Let them fight: MAGA vs HOA edition
mehhhhhh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Durrrp. I don't know how the 1stA works. I ALSO don't know how HOAs work.
/sucks to be stupid
 
Rucker10
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bumper stickers are the answers to questions that nobody asked. I realize it's about you trying to piss people off... well, you did. And now they're trying to fine you. Which is dumb, but you got what you wanted, a reaction.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On one hand... I hate HOAs, and this seems excessive.

On the other hand... MAGAT trucks with MAGAT stickers really are an eye sore.


Also, they kept using "trader" - and my brain shifted it to "traitor" which seems more honest.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hate the people who fly flags on their trucks(It's always trucks).

Half the time the US flag is a tattered mess cause they don't give a shiat enough to fly the right kind of flag or take care of it.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
bUt iM A VEtErAn!!!!


fark off moron.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: I hate the people who fly flags on their trucks(It's always trucks).

Half the time the US flag is a tattered mess cause they don't give a shiat enough to fly the right kind of flag or take care of it.


I always laugh at them for creating more drag, further lowering their MPG.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Chris also has several other stickers on his truck that could be considered offensive, including ones that read, "F*** liberals, f*** your feelings" and "Stomp my flag, I'll stomp your a**."

He sounds like a nice, well-adjusted member of society.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Another whiny conservative pansy-boy who cries like a baby when asked to follow the rules.
We're to the point where growing up makes you liberal by default, because adults are incapable of that much crying and moaning.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As I leave the house each morning for my meaningless job, it does indeed uplift me to look across the street and see my neighbor's RAM 1500 plastered with "F__k somebody!" stickers.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was driving the other day and we were behind someone with two American flags mounted to the windows, going PBPBPBPBPBDPBPBPD in the wind. And I got to thinking. How farking loud must that be inside the car?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Chris also has several other stickers on his truck that could be considered offensive, including ones that read, "F*** liberals, f*** your feelings" and "Stomp my flag, I'll stomp your a**."

He sounds like a nice, well-adjusted member of society.


That HOA:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisposable
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My HOA looked into enforcing a ban on signs and the lawyer basically said it's unenforceable - case law is that HOA rules against signs can't be enforced against political speech and if it tried, it would lose and spend a lot of money in legal fees.

(That doesn't make sense to me - you willingly signed the HOA docs when you moved to the agreement, so you willingly agreed not to post signs.  Anyway ... the courts disagree with me.)

A sign/sticker on your vehicle seems even more clear-cut - that's not even attached to your property, so the HOA has no jurisdiction at all.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Even without the anti-Biden bprr sticker, that truck is an eyesore. The people who think that peaceful protests are disrespectful to the flag and the United States are usually the same people who use the flag in the most classless and disrespectful ways.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sxacho: I was driving the other day and we were behind someone with two American flags mounted to the windows, going PBPBPBPBPBDPBPBPD in the wind. And I got to thinking. How farking loud must that be inside the car?


It's loud.  Very loud.

I got flags years ago for my college football team to put on my car when going to games.  (All the other kids are doing it!)  I was stunned at how loud they were.  I didn't use them again after that one game.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The HOA is wrong but I hope they die on this hill and have to pay his substantial legal fees.  That way he makes no money himself but wastes a lot of time and the HOA wastes a lot of money.  Which I guess would make the lawyers the winners.  Can't win 'em all.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'll have to side with the MAGAt on this one. It's unreasonable and excessive to fine him for having a sticker on his truck that expresses his legitimate, if stupid, political opinion. It's also allowing a bad precedent to be set. Either they'll have to ban all stickers on all vehicles owned by residents or will have to police what messages are and are not allowed.

I will say that in that second part I'm not an absolutist. I wouldn't allow hate speech, as that is a direct threat to the lives and safety of others. Take down a swastika by all means. But a thinly veiled 'fark Joe Biden' isn't hate speech. As I said above, it's legitimate political discourse.
 
