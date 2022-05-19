 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Clown killer trial delayed again. It's like nobody's taking this seriously   (local10.com) divider line
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, there is something funny about this.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What do you do if you get attacked by a killer clowns?
Go for the jugular
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The right to a speedy trial, how does it work?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: The right to a speedy trial, how does it work?


I'm guessing they delayed it to make it speedier once it begins.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A clown shooting someone is not a nice jester.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The story is older than the 'journalist' who wrote the article
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killer clown trial, subby. Clown killer trial sounds like a trial over someone killing a clown.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brynden Rivers: Killer clown trial, subby. Clown killer trial sounds like a trial over someone killing a clown.


Which would be one of the quickest acquittals in the history of trials.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone already knows why sharks don't eat clowns, so I won't bother posting the joke.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Everyone already knows why sharks don't eat clowns, so I won't bother posting the joke.


The make up, shoes, red nose, and wig make them taste funny?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gameshowhost: Everyone already knows why sharks don't eat clowns, so I won't bother posting the joke.

The make up, shoes, red nose, and wig make them taste funny?


That's a good start.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The jury will come from the hotel in a VW Bug
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fjnorton: What do you do if you get attacked by a killer clowns?
Go for the jugular


I'm not sure how this hasn't been in my dad joke arsenal before, but it is now.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

covfefe: The right to a speedy trial, how does it work?


Usually once the defense stops asking for more time or the court stops granting it.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Insane Clown Posse - Juggalo Island
Youtube U35ffUHp3Cs


Most psychopaths rejected their message. They hated the Juggalos because they were subtly trying to dissuade the emotionally-unstable from precisely this sort of behavior.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Killer clowns are always a threat. One should always remain vigilant against killer clowns.
Avoid all sewer clowns, and never accept their red balloons.
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is an outrage...

If he had killed a mime, he'd have been acquitted by now!
 
