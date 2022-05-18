 Skip to content
(CBS News)   America has gotten 300% more polite since the year 2000   (cbsnews.com) divider line
42
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The epidemic of tiny penises will not be cured by killing people.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until the Supremes allow CCPs everywhere.  Or even open carry.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat hole.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll be thankful for your stockpile when you have to rob people for potable water and baby formula.
 
idsfa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*NEWSFLASH*

An opinionated old science fiction writer is not qualified to comment on historical crime rates.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The epidemic of tiny penises will not be cured by killing people.


Not with that attitude!
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Just wait until the Supremes allow CCPs everywhere.  Or even open carry.


It's the wild wild western culture!

Shootout at OK wal mart!
 
Valter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: The epidemic of tiny penises will not be cured by killing people.


Am I losing it? There's no way.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It said 300% in firearms made in the US. I'm sure some of those are sold internationally.
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The amount of gun owners did not increase that much I'd bet. JimBob can arm a couple rifle squads, but this increase is wholly attributable to crazy gun hoarders.
 
70Ford
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/grosse-pointe-park-cold-stone-employee-assaulted-over-ice-cream-flavor-police-seek-suspect
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can understand a long-barrel or two for hunting and a handgun for home protection, but what's the deal with people building full-on arsenals of firearms numbering in the dozens? Are they just "collectors?"
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
By the blessings of allah we can get those numbers to 600 percent by 2040
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Stop electing mentally leaders and maybe people won't think we're constantly living on the edge of the apocalypses.

/talking to both parties
 
dyhchong
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gooch: You'll be thankful for your stockpile when you have to rob people for potable water and baby formula.


Why? Don't the people you're robbing have a stockpile of guns as well?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

70Ford: [i.imgflip.com image 585x146]
https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/grosse-pointe-park-cold-stone-employee-assaulted-over-ice-cream-flavor-police-seek-suspect


Look man some people REALLY don't like strawberry.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: Stop electing mentally leaders and maybe people won't think we're constantly living on the edge of the apocalypses.

/talking to both parties


Those leaders are mirror images on the constituents. So what now?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: The epidemic of tiny penises will not be cured by killing people.


Phew, it's an epidemic and not just me.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Heamer: I can understand a long-barrel or two for hunting and a handgun for home protection, but what's the deal with people building full-on arsenals of firearms numbering in the dozens? Are they just "collectors?"


They are preparing for when the government becomes full fascist and wants to be ready for the uprising. Seriously a lot of their thinking
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: Stop electing mentally leaders and maybe people won't think we're constantly living on the edge of the apocalypses.

/talking to both parties


...living on the edge of the apocalypse you say? Well have you seen...*generally gestures everywhere.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: Stop electing mentally leaders and maybe people won't think we're constantly living on the edge of the apocalypses.

/talking to both parties


Just curious, who's the apocalypse-type on the non-GOP side?
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Heamer: I can understand a long-barrel or two for hunting and a handgun for home protection, but what's the deal with people building full-on arsenals of firearms numbering in the dozens? Are they just "collectors?"

They are preparing for when the government becomes full fascist and wants to be ready for the uprising. Seriously a lot of their thinking


And yet, when the government actually goes full-on fascist, they sit at home cheering and daydreaming about sticking it to the libs
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Heamer: I can understand a long-barrel or two for hunting and a handgun for home protection, but what's the deal with people building full-on arsenals of firearms numbering in the dozens? Are they just "collectors?"


They might also be "suppliers".
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Heamer: I can understand a long-barrel or two for hunting and a handgun for home protection, but what's the deal with people building full-on arsenals of firearms numbering in the dozens? Are they just "collectors?"


I own 32 firearms. Whoa! Crazy, I know. One pistol, one revolver, three rifles registered with the ATF, one bolt action rifle, a .22 and 25 shotguns varying from historical to sporting clays. I collect and enjoy intricate wood/metalwork and the history of them. Some were passed down from grandfather/father, I'll keep em forever.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why do you hate my gun's right to own a gun, granolamitter?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Go fark yourself, subby.

/now 299.9999997868
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One of my favorite scenes from All in the Family:

Archie and Gloria are discussing gun crime.  (slightly paraphrased)

Gloria:  "Did you know that almost 20,000 people are killed by firearms every year?"

Archie:  "Would it make you feel any better if they was pushed outta windows?"
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: reprobate1125: Stop electing mentally leaders and maybe people won't think we're constantly living on the edge of the apocalypses.

/talking to both parties

Just curious, who's the apocalypse-type on the non-GOP side?


Those that see the long term consequences of roe being overturned and if TFG gets back into office.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Starkaryen: I own 32 firearms. Whoa! Crazy, I know.


I mean, a little bit, yeah.

I collect and enjoy intricate wood/metalwork and the history of them. Some were passed down from grandfather/father, I'll keep em forever.

OK, this I understand, makes sense. It's the disbelief that anyone might think owning dozens of firearms is a little strange that confuses me. Like, you understand how many non-collectors might think that's unusual, right?
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

idsfa: *NEWSFLASH*

An opinionated old science fiction writer is not qualified to comment on historical crime rates.


Also Heineken:

Mike paused only briefly. "I think I grok it. A gun is a wrong thing."
 
70Ford
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Archie Bunker's Editorial on Gun Control
Youtube -lDb0Dn8OXE
 
Dadoody
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i only own 20.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Seems to me that giving a gun to a loser makes him less polite, not more.
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Just curious, who's the apocalypse-type on the non-GOP side?


uh, maybe a guy who doesn't seem to know where he's at half the time....you know the one who came after the egomaniac.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Just wait until the Supremes allow CCPs everywhere.  Or even open carry.


To be fair open carry only went away because of racism
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: Wadded Beef: Just curious, who's the apocalypse-type on the non-GOP side?

uh, maybe a guy who doesn't seem to know where he's at half the time....you know the one who came after the egomaniac.


You know we can see what you type, right?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've noticed that prices have dropped. Those asssult rifles used to cost $1000-$2000, but now you get a new one for under $500
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: The epidemic of tiny penises will not be cured by killing people.


I sincerely doubt there is any actual correlation between penis size and gun ownership; but I feel obligated to point out that the only reason such a thing works exist is the constant reinforcement that people with small dicks need to compensate for it.

I don't know much about dicks, but I've often heard jokes about Asians having small dicks. They also have very low gun ownership rates.

The NSSF said that in early 2020 only 3.1% of gun buyers were Asian males and 0.7% were Asian females, even though they represent 6% of the U.S. population. This is compared to white males, who accounted for 55.8% of gun buyers, and 16.6% were white females.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Between the defund movement and urban political leaders siding with criminals over the law abiding, this should come as no surprise.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Starkaryen: The amount of gun owners did not increase that much I'd bet.


You'd lose that bet.
 
