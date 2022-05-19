 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Putin and his inner circle are doomed, ordinary Russians are gathering pitchforks and torches to deal with his Ukraine failures
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, keep a tally, so we know how many innocent neighbors a Russian has to rape and slaughter before figuring out it was wrong.
It's not an ethnic joke if it is backed by data.
Now if you'll excuse me, I need about 40 of you to turn this ladder while I hold this lightbulb.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Time to go find some stonks for polonium mine companies.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sure they are. Any day now.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Until they string his ass up I'll just keep thinking they're all orc trash.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Oblig

[Fark user image image 260x216]


As much as I wish and hope this is true, this sounds an a lot like propaganda.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He has a chance to beat Stalin's record.   Take into account the numbers already dead from Covid, and he has a nice start.
 
Hence the Name...
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It seems that the Russian media are braver than ours here in the good ol' US of A. Who would you like to see with a sign behind Tucker Carlson on Fox News?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll write this right next to "trump arrested".


Ain't nothing gonna happen.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think that I will wait until they actually haul his ass out before I get too excited.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA:
"If you want fairytales, then you have come to the wrong place. In such a case you should go to officialdom," Mr Kotenok posted, adding he was there "to provide with correct assessment, to speak good of the good, and bad of the bad, but to say the TRUTH."
"If you want the truth, have the truth. He who has ears, let him hear, eyes, let him see.


From Billy Bragg and Wilco (https://youtu.be/AcmjRheVZmM):
Them's got ears, let them hear
Them's got eyes, let them see
Turn your eyes to the Lord of the skies
Take that airline plane
It'll take you home again
To your home behind the skies
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
After the war all former soviet territories should form their own alliance to protect themselves from Russian warmongering. But there are a few that are still in love with Russia so maybe most of them could form an organization for protection.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The media is heavily incentivized to make it seem like THINGS are HAPPENING and RIGHT NOW so CLICK.

Don't pay attention to the media, pay attention to the analysts.
 
KB202
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bring us his head, or you're all talk.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hence the Name...: It seems that the Russian media are braver than ours here in the good ol' US of A. Who would you like to see with a sign behind Tucker Carlson on Fox News?


Dr. Phil.

Or Dr. Oz.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Well, keep a tally, so we know how many innocent neighbors a Russian has to rape and slaughter before figuring out it was wrong.
It's not an ethnic joke if it is backed by data.
Now if you'll excuse me, I need about 40 of you to turn this ladder while I hold this lightbulb.


40? I could do it with 15 and a rubber chicken.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
About farking time.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Oblig

[Fark user image 260x216] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ukraine uses hit-and-run tactics.

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, at least the Russian armies haven't grabbed all the torches and pit forks from the farmers yet. Well, maybe in Ukraine, not in Russia proper and improper.

My lips are sealed. With a thin layer of enraged foam.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In other news: Putin's approval rating continues to be well above 80% among Russians and the Ruble is setting record highs against the US dollar.
 
anfrind
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Previously, I would have assumed that any popular uprising would be immediately put down by the Russian police and/or military in the most brutal fashion possible, however I could see things going in favor of the uprising if the military has been too weakened by the disastrous invasion of Ukraine and/or if the police and military turn against Putin.

That said, even if Putin is removed from power, that doesn't guarantee that things will improve.  Nalvany may be an anti-corruption crusader, but his nationalistic views (including his attitude toward former Soviet bloc countries) are little different from Putin's, and there's no guarantee that he (or any other opposition leader) wouldn't be corrupted by power just like so many revolutionaries before him.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yaaaaaaaay! We are all doomed! -- Grr

Oh, you poor doomed child. -- Ms. Bitters

Not obscure on Fark.com.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hence the Name...: It seems that the Russian media are braver than ours here in the good ol' US of A. Who would you like to see with a sign behind Tucker Carlson on Fox News?


Xi?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wait 'til they find out that they can't go to Odessa to enjoy the beach this summer. Or anywhere in Europe, for that matter. Probably better to plant plenty of potatoes on the allotment outside of town anyway. Might be a tough year ahead.
 
Trik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Like China, I'm sure putin will have no problem finding loyalist service members to run over the protesters with tanks.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

groppet: After the war all former soviet territories should form their own alliance to protect themselves from Russian warmongering. But there are a few that are still in love with Russia so maybe most of them could form an organization for protection.


The GRU coalition. Getting Russians Underground.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Russo-Japanese War and WWI ended Czar Nicky 2
The Afghan War was a major factor in the fall of the USSR


The Russians have a history of taking out their leaders when they don't win. My only concern is who will take over. They could be just as farked up as Putin. (This is not saying that I want him to stay in power, BTW. I don't work for Fox News.)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Time to go find some stonks for polonium mine companies.


Could be a problem.

I think maybe the Russian Government bogarts all the country's Polonium unlesss it is a by-product of Uranium mining in other countries with more open economies (through criminal chaos or free markets). But who sells?
 
Bslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Yaaaaaaaay! We are all doomed! -- Grr

Oh, you poor doomed child. -- Ms. Bitters

Not obscure on Fark.com.


Will we be quizzed on how to skin a moose?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was wrong, in a rightish sort of way. Polonium can be purchased in small quantities in the Free World.

It is used, among other things, to reduce static cling.

How many readers knew that already?
 
IamAwake
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: FTA:
"If you want fairytales, then you have come to the wrong place. In such a case you should go to officialdom," Mr Kotenok posted, adding he was there "to provide with correct assessment, to speak good of the good, and bad of the bad, but to say the TRUTH."
"If you want the truth, have the truth. He who has ears, let him hear, eyes, let him see.


From Billy Bragg and Wilco (https://youtu.be/AcmjRheVZmM):
Them's got ears, let them hear
Them's got eyes, let them see
Turn your eyes to the Lord of the skies
Take that airline plane
It'll take you home again
To your home behind the skies


Um...do you really think truth/ears to hear/eyes to see originated...there?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Yaaaaaaaay! We are all doomed! -- Grr

Oh, you poor doomed child. -- Ms. Bitters

Not obscure on Fark.com.


Yeah, we even know you spelled 'GIR' wrong:

Invader Zim: The Nightmare Begins - Ep 1
Youtube U6pQNP0Dv1s
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
From the link above:  In minute quantities, polonium-210 has been used over the years to spark up spark plugs and banish static cling. Polonium is one of the carcinogens in tobacco smoke, and you can buy a smidgen of it over the Internet at $69 a pop, as morethanone news report has noted. Heck, there's even radioactive polonium in plain old dirt.

You're breathing in some right now. A few atoms at least!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Oneiros: brantgoose: Yaaaaaaaay! We are all doomed! -- Grr

Oh, you poor doomed child. -- Ms. Bitters

Not obscure on Fark.com.

Yeah, we even know you spelled 'GIR' wrong:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/U6pQNP0Dv1s?start=541]


Correct. I do that a lot.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hence the Name...
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Hence the Name...: It seems that the Russian media are braver than ours here in the good ol' US of A. Who would you like to see with a sign behind Tucker Carlson on Fox News?

Xi?


I don't have faith that the MAGA crowd would know who that is.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: The media is heavily incentivized to make it seem like THINGS are HAPPENING and RIGHT NOW so CLICK.

Don't pay attention to the media, pay attention to the analysts.


Or the FARK thread, provided it doesn't suddenly veer off into 3 Stooges posts, or something.

/So! A wise guy, eh?
 
