(Daily Mail)   MTA = Money Thrown Away   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MTA=Money Thrown Away': NYC straphangers furious after MTA unveils 'stunning' $30m STAIRCASE (while decrepit and dirty subway endures record crime)

If you don't fix all the problems in one go, fixing a single one is an absolute waste of time and money.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING: Yokels gasp at the cost of construction projects, wonder why it wasn't given to police pulling $150k in overtime "investigating" massage parlors.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I'm sure all of NY is pissed off they built a staircase.

I hear the riots are spreading towards city hall as we speak.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: MTA=Money Thrown Away': NYC straphangers furious after MTA unveils 'stunning' $30m STAIRCASE (while decrepit and dirty subway endures record crime)

If you don't fix all the problems in one go, fixing a single one is an absolute waste of time and money.


Agreed.

Even for the Mail that's a weak argument to trot out, that's like Fark Independent bad.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: MTA=Money Thrown Away': NYC straphangers furious after MTA unveils 'stunning' $30m STAIRCASE (while decrepit and dirty subway endures record crime)

If you don't fix all the problems in one go, fixing a single one is an absolute waste of time and money.


$1,000,000 for each concrete step seems excessive.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
London have the best subways in the world . https://www.numbeo.com/crime/compare_cities.jsp?country1=United+Kingdom&city1=London&country2=United+States&city2=New+York%2C+NY

Don't worry Chicago is still king
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: MTA=Money Thrown Away': NYC straphangers furious after MTA unveils 'stunning' $30m STAIRCASE (while decrepit and dirty subway endures record crime)

If you don't fix all the problems in one go, fixing a single one is an absolute waste of time and money.


The issue is they didn't try to fix *any* of the problems and just wasted $30M on someones pointless vanity project. And I'm sorry there is no way you can convince me that some friggin' stairs costs 30 farking million dollars.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: koder: MTA=Money Thrown Away': NYC straphangers furious after MTA unveils 'stunning' $30m STAIRCASE (while decrepit and dirty subway endures record crime)

If you don't fix all the problems in one go, fixing a single one is an absolute waste of time and money.

$1,000,000 for each concrete step seems excessive.


It was $200 to construct the step, $100,000 for the city to run it through plan check 600 times, and $900,000 to launder it through a construction developer who gave that much in political donations.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First you have to demolish, which probably requires abatement and hazards testing, then you have to actually build it to last 50 years. So it probably did cost $15 million to build.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: sinner4ever: koder: MTA=Money Thrown Away': NYC straphangers furious after MTA unveils 'stunning' $30m STAIRCASE (while decrepit and dirty subway endures record crime)

If you don't fix all the problems in one go, fixing a single one is an absolute waste of time and money.

$1,000,000 for each concrete step seems excessive.

It was $200 to construct the step, $100,000 for the city to run it through plan check 600 times, and $900,000 to launder it through a construction developer who gave that much in political donations.


And then there's the focus groups. What do people want in a staircase? How many stairs are "too many"? Will the colors offend any religious or cultural groups? That's 300000 well spent
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: MTA=Money Thrown Away': NYC straphangers furious after MTA unveils 'stunning' $30m STAIRCASE (while decrepit and dirty subway endures record crime)

If you don't fix all the problems in one go, fixing a single one is an absolute waste of time and money.


How do you fix all the problems at once when the system is in constant use?

You think some Chief IT guy at Amazon can shut down all the servers at once to fix a variety of problems, and you can be sure there are a variety of problems with Amazon's IT!

Back to the article, $30M for a stairway means someone needed a lot of money laundered! There will be an investigation, some finger-pointing, a few token firings, and we're back to normal.
 
robodog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

koder: MTA=Money Thrown Away': NYC straphangers furious after MTA unveils 'stunning' $30m STAIRCASE (while decrepit and dirty subway endures record crime)

If you don't fix all the problems in one go, fixing a single one is an absolute waste of time and money.


There's a reason it's called the Daily FAIL, the NY subway isn't experiencing record crime, quite the opposite, while 2019 was certainly safer than 2020 or 2021 it's still a very, very far cry from the crime of the 70's, 80's, and early 90's.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

indy_kid: koder: MTA=Money Thrown Away': NYC straphangers furious after MTA unveils 'stunning' $30m STAIRCASE (while decrepit and dirty subway endures record crime)

If you don't fix all the problems in one go, fixing a single one is an absolute waste of time and money.

How do you fix all the problems at once when the system is in constant use?

You think some Chief IT guy at Amazon can shut down all the servers at once to fix a variety of problems, and you can be sure there are a variety of problems with Amazon's IT!

Back to the article, $30M for a stairway means someone needed a lot of money laundered! There will be an investigation, some finger-pointing, a few token firings, and we're back to normal.


Pretty much every NYC subway station has multiple entry/exit points.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It sounds like the stairs are more expensive because the stairs take up more room when compared with their predecessor. They had to buy the land.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

koder: MTA=Money Thrown Away': NYC straphangers furious after MTA unveils 'stunning' $30m STAIRCASE (while decrepit and dirty subway endures record crime)

If you don't fix all the problems in one go, fixing a single one is an absolute waste of time and money.


And asking them to just make crime go away is a bit much. It's not necessarily in their realm of control. Social and political change is the only thing that has a chance of doing it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I HAVE A GREAT IDEA! PRIVATIZE!! LOLOLOL

/LOL
//LOLOLOL wait a second people actually believe in that shiat, unironically
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

indy_kid: $30M for a stairway means someone needed a lot of money laundered!


do you think it's some haphazard set of outdoor stairs connecting the second and third floors of some shiatty flat rented out to college students?
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought it stood for "Mouth to Ass"...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: London have the best subways in the world . https://www.numbeo.com/crime/compare_cities.jsp?country1=United+Kingdom&city1=London&country2=United+States&city2=New+York%2C+NY

Don't worry Chicago is still king

Don't worry Chicago is still king


england actually has a reasonable taxes-as-proportion-of-gdp ratio, and can fund sufficient things.

/insufficiently funding a project always ends up costing more in the long run
//this country loves to give public projects to lowest bidders -- that bid low *because* they're corner-cutters by nature
///society loses
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
By ALASTAIR TALBOT

lol, upper class twit
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But did Charlie ever get off that train?
 
