 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Another truth of war Russians are finding out the hard way: TAKING territory and HOLDING it are two very different things, especially when the locals aren't fond of you. Slava oporu   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
44
    More: Spiffy, Automobile, local media, Russian armoured train, Zaporizhia Oblast, armoured train, Ukrainian resistance movement, Local journalists, Source  
•       •       •

1153 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2022 at 9:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They apparently don't remember what happened in Afghanistan.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another truth of war Russians are finding out the hard way: TAKING territory and HOLDING it are two very different things


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those orcs will grow into pretty sunflowers soon enough.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call 1 blown up Russian train, hopefully full of Russians? A Good Start.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: They apparently don't remember what happened in Afghanistan.


For the Russians or the US or really anyone that's tried taking over Afghanistan...

I see your point.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armored trains?  What is this, 1919?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Armored trains?  What is this, 1919?


Well, the Russians haven't seemed to have updated any of their tactics since then, so...
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At some point the Russian soldiers have to be second guessing everything right?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: They apparently don't remember what happened in Afghanistan.


Same lies, different year.  Before it was "well they're savages!  we'll roll right over them!"  Now it's "well they're Nazis and farmers and not well supplied, we'll roll right over them!"

It's a victory for Moscow to have taken Azovstal and with it the steel plant and shipyard.  Something tells me it's going to be multiple years and umpteen millions to actually make it usable to start replacing the Slava-class cruisers that it built, that is assuming the Russians can hold it at all.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: At some point the Russian soldiers have to be second guessing everything right?


Not if they don't know about it, or if their only news diet is state-run media.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: At some point the Russian soldiers have to be second guessing everything right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: At some point the Russian soldiers have to be second guessing everything right?


It's hard to think with all that shrapnel flying through your brainpan.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Comic Book Guy: BizarreMan: They apparently don't remember what happened in Afghanistan.

Same lies, different year.  Before it was "well they're savages!  we'll roll right over them!"  Now it's "well they're Nazis and farmers and not well supplied, we'll roll right over them!"

It's a victory for Moscow to have taken Azovstal and with it the steel plant and shipyard.  Something tells me it's going to be multiple years and umpteen millions to actually make it usable to start replacing the Slava-class cruisers that it built, that is assuming the Russians can hold it at all.


Yeah they ain't keeping it.  This shiat is going south for them faster and faster. At this point the only captured territory the russia might keep are parts of Crimea.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fuel and lubricant cars following the armoured train have also been blocked

Orcs are going to take it dry.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eventually we get around to The Charge of the Light Armored Brigade...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me, I should rewatch Dr. Zhivago at some point.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least this farks over the theory that similar languages, shared religions, shared pop culture, and similar economies, mutually interested corporatist corruption in governments, and similarly defunded/destaffed court systems, make conquest and domination easy. It also shows that those ethnic differences are not why the USA lost Iraq, Afghanistan, and Vietnam. Thank god. Because the next time somebody tells me that the Nordic democracies (like Canada or Sweden) function because of ethnic and cultural monoliths, I can punch hem with his factual example of how wrong they are, insead of punch them with my boot.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fresh meat for that meat processing plant
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: At some point the Russian soldiers have to be second guessing everything right?


That point was probably when their officers started shooting their own wounded rather that slow down for medivacs
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Magorn: WillofJ2: At some point the Russian soldiers have to be second guessing everything right?

That point was probably when their officers started shooting their own wounded rather that slow down for medivacs


I remember reading that story just wondering how mass mutiny didn't happen immediately
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Are we not going to mention the 900 plus troops from Ukraine, might never see the light of the day "after a cold winter in Siberia"
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Putin thought he would just obliterate everything, and conservatives around the world would support him.
Didn't even matter if Russia held it, really.
Didn't go that way, though.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Are we not going to mention the 900 plus troops from Ukraine, might never see the light of the day "after a cold winter in Siberia"


Maybe be hopeful of a pow trade in the future
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Well, at least this farks over the theory that similar languages, shared religions, shared pop culture, and similar economies, mutually interested corporatist corruption in governments, and similarly defunded/destaffed court systems, make conquest and domination easy. It also shows that those ethnic differences are not why the USA lost Iraq, Afghanistan, and Vietnam. Thank god. Because the next time somebody tells me that the Nordic democracies (like Canada or Sweden) function because of ethnic and cultural monoliths, I can punch hem with his factual example of how wrong they are, insead of punch them with my boot.


???
Canada is one of the most diverse countries.
#1 ranked western country for diversity.
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: BizarreMan: They apparently don't remember what happened in Afghanistan.

Same lies, different year.  Before it was "well they're savages!  we'll roll right over them!"  Now it's "well they're Nazis and farmers and not well supplied, we'll roll right over them!"

It's a victory for Moscow to have taken Azovstal and with it the steel plant and shipyard.  Something tells me it's going to be multiple years and umpteen millions to actually make it usable to start replacing the Slava-class cruisers that it built, that is assuming the Russians can hold it at all.


They haven't taken the steel plant, yet. Some left, some stayed behind.
https://m.jpost.com/international/article-707007
 
Discordulator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Well, at least this farks over the theory that similar languages, shared religions, shared pop culture, and similar economies, mutually interested corporatist corruption in governments, and similarly defunded/destaffed court systems, make conquest and domination easy. It also shows that those ethnic differences are not why the USA lost Iraq, Afghanistan, and Vietnam. Thank god. Because the next time somebody tells me that the Nordic democracies (like Canada or Sweden) function because of ethnic and cultural monoliths, I can punch hem with his factual example of how wrong they are, insead of punch them with my boot.


1. Canada is not a Nordic democracy yet. Hopefully one day, but the poison of aggressive protestantism needs to be excised first.

2. Canada is NOT monolithic, ethnically or culturally.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: drjekel_mrhyde: Are we not going to mention the 900 plus troops from Ukraine, might never see the light of the day "after a cold winter in Siberia"

Maybe be hopeful of a pow trade in the future


The Russian parliament is moving to pass a law banning exchanging those particular POWs. There is zero intent to let them live beyond a trial to determine that they are members of Azov Regiment. And they all will be determined to be so.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hope the Ukrainians figured out a way to flood the bunker under that steel plant or otherwise make it uninhabitable. Handing such a prize to the orcs will only embolden them.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is there anything more quintessentially russian than an armored train?

I mean, other than a blown up armored train?
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Bennie Crabtree: Well, at least this farks over the theory that similar languages, shared religions, shared pop culture, and similar economies, mutually interested corporatist corruption in governments, and similarly defunded/destaffed court systems, make conquest and domination easy. It also shows that those ethnic differences are not why the USA lost Iraq, Afghanistan, and Vietnam. Thank god. Because the next time somebody tells me that the Nordic democracies (like Canada or Sweden) function because of ethnic and cultural monoliths, I can punch hem with his factual example of how wrong they are, insead of punch them with my boot.

???
Canada is one of the most diverse countries.
#1 ranked western country for diversity.


There's still a desire to answer why governments like Canada and Denmark can provide so many services through government, and have such good outcomes, while countries like the US and Brazil can not.

I suspect the population size and ethnic homogeneity hypotheses are over simplified, but I do think there is something to looking at the history of a country and seeing deliberately bad government in the form of colonialism and slavery.  Very hard to rebuild an effective fabric of social trust after these events, government being just the most obvious part of that.  Obviously the US and Brazil have colonial and slaveholding pasts, and Canada much less so. And where Canada is similar to the US and Brazil, in the shameful mistreatment of natives, these remain the places in Canada with the least quality of and least trust in government services.  But we forget that Ukraine is also in this group.  Ukraine was a colony for the Czars and for the Soviets, a colony to be exploited for the benefit of Moscow and St Petersburg, not Kiev.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Discordulator: Bennie Crabtree: Well, at least this farks over the theory that similar languages, shared religions, shared pop culture, and similar economies, mutually interested corporatist corruption in governments, and similarly defunded/destaffed court systems, make conquest and domination easy. It also shows that those ethnic differences are not why the USA lost Iraq, Afghanistan, and Vietnam. Thank god. Because the next time somebody tells me that the Nordic democracies (like Canada or Sweden) function because of ethnic and cultural monoliths, I can punch hem with his factual example of how wrong they are, insead of punch them with my boot.

1. Canada is not a Nordic democracy yet. Hopefully one day, but the poison of aggressive protestantism needs to be excised first.

2. Canada is NOT monolithic, ethnically or culturally.


Yeah but people down here will include Canada in that description because social programs are evil, and only monolithic, monocultural xenophobic countries can provide them because the presence of anyone else will cause the electorate to prohibit programs that benefit someone who is different. Thus by definition the presence of such a system means one race, one culture, one land. They can't understand how someone would vote to support a system that helps people different than themselves.

The actual reality in each country means nothing to them. They reject the very possibility.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I hope the Ukrainians figured out a way to flood the bunker under that steel plant or otherwise make it uninhabitable. Handing such a prize to the orcs will only embolden them.


Did the Russians sweep it for mines yet?
 
Fissile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Are we not going to mention the 900 plus troops from Ukraine, might never see the light of the day "after a cold winter in Siberia"


There are currently a lot more than 900 Ukrainian troops in Russian captivity.   From watching the carefully filtered 'news' reports, it would appear that the Ukrainians have suffered no causalities, nor have any been taken prisoner.  That doesn't happen in any war.   In 1942, when the German Army was rampaging across the USSR, the Soviets had 120,000 German troops in POW camps.  The picture as painted by Western media of what's happen in Ukraine is just to rosy to be true.  If you need more convincing, just go have a look at US losses in Vietnam.   I'll give you a little taste.  The US lost 10,000 aircraft during the Vietnam War, yup, ten thousand.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_aircraft_losses_of_the_Vietnam_War
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...and one train.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fissile: From watching the carefully filtered 'news' reports, it would appear that the Ukrainians have suffered no causalities, nor have any been taken prisoner.


...the news has been highly focused on atrocities committed by the orcs against Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.  Try harder, Ivan.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Well, at least this farks over the theory that similar languages, shared religions, shared pop culture, and similar economies, mutually interested corporatist corruption in governments, and similarly defunded/destaffed court systems, make conquest and domination easy. It also shows that those ethnic differences are not why the USA lost Iraq, Afghanistan, and Vietnam. Thank god. Because the next time somebody tells me that the Nordic democracies (like Canada or Sweden) function because of ethnic and cultural monoliths, I can punch hem with his factual example of how wrong they are, insead of punch them with my boot.


I don't think anyone actually believed that. The jackboots just think that expelling all immigrants is what it would take for them to allow nice things for everyone.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Well, at least this farks over the theory that similar languages, shared religions, shared pop culture, and similar economies, mutually interested corporatist corruption in governments, and similarly defunded/destaffed court systems, make conquest and domination easy. It also shows that those ethnic differences are not why the USA lost Iraq, Afghanistan, and Vietnam. Thank god. Because the next time somebody tells me that the Nordic democracies (like Canada or Sweden) function because of ethnic and cultural monoliths, I can punch hem with his factual example of how wrong they are, insead of punch them with my boot.


I think it makes a soft takeover like what Russia has essentially done with Belarus easier to make happen. Though that's just as much reliant on the political powers that be. Clearly even there people aren't keen on Russia. When it's a hostile take over attempt also Ukraine, there's that sense of betrayal like your best friend suddenly throwing a punch.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Are we not going to mention the 900 plus troops from Ukraine, might never see the light of the day "after a cold winter in Siberia"


Was itn900?  I see reports of 260, 800, almost 1100... we may never know
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: [Fark user image 680x680]

...and one train.


we're 10,000 away from more than the entire 8 years of Vietnam combat operational losses
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: [Fark user image image 680x680]

...and one train.


The old joke. "Why kill the dog?" "See, I told you they wouldn't care about the rest of the losses."
 
Discordulator
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fissile: drjekel_mrhyde: Are we not going to mention the 900 plus troops from Ukraine, might never see the light of the day "after a cold winter in Siberia"

There are currently a lot more than 900 Ukrainian troops in Russian captivity.   From watching the carefully filtered 'news' reports, it would appear that the Ukrainians have suffered no causalities, nor have any been taken prisoner.  That doesn't happen in any war.   In 1942, when the German Army was rampaging across the USSR, the Soviets had 120,000 German troops in POW camps.  The picture as painted by Western media of what's happen in Ukraine is just to rosy to be true.  If you need more convincing, just go have a look at US losses in Vietnam.   I'll give you a little taste.  The US lost 10,000 aircraft during the Vietnam War, yup, ten thousand.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_aircraft_losses_of_the_Vietnam_War


Русский апологет, иди на хуй

There have been Ukrainian troop losses posted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, and stated on such carefully curated news sources as CNN.

As of a month ago, it was about 3,000 troops dead, about 10,000 wounded. I haven't checked recently.

You aren't seeing those numbers because you are either wilfully blind or actively dishonest.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.