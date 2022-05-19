 Skip to content
(Greek Reporter)   Biggus Dickus unavailable for comment
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I guess there's supposed to be a statue in this picture somewhere, but I'm just not seeing it.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Greek philosopher Test ti clees might have some thoughts..
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [Fark user image 318x561]
I guess there's supposed to be a statue in this picture somewhere, but I'm just not seeing it.


Statue? you're imagining things.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I just figured they were posing for the statues in cold weather
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not gonna RTFA, but I could swear I heard it's because they were sculpted as if preparing for battle or somesuch. The male genitalia (ie. "junk" in Farkspeak), tends to retract and shrink, as if in a cold pool, when great physical exertion or perceived danger is imminent.

/anyway, that's what I remember from college art class
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He has a wife, you know.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ezekiel 23:20
She remembered her lover with the penis like a donkey and a flood of semen like a horse

/If the entire chapter reads like a spurned, angry ex boyfriend, it's because it is
//Verse 5
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Michaelangelo's David might be a grower, but he's always hard.
 
axeeugene
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anybody *else* feel like a little giggle?
 
Aquapope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [Fark user image 318x561]
I guess there's supposed to be a statue in this picture somewhere, but I'm just not seeing it.


I don't think a teeny tiny dick like that would fit very well.
 
strutin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Ezekiel 23:20
She remembered her lover with the penis like a donkey and a flood of semen like a horse

/If the entire chapter reads like a spurned, angry ex boyfriend, it's because it is
//Verse 5


This is what they base all their rules on? THIS book?

/glad I never read it,.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm more a fan of Herms.

If I ever have a statue made of me I want one of these.

Difficulty: a favorite pastime in Greece was to take a chisel and vandalize the Herms of people you didn't like.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [Fark user image image 318x561]
I guess there's supposed to be a statue in this picture somewhere, but I'm just not seeing it.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Here this should help
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is Greece.  Megalo Dykkos?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Those are considered small??
( ._.)
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's because they are white, duh....
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Didn't read the article, but I'm guessing from a sculpting perspective, smaller flaccid penises are easier to support with the surrounding marble, whereas something that's long and floppy or erect is more likely to wear down, break, and/or fall off.

In other words, smaller dicks are more likely to last longer.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Could it be that "doing it Greek" would be easier with a smaller Willie?
 
