(Army Times)   United States Army Officer promotion ceremony now includes 15 seconds of solemn 'motorboating'   (armytimes.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Early retirement and a check for the rest of his life.  What an example this will make.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Tit!
 
Bslim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Prosecutors described "motorboating" as "when a person places his or her face between a [woman]'s breasts and shakes his or her head back and forth while making sounds resembling a boat motor.""

reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Knew he would be prior enlisted when I saw his picture.  Typical retread dinosaur protected by his frat brothers.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Classy, sir.
 
chawco
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a major dumbass do you need to be to do thin front of a bunch if witnesses and think, what, everyone's gonna laugh at the gag?

He shoulda been booted proper. I'm not a big fan of stuff like "personndoes one dumbass thing and it ruins their life" if yhe dumbassery isn't toooo dumb and the person isn't a terrible human being, but this is incredibly stupid and enables others that even in ridiculous.and public things the consequences aren't that bad.

Not that the army cares about sexual harassment or holding people to a decent standard of behavior as much as it cares about covering their own asses.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I want to see these breasts that were so magnificent that they were worth throwing away a 30 year career.
 
sleze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
1. All motorboating is solemn
2. Why the Fark would a prosecutor negotiate this down? Based on what is described, it sounds like they have unrefutable evidence that this happened.  The only thing that I can think of is that he threatened to blow the whistle on other shenanigans.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The few. The proud. The double Ds.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We need to see the rack in question before we pass judgement....

/dude's a farking scumbag and shouldn't have gotten anything but a kick in the balls and a dishonorable discharge
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Early retirement and a check for the rest of his life.  What an example this will make.


If he had been enlisted, they put him in prison and take his retirement away, too.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But during work the following day, according to a prosecution motion, Crosby "approached [the junior soldier], told her to stand up, placed the rank in front of her chest, leaned in the grab the rank with his teeth...then placed his face between [the junior soldier]'s breasts...[and] vigorously moved his head from side to side between [her] breasts while still holding the rank with his teeth."

Whiskey Oscar Whiskey

It's like it's 1978 up in here.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I want to see these breasts that were so magnificent that they were worth throwing away a 30 year career.


He's from Louisiana. I'm guessing it was the 45-year-old Cajun SFC who runs the mess hall.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Knew he would be prior enlisted when I saw his picture.  Typical retread dinosaur protected by his frat brothers.


I saw that old dude's pic, noticed the CPT bars and wondered why only O-3. Prior enlisted. Article didn't mention how long he had his commission.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sleze: 1. All motorboating is solemn
2. Why the Fark would a prosecutor negotiate this down? Based on what is described, it sounds like they have unrefutable evidence that this happened.  The only thing that I can think of is that he threatened to blow the whistle on other shenanigans.


Logistics, so lots of people selling items that just "fell off the truck", and trucks that ended up deep in the bayou instead of another base.

This is how Russia's military ended up in its current state.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I want to see these breasts that were so magnificent that they were worth throwing away a 30 year career.


He didn't throw away anything. He got to retire, got the sexual assault charge dropped and will be taking in a nice monthly check.
He should have been drop kicked out with a dishonorable discharge and a resounding 'fark you'
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Crosby, who initially declared he would plead not guilty, changed his plea after negotiating a deal that reduced the charges and protected his retirement. The removal of the abusive sexual contact charge, which was dismissed as part of the deal, also meant that he did not have to register as a sex offender.

He should though. Prosecutors had no legitimate reason to back down.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does anyone know what the ribbons under his Overseas Service are?  State level ribbons, mayhaps?


I, myself, have been awarded the Missouri Army Commendation three times.  That gets me free parking at WalMart.  Jel Jel?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He's a William that goes by Billy and uses his middle name Joe. Should have been a red flag right there.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Motorboating is reserved for Navy and Coast Guard promotion ceremonies.
 
