(CityNews Toronto)   Escaped 'cougar' returned home in time for Caturday   (vancouver.citynews.ca) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
found him!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Black cat thread?

My little house panther watching the nest of barn swallows who live in the enclosed area of the front porch (not pictured)

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Katerchen: Black cat thread?

My little house panther watching the nest of barn swallows who live in the enclosed area of the front porch (not pictured)

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 850x1133]


handsome boy.
#blackcats4eva
 
special20
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Here ya go.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

D'aaaaawwwwwwwwwwwwww.
 
special20
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One more for the ladies in the back.
cdn.wallpapersafari.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Common problem in Vancouver.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I'm a lumberjack and I'm ok
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I bought a savannah cat in 2007. Miserable creature, hated everyone but me and would run down into the basement and hide in a box whenever I had company. Had separation anxiety and would piss on crap when he knew I was leaving to work. Hit maturity and started escaping and running off, even after I had him snipped. In the end the cat was a $3,500 coyote dinner

That cat did teach me something though. As much as I thought I was a cat person, I now know I'm 100% a dog person, 6 months later, I got a vizsla I named Bosun and he was the smartest, friendly, most loyal pet companion anyone could hope for and many people openly stated that "he seems like a little person". A truly amazing animal

RIP Bosun 2008-2020

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
