North Korea to welcome President Joe Biden to South Korea with nuclear test, maybe a couple of killer sea missiles
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only fat boy's parents had paid more attention to him, he might not be so damn needy.

"Pay attention to meeeeeee..."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the attention Ukraine is getting.  Every missile Ukraine fired at the sea has hit a ship.  Sad.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just waiting for the day when that mountain collapses and all the radioactive debris from umpteen past tests spews out.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've now been banned from North Korea

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must have lead in their water or something to be so ignorant of how to start getting along with the rest of the world.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't they accidentally almost collapse the biggest mountain in their country last time they did this?

Also, who cares? We already know they have working nukes.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Respond with a spy plane pic of Fat Un sitting outside snacking down with the accuracy radius of a SLBM depicted around him, and a zoomed out pic of the blast radius.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Respond with a spy plane pic of Fat Un sitting outside snacking down with the accuracy radius of a SLBM depicted around him, and a zoomed out pic of the blast radius.


A pic showing a laser designator targeting his forehead would be nice, too
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: They must have lead in their water or something to be so ignorant of how to start getting along with the rest of the world.


The Kims (the ruling family, not everyone named Kim on the Korean Peninsula" have pretty good integration with the world.  Jong-Un went to a pretty bougie Swiss boarding school.  And his dad was a fan of pretty much everything Western.  They know.  But their patriarch set up a system that established the Kims as being as close to gods as you can get in an atheistic society.  Their right to run things is almost literally based upon them seeming to tick every traditional Korean identifier for mythical beings, from sacred birthplaces to heavenly portents, to superhuman feats of skill.  It's all bunkum of course, but it is their go-to tool.  And all of that would get skewered if they opened up to the wider world.  Because that would entail letting people read things that weren't hagiographies of the Kims.  It's a closed system on purpose.  But that also means they have problems making due with so little contact.  Which is why the Kims like to flex so much.  They flex, the world goes "We would rather not take the chance this fool isn't bluffing" and we give them a few pallets of stale Cheeri-Os.  It is considered the cheap option, compared to having to invade NK in a way that would prevent them from unloading conventional and nuclear hell upon SK and also not annoy China, who sees them as useful idiots.  And ultimately, the latter is the bigger problem.  Because slapping China's idiot cousin would pretty much necessitate them getting involved (Imagine China slapping Japan for the US) - and another go at the Korean War isn't something anyone wants as long as we have stale Cheeri-Os in stock.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: I'm just waiting for the day when that mountain collapses and all the radioactive debris from umpteen past tests spews out.


How do you say Gojira in Korean?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The US has kinda lost any legit right to be concerned over a lunatic having control of nuclear weapons
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA:

North Korea has carried out a record-breaking blitz of missile launches this year

And no one noticed or cared.  So sad for the tiny fat kid.
 
Bslim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At some point, the civilized countries are going to be forced to reach the point at which garbage regimes will either stop their bullshiat or get erased from the map.
I don't see humanity going forward until that happens.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Biden should just appoint TFG ambassador to Best Korea and just send him there for life.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The sad part about this is that one day they will launch one of their wonky missiles and it will kill innocent people in Japan or some other place that's not Best Korea.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

groppet: Biden should just appoint TFG ambassador to Best Korea and just send him there for life.


Ha, yes, and tell him it's perfectly OK to take one of the hallway posters in the hotel as a souvenir.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
North Korea is nothing more than taking the principles behind American Exceptionalism to their natural conclusion.   When you have to be absolute best at everything you start losing your grip on reality.  When it runs amok and unchallenged, you end up with a population ignorant of not only their position in the world, but how others perceive them.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

groppet: Biden should just appoint TFG ambassador to Best Korea and just send him there for life.


You can't force someone to take a government position.  And even TFG isn't stupid enough to want to live in Fallout Juche.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
North Korea never did this under Trump, but Trump had Pence to stare scarily at NK.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The US has kinda lost any legit right to be concerned over a lunatic having control of nuclear weapons


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
