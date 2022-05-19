 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Vice president of nonprofit "Kidsmatter", arrested for...well, you already know   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Warrant, Police, Constable, Erich Kroll, Vice President of the United States, counts of child pornography, Sheriff, Coroner  
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid smatter?
 
kermit_the_frog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting his kid smatter on them? Checks article. Close enough.
 
kermit_the_frog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
shakes tiny green fist
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The rarely-seen simulpun!
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i farkin' GUFFAWED at the headline, subby. I salute you, sir slash madam.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Until recently I was on the board of a junior sports team. The way this stuff keeps cropping up it's hard not to be absolutely paranoid about preventing & guarding against pedos around the kids. We all do mandated SafeSport training and have rules & guidance around it. Parents & coaches are never 1:1 with the kids, etc. The board had a private chat where we could note things just to keep our eyes open. It sucks just to have to watch for it, but anymore you can't have such a team without doing so.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Kids make him splatter?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
DuPage County Sheriff's officers executed a search warrant at Kroll's house on Wednesday after an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography

"You, dryfoot, have aroused the wrath of the Great One by denying him his promised victim"
 
hej
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fixing the cable?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is it really there if you have to recover it with digital forensics?
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: DuPage County Sheriff's officers executed a search warrant at Kroll's house on Wednesday after an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography

"You, dryfoot, have aroused the wrath of the Great One by denying him his promised victim"


In related news, I binged Key to Time last week.

/Doctor Who threadjack?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Is it really there if you have to recover it with digital forensics?


Depends, are bloodstains and smatter really there if you need to use a blacklight?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Is it really there if you have to recover it with digital forensics?


No, but it certainly was there at X date and time.  That's usually enough unless it's cartoons or some other not an actual depiction thing
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's gotten to the point where if you're an adult male, and even have a passing interest in working with, helping, aiding, coaching, or otherwise being around children, the base assumption is that you're probably a pedo.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: It's gotten to the point where if you're an adult male, and even have a passing interest in working with, helping, aiding, coaching, or otherwise being around children, the base assumption is that you're probably a pedo.


I wonder if it has something to do with years and years and years and years and years and years and farking years of conservative "OMG THE PEDOS THEY'RE ALL PEDOS THEY'RE COMIN' FOR YER KIDS!" push?

/nawwwwwwwwwwwwww
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: It's gotten to the point where if you're an adult male, and even have a passing interest in working with, helping, aiding, coaching, or otherwise being around children, the base assumption is that you're probably a pedo.


"Gotten to"? Shiat, when I was a kid back in the '70s, and someone asked if I wanted to join the Scouts, despite having no idea what molestation was, I innately knew that any adult male who wanted to voluntarily spend time dragging a bunch of little boys into the woods did not have wholesome intentions.
 
sleze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Flushing It All Away: It's gotten to the point where if you're an adult male, and even have a passing interest in working with, helping, aiding, coaching, or otherwise being around children, the base assumption is that you're probably a pedo.

I wonder if it has something to do with years and years and years and years and years and years and farking years of conservative "OMG THE PEDOS THEY'RE ALL PEDOS THEY'RE COMIN' FOR YER KIDS!" push?

/nawwwwwwwwwwwwww


Ehh...It's more like Karens who do this and they are both liberal and conservative.
 
kindms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: It's gotten to the point where if you're an adult male, and even have a passing interest in working with, helping, aiding, coaching, or otherwise being around children, the base assumption is that you're probably a pedo.


It's never been safer to be a kid. The idea is that there is a pedo and kidnapper behind every bush just waiting to attack kids is manufactured BS

And your statement has a lot to do with why guys don't want to coach or referee sports.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
farkin christ man
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kindms: Flushing It All Away: It's gotten to the point where if you're an adult male, and even have a passing interest in working with, helping, aiding, coaching, or otherwise being around children, the base assumption is that you're probably a pedo.

It's never been safer to be a kid. The idea is that there is a pedo and kidnapper behind every bush just waiting to attack kids is manufactured BS

And your statement has a lot to do with why guys don't want to coach or referee sports.


As long as kids stay away from Republicans they're probably at certainty 95% or greater of not being molested
 
IlGreven
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: kindms: Flushing It All Away: It's gotten to the point where if you're an adult male, and even have a passing interest in working with, helping, aiding, coaching, or otherwise being around children, the base assumption is that you're probably a pedo.

It's never been safer to be a kid. The idea is that there is a pedo and kidnapper behind every bush just waiting to attack kids is manufactured BS

And your statement has a lot to do with why guys don't want to coach or referee sports.

As long as kids stay away from Republicans they're probably at certainty 95% or greater of not being molested


Never assume.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sleze: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Flushing It All Away: It's gotten to the point where if you're an adult male, and even have a passing interest in working with, helping, aiding, coaching, or otherwise being around children, the base assumption is that you're probably a pedo.

I wonder if it has something to do with years and years and years and years and years and years and farking years of conservative "OMG THE PEDOS THEY'RE ALL PEDOS THEY'RE COMIN' FOR YER KIDS!" push?

/nawwwwwwwwwwwwww

Ehh...It's more like Karens who do this and they are both liberal and conservative.


Karens pick up most of their shiat from "Won't someone think of the children?!" type campaigns.  Formal and otherwise - facebook omg posts that fly around often have suspiciously similar origins when people bother to track them.   Those tend to be run by one particular side of the fence, because making people afraid makes for malleable voters.  Sound like stupid conspiracy bullshiat?  Check your favorite source on the connection between creating an environment of fear and mistrust and the election of strongmen and facists.  It's right out the playbook.  Just like everything else we've been dismissing for how many years now.  We are the recipients of a concerted effort to destabilize and destroy what used to be called "the free world." and we have been for a long damn time now.

/Rupert
//motherfarkin'
///Murdoch
////who paved the way for the FSB and smiled and tipped his hat when they waltzed in
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kindms: And your statement has a lot to do with why guys don't want to coach or referee sports.


It's overwhelmingly about not wanting to spend half their weekend driving two hours and being paid peanuts to get subjected to threats of violence from idiot parents.
 
