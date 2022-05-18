 Skip to content
(TechSpot)   Hackers created a robocaller to waste Russian officials time and you can listen in on the calls "If youʼre on the phone, you canʼt drop bombs or coordinate soldiers"   (techspot.com) divider line
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey! This is like my pestering all the trolls working on their Borscht Belt routines here!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Apparently russians can't coordinate soldiers even when they're not busy on the phone.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Apparently russians can't coordinate soldiers even when they're not busy on the phone.


In fairness I think that's because there wasn't anyone who was supposed to coordinate the soldiers, phone or not.

This is funny as fark though.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We are attempting to reach you about your APCs extended warranty.
 
daffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Le
 
daffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sorry. I was going to to say that I think that might be against the Geneva Accord.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Why did you call me, Ivan?"

"I didn't call you Ivan! I called you Dmitri! My name is Ivan!"

"No, shiat for brains. What is the purpose of your call?"

"Shiat for brains? You're so farking stupid you didn't realize you called me! Stop drinking so early!"

"Wait, no, you called me."

"No you called me! Hold on... *no Babushka, I had the black Adidas jacket. The black one!* Okay, where were we. If you don't have an update, then don't call me. I need to keep the lines clear."
 
