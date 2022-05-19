 Skip to content
(East Idaho News)   "We're just using you so we can write a check to Poop Dudes"   (eastidahonews.com) divider line
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biz Buzz: Poop Dudes' septic business makes a big splash in eastern Idaho

That headline made me automatically clench my butthole.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sewms like a good business but I imagine the use of irregular and illegal septic setups in Idaho is the norm rather than the exception.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My inner 12 year old anticipates some fecal humor.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size


Poop thread!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RED GREEN Show: Ad from Rothschild Sewage and Septic Sucking Services
Youtube IXzGt7ryoYk
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

i.redd.itView Full Size

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

/seems like all septic companies converge on the same sense of humor
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: [i.redd.it image 850x760]
[i.redd.it image 576x430]
[external-preview.redd.it image 538x720]
/seems like all septic companies converge on the same sense of humor


A number 1 job for a number 2 problem
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Septic Skeptics is the name of my weekend grunge band.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plop plop.  Splash splash.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just in time for the women with the giant ass implants
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Number one in the number two business!


The Red Green Show - Rothschild's Sewage And Septic Sucking Services 2000s #1
Youtube MJswGHlsE8g
 
Devo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: [media2.giphy.com image 480x245] [View Full Size image _x_]

Poop thread!


User name checks out.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: It sewms like a good business but I imagine the use of irregular and illegal septic setups in Idaho is the norm rather than the exception.


I have a customer who runs a septic company. He has a 40 foot sailboat named "dirty deeds" or "dirty job" something like that.

Those guys make bank, and it's a recession proof business, like gravdigging.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Several companies nationwide have used this joke...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
