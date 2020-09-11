 Skip to content
(WKBN Youngstown)   No, you can't donate guns to Goodwill, but somebody thought it would be worth a shot   (wkbn.com) divider line
28
28 Comments
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For guns, you need to take them to their subsidiary: Goodwill Hunting.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That always does make things awkward, unless you find a gun store that buys used guns.  Otherwise what can you do with guns you inherit from dead relatives?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That always does make things awkward, unless you find a gun store that buys used guns.  Otherwise what can you do with guns you inherit from dead relatives?



Gun buy backs. Gets them off the street.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do you have any guns?
Goodwill Employee:  Aisle three next to the bloody hatchets
Do you have any guns not involved in a crime?
Goodwill Employee: (Quizzical dog look)
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That always does make things awkward, unless you find a gun store that buys used guns.  Otherwise what can you do with guns you inherit from dead relatives?


Turn them into the police.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: For guns, you need to take them to their subsidiary: Goodwill Hunting.


OK. That was a good one.
 
aperson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That always does make things awkward, unless you find a gun store that buys used guns.  Otherwise what can you do with guns you inherit from dead relatives?


A lot of pawn shops are licensed to buy and sell guns.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That always does make things awkward, unless you find a gun store that buys used guns.  Otherwise what can you do with guns you inherit from dead relatives?


Find a gun dealer that will sell them for you on consignment.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
you can't donate guns to Goodwill


In before "Your infrigeratoring on my Second Amendment rights!"
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: NM Volunteer: That always does make things awkward, unless you find a gun store that buys used guns.  Otherwise what can you do with guns you inherit from dead relatives?

Turn them into the police.


The police need all the guns they can get in the hood.
 
robodog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That always does make things awkward, unless you find a gun store that buys used guns.  Otherwise what can you do with guns you inherit from dead relatives?


Put them up for auction. There are auction houses that specialize in firearms and will be able to appraise if they're worth something or just trash, but many local auctions have an FFL so that they can do transactions in firearms.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That always does make things awkward, unless you find a gun store that buys used guns.  Otherwise what can you do with guns you inherit from dead relatives?


I'm set to inherit an arsenal. With how gun happy the area I live in here, I'll have them all sold within a week. I figure I can get top dollar for all the ammo as well.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: NM Volunteer: That always does make things awkward, unless you find a gun store that buys used guns.  Otherwise what can you do with guns you inherit from dead relatives?

Turn them into the police.


I think I need to pay a wizard, or rub an old mystical oil lamp, in order to be able to do that.
 
kindms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
you shouldn't

but the article makes it pretty clear you can
 
meanmutton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That always does make things awkward, unless you find a gun store that buys used guns.  Otherwise what can you do with guns you inherit from dead relatives?


It depends - are they like the gun in the article with all the identifying information removed?
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Police said the gun bore no make, model or serial number"

Does that mean that whoever 'donated' this gun, made that shiat himself?

Or that whoever did it filed all the writing on the gun off before 'donating' it?

The way that this is worded makes me think the first, but I'm inclined to think that its the second.
 
kindms
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: NM Volunteer: That always does make things awkward, unless you find a gun store that buys used guns.  Otherwise what can you do with guns you inherit from dead relatives?

I'm set to inherit an arsenal. With how gun happy the area I live in here, I'll have them all sold within a week. I figure I can get top dollar for all the ammo as well.


out of curiosity. does the family member who is inheriting guns have to have a permit / license for them ?
 
robodog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meanmutton: NM Volunteer: That always does make things awkward, unless you find a gun store that buys used guns.  Otherwise what can you do with guns you inherit from dead relatives?

It depends - are they like the gun in the article with all the identifying information removed?


I think there's 3 possibilities:
1)Gun with manufacturer marks and serial removed, highly illegal
2)Ghost gun, highly illegal
3)Gun predating the common marking of firearms, perfectly legal and should be obvious in seconds of looking
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Police said the gun bore no make, model or serial number.
d3k74ww17vqc8e.cloudfront.netView Full Size

Yes please
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/FP-45_Liberator

Expect to pay $1000+ if you ever find one
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Goodwill is good for apres-robbery.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kindms: Solty Dog: NM Volunteer: That always does make things awkward, unless you find a gun store that buys used guns.  Otherwise what can you do with guns you inherit from dead relatives?

I'm set to inherit an arsenal. With how gun happy the area I live in here, I'll have them all sold within a week. I figure I can get top dollar for all the ammo as well.

out of curiosity. does the family member who is inheriting guns have to have a permit / license for them ?


No. At least in the places I've lived, you don't need a permit to merely own a gun.

To carry them in public, sometimes yes, to carry them concealed in public, most likely yes.

But to have them under your mattress at home, I've not lived in a place that required you to have anything but more than 18 years under your belt.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You wanted a society with guns just lying around, where any criminal, child, lunatic, imbecile, drunk or doper can pick one up on a whim.
You got one.
If you are unhappy, try resolving to be more careful what you ask for next time.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Police said the gun bore no make, model or serial number.
[d3k74ww17vqc8e.cloudfront.net image 800x744]
Yes please
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/FP-45_Liberator

Expect to pay $1000+ if you ever find one


It is kinda interesting that a rushed-out turd of a gun like that would be worth soo much these days. As I understand, if you find someone willing to let you shoot them, operating them is a pain in the ass. I mean, you need a stick to unload the spent casing and the extra rounds jangle around in the handle like a box of nerds.

Then again, they were only meant for one or two shots anyhow, so you can get your hands on a better gun. And considering the historical value of them, I'm not particularly surprised they go for soo much.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jso2897: You wanted a society with guns just lying around, where any criminal, child, lunatic, imbecile, drunk or doper can pick one up on a whim.
You got one.
If you are unhappy, try resolving to be more careful what you ask for next time.


Lying around? No. We want a society where you have to pry them from the cold, dead hands of Responsible Gun Owners™
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The gun bore no make, model or serial number. It sounds like this was a less than clean and legal gun that it wasn't donated so much as dumped. Smarter people would want no connection to it.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No make model or serial... it's a ghost! Smash it with a hammer before it makes more.

You can't sell that gun as is, if it's not an antique, which in this case I doubt it is. You can sell homemade guns but you'd need to serialize it and put some info on it engraved to ATF specs. Say if a family member passes. I serialize and do that when I build anything, mostly on the very slim chance something is stolen you don't want to say to PD oh they have 5 rifles with no serial #'s or manufacture info on them.

NM Volunteer: That always does make things awkward, unless you find a gun store that buys used guns.  Otherwise what can you do with guns you inherit from dead relatives?


Depends on what they are. You can sell them yourself in most states. Check the prices online, like gunbroker etc. If they are very valuable/rare they should probably go to auction. IF you need a license in your state, there is usually a window of time built into the law that you can take possession legally. If they're tax stamped (AOW, SBR, machine gun) they need to go to an FFL with an SOT right away, don't transport them yourself. Don't let the local PD "hold onto them" you likely won't get half the stuff back or they'll be damaged. That's not a put down to law enforcement. It's just that stuff isn't evidence in a crime, so it's usually not treated well, stored properly or inventoried correctly.
 
aperson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kindms: Solty Dog: NM Volunteer: That always does make things awkward, unless you find a gun store that buys used guns.  Otherwise what can you do with guns you inherit from dead relatives?

I'm set to inherit an arsenal. With how gun happy the area I live in here, I'll have them all sold within a week. I figure I can get top dollar for all the ammo as well.

out of curiosity. does the family member who is inheriting guns have to have a permit / license for them ?


Yes absolutely!!! You should give any gun collections you inherit to me to keep yourself out of trouble😉.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

