(NBC Chicago)   Cops wake up suburban Chicago mayor at 1:30am and arrest him. Yes, of course he's black. In their defense, he was also passed out drunk in his car, stopped in the middle lane of an expressway   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Booker was released from custody without posting a bond.

Guess I'll have to

thepeterd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thepeterd: ACAB.


So are all politicians, so I think it evens out.
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thepeterd: ACAB.


drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll take him over Lori. The video was funny with his top cop just staring at the ceiling.
/"Go to Maywood if you're up to no good" is not as wild as "Scary Gary"
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Booker was released from custody without posting a bond.

So is this ACAB, or were they just being nice because they knew it would be in the media, or because the guy was a mayor, or how you wanna spin this one?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Booker was released from custody without posting a bond.

So is this ACAB, or were they just being nice because they knew it would be in the media, or because the guy was a mayor, or how you wanna spin this one?


Illinois I-bonds. If you have no hard record or the case isn't a felony, you'l pretty much get one.
I-Bonds
An I-Bond, short for Individual Bond, is a personal recognizance bond. This means that you are released when you sign a statement saying you will come to court, without paying any actual money.
 
