(Twitter) This is certainly a plot twist in last Sunday's Orange County mass shooting
46
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

46 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
💀 ✌ 💀
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're on the cusp of madness. I don't see this getting better. The right just continues to go further off the deep end and the rhetoric keeps escalating.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: We're on the cusp of madness. I don't see this getting better. The right just continues to go further off the deep end and the rhetoric keeps escalating.


I say start treating them like the terrorists they are, with the full treatment.  Gitmo, black ops sites, the whole nine yards.  Start by making examples of the 1/6 terrorists, and locking them up for the rest of their days.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: We're on the cusp of madness. I don't see this getting better. The right just continues to go further off the deep end and the rhetoric keeps escalating.


Pot, kettle, black
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: We're on the cusp of madness. I don't see this getting better. The right just continues to go further off the deep end and the rhetoric keeps escalating.


Tell your namesake to hurry up.
 
Philibuster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: giantmeteor: We're on the cusp of madness. I don't see this getting better. The right just continues to go further off the deep end and the rhetoric keeps escalating.

Pot, kettle, black


Oh honey, bless your heart
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: We're on the cusp of madness. I don't see this getting better. The right just continues to go further off the deep end and the rhetoric keeps escalating.


This is not a repeat from:
The 60's
The 70's
The 80's
The 90's
The 2000's
The 2010's
 
drewogatory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh FFS, I was just telling someone the other day that OCs Nazi element has really either started to lay low or farked off up the 91 somewhere, but that dude looks like Huntington Beach all the way.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is there really such a thing as ethnic Taiwanese?
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Philibuster: Klom Dark: giantmeteor: We're on the cusp of madness. I don't see this getting better. The right just continues to go further off the deep end and the rhetoric keeps escalating.

Pot, kettle, black

Oh honey, bless your heart


Blip blarp blurp
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Philibuster: Klom Dark: giantmeteor: We're on the cusp of madness. I don't see this getting better. The right just continues to go further off the deep end and the rhetoric keeps escalating.

Pot, kettle, black

Oh honey, bless your heart

Blip blarp blurp


Receipts or gtfo
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i... is this, i don't..?
he's black.  that guy is a black African American person of color.
is it self-hatred? he identifies as white?
i need to give up looking for sense and get off the internet?  oh, it's that one?  thank dog.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Is there really such a thing as ethnic Taiwanese?


🙄👀
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah. Wow. I'm shocked. Did not see that coming.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Is there really such a thing as ethnic Taiwanese?


That's what Xi said.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: giantmeteor: We're on the cusp of madness. I don't see this getting better. The right just continues to go further off the deep end and the rhetoric keeps escalating.

Pot, kettle, black


Mullet, sweater, white
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Klom Dark: Philibuster: Klom Dark: giantmeteor: We're on the cusp of madness. I don't see this getting better. The right just continues to go further off the deep end and the rhetoric keeps escalating.

Pot, kettle, black

Oh honey, bless your heart

Blip blarp blurp

Receipts or gtfo


🤔🤮
 
Alphax
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: giantmeteor: We're on the cusp of madness. I don't see this getting better. The right just continues to go further off the deep end and the rhetoric keeps escalating.

Pot, kettle, black


Epic FAIL.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: dkulprit: Klom Dark: Philibuster: Klom Dark: giantmeteor: We're on the cusp of madness. I don't see this getting better. The right just continues to go further off the deep end and the rhetoric keeps escalating.

Pot, kettle, black

Oh honey, bless your heart

Blip blarp blurp

Receipts or gtfo

🤔🤮


Just a threadshiatter.

Got it.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
oh look, an ass-in-the-box account pops up out of nowhere.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I guess Drew is selling old accounts for the alternative opinions again
 
Rucker10
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: giantmeteor: We're on the cusp of madness. I don't see this getting better. The right just continues to go further off the deep end and the rhetoric keeps escalating.

Pot, kettle, black


Yup. All those libs begging for equal rights out shooting up malls all over the place. In your head.
 
Stibium
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: We're on the cusp of madness. I don't see this getting better. The right just continues to go further off the deep end and the rhetoric keeps escalating.


The violence, sure, but the rhetoric isn't exactly new. A coworker at an old job did go off the deep end on FTG after the golden escalator voyage, talking about all of this crap and way, way more. Things like literally comparing Auschwitz to a summer camp, for instance. Sonnerad as a desktop wallpaper.

The rhetoric isn't escalating, it's becoming normalized.
 
mononymous
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Correlation doesn't equal causation.  Let's not make any accusations we might regret.

/s
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like he has a little Black in him? Not that there's anything wrong with that... unless you're a White Supremacist.

/Clayton Bigsby
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Philibuster: Klom Dark: giantmeteor: We're on the cusp of madness. I don't see this getting better. The right just continues to go further off the deep end and the rhetoric keeps escalating.

Pot, kettle, black

Oh honey, bless your heart

Blip blarp blurp


Back to your grave, zombie.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: [Fark user image image 709x905]

Looks like he has a little Black in him? Not that there's anything wrong with that... unless you're a White Supremacist.

/Clayton Bigsby


He misspelled "repel"
 
KB202
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Is there really such a thing as ethnic Taiwanese?


And even if there were, who the hell hates *Taiwanese* people?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: HomoHabilis: [Fark user image image 709x905]

Looks like he has a little Black in him? Not that there's anything wrong with that... unless you're a White Supremacist.

/Clayton Bigsby

He misspelled "repel"


He told the teachin' lady he only need to know 'U', 'S', and 'A'.
 
robodog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: [Fark user image image 709x905]

Looks like he has a little Black in him? Not that there's anything wrong with that... unless you're a White Supremacist.

/Clayton Bigsby


Well, that and THIS was his roommate:

arealnews.comView Full Size


That's one very, very confused white supremacist!
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KB202: wildcardjack: Is there really such a thing as ethnic Taiwanese?

And even if there were, who the hell hates *Taiwanese* people?


I hate Taiwanese...
They only come to your knees...
But they're short, and they're cuddly, and they're ready to please!
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: giantmeteor: We're on the cusp of madness. I don't see this getting better. The right just continues to go further off the deep end and the rhetoric keeps escalating.

Pot, kettle, black


Oh, yeah, liberals have been openly masturbating to apocalypse-racewar-murder fantasies for the last 35 years. Just the other day me and several other comrades exchanged ideas for how after the coming liberal revolution to overthrow our government we're going to round up the conservatives and gas them. I mean, dude, do you have any IDEA how many cars I see around campus with "conservative hunting permit" on them? Lolzers those are so funny hahaha.

/For $50, "these are among the never-happeningest things that never happened"
//*favorited!*
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I guess Drew is selling old accounts for the alternative opinions again


I assume a hacked account, but could go either way.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: [Fark user image 709x905]

Looks like he has a little Black in him? Not that there's anything wrong with that... unless you're a White Supremacist.

/Clayton Bigsby


Also, got it on his shoulder so he can hide it under his shirt.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: giantmeteor: We're on the cusp of madness. I don't see this getting better. The right just continues to go further off the deep end and the rhetoric keeps escalating.

I say start treating them like the terrorists they are, with the full treatment.  Gitmo, black ops sites, the whole nine yards.  Start by making examples of the 1/6 terrorists, and locking them up for the rest of their days.


And when a large swath of Law Enforcement are tacitly cheering them on, it could be a problem.

I also agree with your sentiment btw.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KB202: wildcardjack: Is there really such a thing as ethnic Taiwanese?

And even if there were, who the hell hates *Taiwanese* people?


The Chinese?
 
Azz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: [Fark user image image 709x905]

Looks like he has a little Black in him? Not that there's anything wrong with that... unless you're a White Supremacist.

/Clayton Bigsby


He had sex with Lewis Black?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: i... is this, i don't..?
he's black.  that guy is a black African American person of color.
is it self-hatred? he identifies as white?
i need to give up looking for sense and get off the internet?  oh, it's that one?  thank dog.


Yep. He's very open sbout being biracial and loving Nazis. It happens. I don't know why.

I will tell you the Nazi scum love having guys like that around. They know it's a morale buster for sane people. I will also tell you the Nazi scum consider guys like that as nothing more than props. The best that guy can hope for from Nazi scum is to earn the label One of the Good Ones. He'll never be treated as a real equal because ultimately his blood is "tainted".
 
buravirgil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's a whole lot of, "But they're not white," on this thread and more so on the Twit thread.

I have always used the term nativist to describe racial bigotry because it includes hatred of the kind many Farkers are dismissing in this very thread based on a perceived logic of white supremacy and racially bigoted politics.

Go Back to Where You Came From is a reprise of bigotry and prejudice I heard (and most people have heard) all their lives. And that's what's behind these two.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Only one Confederate flag ever mattered.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

buravirgil: There's a whole lot of, "But they're not white," on this thread and more so on the Twit thread.

I have always used the term nativist to describe racial bigotry because it includes hatred of the kind many Farkers are dismissing in this very thread based on a perceived logic of white supremacy and racially bigoted politics.

Go Back to Where You Came From is a reprise of bigotry and prejudice I heard (and most people have heard) all their lives. And that's what's behind these two.


Oh hell yes. A lot of 2nd and 3d generation Mexicans, er, Mexican-Americans down here spend a lot of their time railing against "illegals" conveniently ignoring the fact that their own abuelos were border-jumpers back in the day and their parents got their green cards in Reagan's amnesty. Every immigrant in this country, legal and illegal alike, wants the gates to shut as soon as THEY got in, not before.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: [Fark user image image 709x905]

Looks like he has a little Black in him? Not that there's anything wrong with that... unless you're a White Supremacist.

/Clayton Bigsby


F*cking chromosome factory right there.

/nevermind, not fair to those folks
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, no one is going to point out that this mixed racial couple with a 20 year age difference are "roommates". These white supremacists are a lot more inclusive than I thought...
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HomoHabilis: [Fark user image 709x905]

Looks like he has a little Black in him? Not that there's anything wrong with that... unless you're a White
Supremacist.


White Supremacist Learns He's 14% Black
Youtube ptSZnTtGCQA
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ now  

Begoggle: Peter von Nostrand: I guess Drew is selling old accounts for the alternative opinions again

I assume a hacked account, but could go either way.


That account has posted regularly enough I have it marked as "white 'victim', adult ODD" .
 
