(Fark Fiction Anthology)   You're travelling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind; a journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination. That's the signpost up ahead - your next stop, the Fark Writer's Thread   (farkfiction.net) divider line
4
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last Wednesday was Twilight Zone Day, and it was correctly pointed out that we should have covered Rod Serling on that day. I don't really have an excuse for going with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle instead, other than that I've been on a British Murder Mystery kick for a while. Honestly, between Sherlock Holmes, Poirot, Miss Marple, and all the others, it's a greater mystery that anyone's still left alive in Great Britain at all.

The Twilight Zone was a black-and-white experience on UHF back in the day when there only five channels and the television had two dials, not counting volume, which for the Twilight Zone had to be almost all the way down since we kids weren't supposed to be up late enough to watch it. I never actually realized back then that Rod Serling was a writer, and had written many of the episodes himself, and wasn't just a genially malevolent smoking man who kicked off each episode and gave us the denouement complete with moral.

His personal life outside of the permanent 1959 he embodied as a narrator embedded in the fourth wall left marks on him that we can see in his storytelling. He was an anti-war activist, due to his experiences in the Pacific Theater in World War Two. He was strongly against censorship and fought for racial equality. His famous line, "the ultimate obscenity is not caring, not doing something about what you feel, not feeling! Just drawing back and drawing in, becoming narcissistic." -reflects this, and came out in his writing; everything he wrote contained some basic emotional truth, in a time when science fiction and fantasy were seen as simple escapism and nothing more.

He was also known as 'the angry young man of Hollywood' and was a four-pack-a-day smoker. He died at the age of fifty after multiple heart attacks. There's probably a moral there, too.

Today we have a list of fourteen writing tips from Rod Serling:

1. Ideas are easy. They come from everything you've experienced.
2. Please the audience. The entire point of art is to share experiences with people.
3. Don't be afraid to go after the issues.
4. There are many ways to tell the same story. Even ideas that have been done before can be done in new ways.
5. You are always in your writing.
6. Just go write. "I take off and write out of a sense of desperate compulsion." He was definitely a pantser, not a plotter.
7. Writing is therapy. "I think self-knowledge is one of the beautiful and marvelous creative aides that we have. Know thyself."
8. "All writers are born. They're never made... on the other hand, we can sharpen the width of the writer." Stephen King says much the same thing in On Writing: technique can be taught, and skills can be taught, even for someone who isn't a born genius, and even geniuses can be improved.
9. Put Yourself to the Test. Ideas are easy, but can you sit down and write it?
10. Time Travel is effective. In science fiction or fantasy, it lets you show contracts and change.
11. Build your story around a strong ending. The ending is the hard part, so start with that!
12. Satisfy yourself. You can write for other people, but you're the one you write for the most.
13. Creativity by itself is nothing: you have to write it down for it to matter.
14. Master the essence of character motivation. This is three-quarters of most Twilight Zone stories, by itself.

There's a fifteenth tip here, but that's a video, and you'll have to watch it yourself . . . in the Twilight Zone.

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We are open for submissions for the 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

Submissions will be open until July 31st, so get them in to us!

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page

We are also still looking for good title suggestions for this year's anthology. Have a good idea? Let us know in this thread!

Your Bad Writing Prompt Challenge of the Week!

Give us a Twilight Zone intro that would have been rejected by Rod Serling.

"Imagine if you will, a house. In the middle of a cornfield. And in that cornfield is growing cornstalks that are not just corn, but also tobacco, and the lies that fume from the earth. And this man, this liar known as Edgar Rattleby, is about to make a discovery that will change him forever, because where there's smoke, there may not be fire . . . in the Twilight Zone." *cough*
 
Muta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I always thought Nathaniel Hawthorne was a great cross between Twilight Zone and Leave It to Beaver.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have a story that's the sequel to one that was in an earlier Fark anthology.  I guess I should send it in, huh?

Also I just sold a dark fantasy about insanity and genocide to a literary magazine I never thought would take anything I wrote. I'm over the moon!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: I have a story that's the sequel to one that was in an earlier Fark anthology.  I guess I should send it in, huh?

Also I just sold a dark fantasy about insanity and genocide to a literary magazine I never thought would take anything I wrote. I'm over the moon!


I have a cool idea for a Matrix parody that's also a satire on social media. Any thoughts on where to send it in?
 
