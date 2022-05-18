 Skip to content
(NPR)   When baby bumpers are outlawed, only outlaws will have baby bumpers   (npr.org) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rubber Baby Buggy Bumpers
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Choctaw Bingo Chewables.
Taste like Cherry Cola.
Kids won't know what hit em.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ok Republicans, tell us why this is bad
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"President Biden signed the Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021 on Monday, outlawing the manufacture and sale of crib bumpers and certain inclined infant sleepers."

Whew; I thought they were coming after Benadryl...
 
Muta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Ok Republicans, tell us why this is bad


I'll strap a baby to the bumper of my car if I want to.  MAH FREEDOM!!
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm glad there's an exception carved out for the mesh bumpers, as that it is what I use on my daughters crib. She would kick her foot out the crib, get it stuck and start crying.  I can see where the big padded ones could pose a suffocation hazard if an infant stuck their head against it.

/Infants are always trying to kill themselves
//Bug's new favorite is trying to crawl off my bed
///Cool story Dad
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Choctaw Bingo Chewables.
Taste like Cherry Cola.
Kids won't know what hit em.


Yeah ok - had never heard that.  That's... a depressingly accurate piece of music right there
 
Netrngr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Ok Republicans, tell us why this is bad


Not a Republican, and it's not necessarily a bad thing. Some of the products like the inclined "sleeper" are more of a tote than anything else, well at least the ones my kids had. I would venture to say that a good portion of those sleeper deaths were mom or dad plopping the kid in them right after a feeding and the kid aspirated due to an insufficient burping and the parent wasn't in the vicinity to see action was needed. 
I've seen folks just plop their kids down in these things and not even look in on them for hours after getting caught up in something else.
Anywho, if it keeps even some of the little beans safe its worth it. Babies are pretty much my favorite humans as they are usually not aholes.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Ok Republicans, tell us why this is bad


Just more oppressive Big Government overregulation from the PC SJWs and all their virtue signalling white replacement whaaargaaarbll screeeech GAAAAAAAA!!!!!
Also, CRT!!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Ok Republicans, tell us why this is bad


Restraint of trade.

It is plainly marketed as a baby sleep aid. The fact that it works permanently is used as a CRT liberal weapon against honest businessmen who should be given medals for serving their customers efficiently.  Why does Biden want to kill jobs when he's already given us the worst gas prices in 200 years?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
OK, bumper.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Ok Republicans, tell us why this is bad


My assumption?

The owner of the companies affected will claim that the products aren't that bad, the parents are to blame, and the president is infringing on his rights to make an honest living by banning his clearly-safe products. Biden is against small business (even if the business in question is farking enormous and/or multinational), and it purposely tanking the economy.

Que Carlson, and other red cap pundits, complaining about how more babies have died under biden than anyone else, how the economy sucks because of rulings like this, and how the left just doesn't understand what it means to run a country. 'Only They'™ know how to do it, and then they have a call to action to go to the polls to vote in the next election because if they dont, the country will be overrun by hippy lib cucks.

Or something along those lines.

/It's despicable bullshiat, but it isn't hard to do
//I wish countering such bullshiat wasn't 10x the effort to making it up and spraying it onto other people
///fox news is, in almost every way, verbal diarrhea, and I hope tucker carlson drowns in it.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: [YouTube video: Rubber Baby Buggy Bumpers]


Makes me think of a Get Smart episode where Max and 99 need to pick up secret plans at a baby shop. It was called "Bunny Beebe's Bye-bye Baby Buggy Bazar" located on Barnaby Boulevard.

They pick up a buggy that probably makes the unsafe baby items
Get Smart Carriage Scene
TheManofPA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
