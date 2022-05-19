 Skip to content
(NBC News)   After Martin Shkreli, "total shiatbags who are released early from prison" trifecta is in play as Billy McFarland of Fyre Festival fame is let loose   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cut the poor guy some slack. He just wanted to set up the world's best music festival, with great food, drugs, and loose women, but it turns out he was just really, really bad at organizing things.

Of course he couldn't give the money back - that would be unAmerican.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Cut the poor guy some slack. He just wanted to set up the world's best music festival, with great food, drugs, and loose women, but it turns out he was just really, really bad at organizing things.

Of course he couldn't give the money back - that would be unAmerican.


No.

He's just like a landlord.  Trying to make money on some thing he doesn't actually have a lock on.
No different than a drug dealer connecting with 75 percent of someone else's money and giving that person 1/16 of product.
Scumbags
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next we'll hear the murderer of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman has been released
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that why I just got a text and an email and a voicemail from someone trying to sell me Front Seat tickets to 'The Moon'?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah scamming people is not good but the people he scammed I don't have a whole lot of sympathy for.  "Influencers", "For The Gramers", proliferators of social media garbage.  The only sympathy I have is for the local construction workers who didn't get paid.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next Bill Cosby will be free...Oh wait.

Well, we still got Harvey Weinstein so far...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Of course he couldn't give the money back - that would be unAmerican.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"The money's gone."

"It burned!"
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Next Bill Cosby will be free...Oh wait.

Well, we still got Harvey Weinstein so far...


And Ron Jeremy.
 
Commander Lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: Yeah scamming people is not good but the people he scammed I don't have a whole lot of sympathy for.  "Influencers", "For The Gramers", proliferators of social media garbage.  The only sympathy I have is for the local construction workers who didn't get paid.


Same. I have sympathy for all the little businesses on the island he wrecked, but the rich idiots who bought tickets?
fark'em.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fyre Festival was almost designed for everyone to spite-read in schadenfreude. Influencers taking selfies in misery! Rich kids eating the same cafeteria slops the rest of us had to choke down at school! Oh no, the cheese is processed and THERE'S NO SALAD DRESSING!
I'm still not sure whether it was fraud or if the organizers were just that dumb.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

culebra: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Next Bill Cosby will be free...Oh wait.

Well, we still got Harvey Weinstein so far...

And Ron Jeremy.


Ron?
Google.
......
😟
Jfc.

21  Jane Does'

Wait.
Wtf are the odds
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: Fyre Festival was almost designed for everyone to spite-read in schadenfreude. Influencers taking selfies in misery! Rich kids eating the same cafeteria slops the rest of us had to choke down at school! Oh no, the cheese is processed and THERE'S NO SALAD DRESSING!
I'm still not sure whether it was fraud or if the organizers were just that dumb.


Fake it till you make it

THE Drop Out.
/
In her defense, her employees should have spent as much time trying to succeed, instead of questioning their boss.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So is everyone who goes to festivals a pretentious buttmunch, or is it just this festival?  oh farkers who know all.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lady J: So is everyone who goes to festivals a pretentious buttmunch, or is it just this festival?  oh farkers who know all.


/
To be fair I wish I had gone to Burning Man before it got took over by rich ppl.

//
But realistically before that you had to bring something beyond your person. So. Probably SOL anyway.
///
A festival is the only thing on my bucket list.

Already followed Metallica .
Did the Snake Pit.
Did an evening with.
🤭 humble brag.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They sound white.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Is that why I just got a text and an email and a voicemail from someone trying to sell me Front Seat tickets to 'The Moon'?


No, that was these guys:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lady J: So is everyone who goes to festivals a pretentious buttmunch, or is it just this festival?  oh farkers who know all.


Plenty of festivals exist that are not the equivalent of velvet-ropped nightclubs.
 
