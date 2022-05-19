 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   Today's item spilled all over the highway: Chocolate-covered raisins   (fox59.com) divider line
    Awkward, Truck, Semi-trailer truck, semi crash, Tractor unit, Indiana State Police, semi trailer, Semi-trailer, Trailer  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were they California raisins?

Clops the Movie
Youtube pK4vYyEJ5uw
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They completely glosetted over what caused the crash.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope FEMA begins evacuation and we get that disgusting hazmat all cleaned up.
 
knowsomething
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
East side of Indy on 465? That road is wall to wall trucks 24/7. If you drive 465, better bring your A-game every day.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can I drive through here, officer?

No, there was a wreck. That's the raisinette's closed off.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Theres gonna be a lot of sick\dead dogs
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Chocolate covered raisins!

irishnews.comView Full Size
 
strutin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Funny.. they look like smartening-up pills.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: Theres gonna be a lot of sick\dead dogs


That was my first thought. Maybe walk your dog the other direction today.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
and nothing of value was lost
 
undernova
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Another theory holds that the road was overrun with incontinent rabbits...
 
mikey15
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

knowsomething: East side of Indy on 465? That road is wall to wall trucks 24/7. If you drive 465, better bring your A-game every day.


10-4 on that
plus huge FREEDOM pick-'em-up trucks with their high beams on (not the good kind)
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
"RAISIN BALLS!"
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They completely glosetted over what caused the crash.


Probably the driver gagging on a farking raisin that he thought was a chocolate covered peanut.
Rasins have no place in anything other than cheap trail mix (definitely not in the good kind)  and maybe oatmeal, because that already sucks, and rasins won't make it worse.

They definitely do not belong in cookies, where they might get mistaken for chocolate chips.
 
