happy soldier, one that's properly fed, paid, and treated with respect. But the Russian high command behaves as if its troops are an afterthought, making tactical decisions as if it can simply throw people at poorly designed objectives until it succeeds. This is a self-defeating attitude that both lowers troops' morale and degrades combat effectiveness. The results are plain to see.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pd2001: [Fark user image image 425x319]

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2022/05/18/europe/turkey-nato-finland-sweden-cmd-intl/index.html


Why would Finland and Sweden even care?  In some ways they're actually better off in a limbo state.

The US and others have said they'd give them protection as soon as they applied, and without being a full NATO member, they're not obligated to help Turkey.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is the ground level view of the failed river crossing in glorious 4K

Танкове кладовище - все, що залишилося від форсування Сіверського Донцю | Український свідок
Youtube NrU3WQcnS-I
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tactical pillow or bag of grain?


LOL I didn't even notice the pillow.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Slava hedgekraine!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, no one likes you, either, but we don't rub it in.
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apropos of nothing, I stumbled upon this several days ago, and my first thought was "I expect that something similar to this will play out many times in Ukraine for years to come":

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Oneiros: And to show that I don't just paste the same thing every day, today's change log:
...

Added a change log. :-)


Nah, I didn't start a separate document for it, or integrate it into the main document (which would make it EVEN LONGER!)

I don't even know that I'll list the changes each day, usually I post things individually as I find them, then add them to the list, but I wasn't posting that stuff yesterday.  Also, I don't specifically acknowledge things that other people post, I just add it to my list for posting the next day.

(And I'm doing all of this via an. iPhone Notes document, not like I've got this under revision control or something)

Also, the reason that I list all of the URLs individually, rather than linking them in is that many of the links in the early days were protected by Captcha so Fark would strip the link.  Right now there's only one that's doing it (which is the official Ukraine page for how to support the war), but it makes it so people can copy and paste it if the link is rejected
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Here is the ground level view of the failed river crossing in glorious 4K

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/NrU3WQcnS-I?start=16]


Wow.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The pillow is a nice touch
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Needs to be an AK
Making the supply chain simpler is very important
Me em though the AR is a MUCH better platform
 
Muta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Could the pillows be there so the slats to rattle?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: namegoeshere: Posting in both new threads, just in case. I request many booms today, please. I believe they will improve my general mood.

i'm subby on the other thread, lets just stay here, Tracianne kicked us off right in this thread.

welcome home soon, T!


cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

So you don't live in the Midwest, then?

/ runs
 
