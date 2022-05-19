 Skip to content
(Guardian)   UK police will look the other way if poor people shoplift food to survive. The Hero tag seemed appropriate, so did the sad tag, but ultimately it's just too damned depressing to even select something concrete   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Police, Constable, Andy Cooke, support police officers, Crime, new chief inspector of constabulary, former chief constable of Merseyside police, impact of poverty  
166 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2022 at 4:17 AM



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Zenith
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
or just say your a tory MP and get given a slap on the back for it.
 
Vern
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well as long they still enforce laws against hoodies, human statues, and crusty jugglers I think it's fine.

It's for the greater good.
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Officer, do you think I nicked enough bog roll for all the food I lifted?"
 
Cormee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How far Britain has fallen. They used to give such people a free trip to Australia.
 
